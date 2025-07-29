Valute / AR
AR: Antero Resources Corporation
32.14 USD 0.46 (1.45%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AR ha avuto una variazione del 1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.62 e ad un massimo di 32.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Antero Resources Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.62 32.19
Intervallo Annuale
25.37 44.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.68
- Apertura
- 31.79
- Bid
- 32.14
- Ask
- 32.44
- Minimo
- 31.62
- Massimo
- 32.19
- Volume
- 4.052 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -20.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.11%