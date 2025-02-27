통화 / AVD
AVD: American Vanguard Corporation ($0.10 Par Value)
5.40 USD 0.39 (6.74%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AVD 환율이 오늘 -6.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.37이고 고가는 5.76이었습니다.
American Vanguard Corporation ($0.10 Par Value) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AVD News
일일 변동 비율
5.37 5.76
년간 변동
3.28 6.68
- 이전 종가
- 5.79
- 시가
- 5.76
- Bid
- 5.40
- Ask
- 5.70
- 저가
- 5.37
- 고가
- 5.76
- 볼륨
- 361
- 일일 변동
- -6.74%
- 월 변동
- 1.89%
- 6개월 변동
- 22.45%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.31%
20 9월, 토요일