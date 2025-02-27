货币 / AVD
AVD: American Vanguard Corporation ($0.10 Par Value)
5.56 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AVD汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点5.52和高点5.75进行交易。
关注American Vanguard Corporation ($0.10 Par Value)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVD新闻
- American Vanguard extends credit facility maturity to end of 2026
- American Vanguard Q2 Moves In The Right Direction (NYSE:AVD)
- American Vanguard (AVD) Q2 Loss Down 93%
- Earnings call transcript: American Vanguard sees strong Q2 2025 growth
- American Vanguard earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- American Vanguard Corporation 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AVD)
- American Vanguard earnings missed by $0.29, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: American Vanguard Q1 2025 sees stock dip amid lower sales
- American Vanguard Q1 2025 slides reveal sharp EBITDA decline, cost-cutting progress
- American Vanguard Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- American Vanguard Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AVD)
- American Vanguard: Can New Leadership And Restructuring Reinvigorate The Business? (AVD)
日范围
5.52 5.75
年范围
3.28 6.68
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.56
- 开盘价
- 5.55
- 卖价
- 5.56
- 买价
- 5.86
- 最低价
- 5.52
- 最高价
- 5.75
- 交易量
- 286
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 4.91%
- 6个月变化
- 26.08%
- 年变化
- 4.32%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值