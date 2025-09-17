CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / EURSEK
EURSEK: Euro vs Swedish Krona

11.01032 SEK 0.00801 (0.07%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Euro Moeda de lucro: Swedish Krona

A taxa do EURSEK para hoje mudou para 0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 10.94786 SEK para 1 EUR e o máximo foi 11.01316 SEK.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Euro vs coroa sueca. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Euro mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURSEK Notícias

Faixa diária
10.94786 11.01316
Faixa anual
10.66084 11.70900
Fechamento anterior
11.0023 1
Open
10.9948 0
Bid
11.0103 2
Ask
11.0106 2
Low
10.9478 6
High
11.0131 6
Volume
659
Mudança diária
0.07%
Mudança mensal
-0.18%
Mudança de 6 meses
1.40%
Mudança anual
-2.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
07:10
EUR
Discurso de Lagarde, Presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Luis de Guindos, Vice-presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
09:45
EUR
Discurso de Schnabel , Membro da Comissão Executiva do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
EUR
Discurso de Nagel, Vice-presidente do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
16:30
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.