ALNT: Allient Inc

46.59 USD 1.22 (2.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALNT ha avuto una variazione del -2.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.35 e ad un massimo di 48.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Allient Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
46.35 48.09
Intervallo Annuale
16.91 48.17
Chiusura Precedente
47.81
Apertura
47.86
Bid
46.59
Ask
46.89
Minimo
46.35
Massimo
48.09
Volume
380
Variazione giornaliera
-2.55%
Variazione Mensile
5.07%
Variazione Semestrale
112.45%
Variazione Annuale
148.08%
