通貨 / AVD
AVD: American Vanguard Corporation ($0.10 Par Value)
5.79 USD 0.19 (3.39%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AVDの今日の為替レートは、3.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.54の安値と5.80の高値で取引されました。
American Vanguard Corporation ($0.10 Par Value)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
5.54 5.80
1年のレンジ
3.28 6.68
- 以前の終値
- 5.60
- 始値
- 5.69
- 買値
- 5.79
- 買値
- 6.09
- 安値
- 5.54
- 高値
- 5.80
- 出来高
- 222
- 1日の変化
- 3.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.29%
- 1年の変化
- 8.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K