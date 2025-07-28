Moedas / AR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AR: Antero Resources Corporation
32.41 USD 0.15 (0.46%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AR para hoje mudou para 0.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.34 e o mais alto foi 32.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Antero Resources Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AR Notícias
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- Antero Resources: Buy Before Winter (NYSE:AR)
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Unity Software, the Underdog Poised to Power the Physical AI Revolution
- Antero Resources (AR) Down 8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- UBS upgrades Antero Resources stock to Buy on valuation and gas price outlook
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- U.S. Natural Gas Futures Extend Weekly Losses on High Supply
- Roth cuts gas stocks as oversupply threatens natural gas prices into 2026
- Michael Kennedy named CEO of Antero Resources and Antero Midstream
- So Bullish It Hurts: My Favorite Stocks For AI's Biggest Bottleneck
- If I Could Buy Just 1 Income Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put New Dividend Money Right Now
- Antero Resources Q2 2025 slides: FCF turns positive, debt continues to decline
- Antero Resources Q2 Earnings Miss on Higher Expenses, Revenues Beat
- Antero Resources: Beating Benchmark Increased Profit Margin, Cash Flow To Repay Debt (AR)
- Antero Resources (AR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Antero Resources (AR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Antero Resources Corp earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Expand Energy: Leveraged To Higher Natural Gas Prices (NASDAQ:EXE)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comstock Resources, CVR Energy, ProPetro, Antero Midstream and Antero Resources
- Can These 5 Energy Stocks Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?
- Aristotle Large Cap Growth Q2 2025 Commentary
Faixa diária
32.34 32.55
Faixa anual
25.37 44.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.26
- Open
- 32.36
- Bid
- 32.41
- Ask
- 32.71
- Low
- 32.34
- High
- 32.55
- Volume
- 166
- Mudança diária
- 0.46%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -19.64%
- Mudança anual
- 16.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh