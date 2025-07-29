QuotazioniSezioni
AR: Antero Resources Corporation

32.14 USD 0.46 (1.45%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AR ha avuto una variazione del 1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.62 e ad un massimo di 32.19.

Segui le dinamiche di Antero Resources Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.62 32.19
Intervallo Annuale
25.37 44.00
Chiusura Precedente
31.68
Apertura
31.79
Bid
32.14
Ask
32.44
Minimo
31.62
Massimo
32.19
Volume
4.052 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.45%
Variazione Mensile
1.68%
Variazione Semestrale
-20.31%
Variazione Annuale
15.11%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev