通貨 / AR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AR: Antero Resources Corporation
31.91 USD 0.35 (1.08%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARの今日の為替レートは、-1.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.60の安値と32.55の高値で取引されました。
Antero Resources Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AR News
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- Antero Resources: Buy Before Winter (NYSE:AR)
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Unity Software, the Underdog Poised to Power the Physical AI Revolution
- Antero Resources (AR) Down 8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- UBS upgrades Antero Resources stock to Buy on valuation and gas price outlook
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- U.S. Natural Gas Futures Extend Weekly Losses on High Supply
- Roth cuts gas stocks as oversupply threatens natural gas prices into 2026
- Michael Kennedy named CEO of Antero Resources and Antero Midstream
- So Bullish It Hurts: My Favorite Stocks For AI's Biggest Bottleneck
- If I Could Buy Just 1 Income Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put New Dividend Money Right Now
- Antero Resources Q2 2025 slides: FCF turns positive, debt continues to decline
- Antero Resources Q2 Earnings Miss on Higher Expenses, Revenues Beat
- Antero Resources: Beating Benchmark Increased Profit Margin, Cash Flow To Repay Debt (AR)
- Antero Resources (AR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Antero Resources (AR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Antero Resources Corp earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Expand Energy: Leveraged To Higher Natural Gas Prices (NASDAQ:EXE)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comstock Resources, CVR Energy, ProPetro, Antero Midstream and Antero Resources
- Can These 5 Energy Stocks Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?
- Aristotle Large Cap Growth Q2 2025 Commentary
1日のレンジ
31.60 32.55
1年のレンジ
25.37 44.00
- 以前の終値
- 32.26
- 始値
- 32.36
- 買値
- 31.91
- 買値
- 32.21
- 安値
- 31.60
- 高値
- 32.55
- 出来高
- 8.105 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -20.88%
- 1年の変化
- 14.29%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B