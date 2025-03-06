Valute / ALNT
ALNT: Allient Inc
46.59 USD 1.22 (2.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALNT ha avuto una variazione del -2.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.35 e ad un massimo di 48.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Allient Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.35 48.09
Intervallo Annuale
16.91 48.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.81
- Apertura
- 47.86
- Bid
- 46.59
- Ask
- 46.89
- Minimo
- 46.35
- Massimo
- 48.09
- Volume
- 380
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 112.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 148.08%
20 settembre, sabato