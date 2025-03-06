Moedas / ALNT
ALNT: Allient Inc
46.41 USD 0.55 (1.20%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALNT para hoje mudou para 1.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.17 e o mais alto foi 46.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Allient Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ALNT Notícias
Faixa diária
46.17 46.99
Faixa anual
16.91 48.17
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.86
- Open
- 46.26
- Bid
- 46.41
- Ask
- 46.71
- Low
- 46.17
- High
- 46.99
- Volume
- 124
- Mudança diária
- 1.20%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 111.63%
- Mudança anual
- 147.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh