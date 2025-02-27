Divisas / AVD
AVD: American Vanguard Corporation ($0.10 Par Value)
5.60 USD 0.04 (0.72%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AVD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.72%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas American Vanguard Corporation ($0.10 Par Value). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
5.52 5.75
Rango anual
3.28 6.68
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.56
- Open
- 5.55
- Bid
- 5.60
- Ask
- 5.90
- Low
- 5.52
- High
- 5.75
- Volumen
- 345
- Cambio diario
- 0.72%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.66%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 26.98%
- Cambio anual
- 5.07%
