通貨 / EURSEK
EURSEK: Euro vs Swedish Krona

11.03607 SEK 0.03376 (0.31%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Euro 利益通貨: Swedish Krona

EURSEKの今日の為替レートは、0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1EURあたり10.94786SEKの安値と11.03995SEKの高値で取引されました。

ユーロvsスウェーデンクローナダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、ユーロ価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

EURSEK News

EURSEKの取引アプリ

1日のレンジ
10.94786 11.03995
1年のレンジ
10.66084 11.70900
以前の終値
11.0023 1
始値
10.9948 0
買値
11.0360 7
買値
11.0363 7
安値
10.9478 6
高値
11.0399 5
出来高
11.228 K
1日の変化
0.31%
1ヶ月の変化
0.05%
6ヶ月の変化
1.63%
1年の変化
-2.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
09:00
EUR
ECB Lagarde総裁スピーチ
実際
期待
09:30
EUR
ECB Supervisory Board Member Tuominen Speech
実際
期待
19:30
EUR
CFTC EUR投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
125.7 K