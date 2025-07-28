FiyatlarBölümler
AR: Antero Resources Corporation

31.68 USD 0.23 (0.72%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AR fiyatı bugün -0.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.18 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 31.88 aralığında işlem gördü.

Antero Resources Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
31.18 31.88
Yıllık aralık
25.37 44.00
Önceki kapanış
31.91
Açılış
31.87
Satış
31.68
Alış
31.98
Düşük
31.18
Yüksek
31.88
Hacim
7.721 K
Günlük değişim
-0.72%
Aylık değişim
0.22%
6 aylık değişim
-21.45%
Yıllık değişim
13.47%
