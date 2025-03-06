Dövizler / ALNT
ALNT: Allient Inc
46.59 USD 1.22 (2.55%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ALNT fiyatı bugün -2.55% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 46.35 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 48.09 aralığında işlem gördü.
Allient Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
46.35 48.09
Yıllık aralık
16.91 48.17
- Önceki kapanış
- 47.81
- Açılış
- 47.86
- Satış
- 46.59
- Alış
- 46.89
- Düşük
- 46.35
- Yüksek
- 48.09
- Hacim
- 380
- Günlük değişim
- -2.55%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.07%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 112.45%
- Yıllık değişim
- 148.08%
21 Eylül, Pazar