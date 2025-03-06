Divisas / ALNT
ALNT: Allient Inc
45.86 USD 0.62 (1.37%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ALNT de hoy ha cambiado un 1.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 45.14, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 47.07.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Allient Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
45.14 47.07
Rango anual
16.91 48.17
- Cierres anteriores
- 45.24
- Open
- 45.59
- Bid
- 45.86
- Ask
- 46.16
- Low
- 45.14
- High
- 47.07
- Volumen
- 462
- Cambio diario
- 1.37%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.43%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 109.12%
- Cambio anual
- 144.20%
