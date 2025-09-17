Währungen / EURSEK
EURSEK: Euro vs Swedish Krona
11.05622 SEK 0.05391 (0.49%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: Euro Gewinnwährung: Swedish Krona
Der Wechselkurs von EURSEK hat sich für heute um 0.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde die Währung mit einem Tief von 10.94786 SEK und einem Hoch von 11.08436 SEK pro 1 EUR gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Euro vs Schwedischer Korne-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Euro-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
EURSEK News
- EUR/USD Forecast 19/09: Struggles After Fed Cut (Video)
- EUR/USD hält sich vor den deutschen EPI-Daten unter 1,1800
- EUR/USD fällt auf 1,1780, da Powells hawkischer Ton den US-Dollar stärkt
- Forex Today: Keine Änderungen von der BoJ erwartet
- EUR/USD Kursprognose: Ein Anstieg auf 1.2000 fehlt derzeit an Überzeugung
- Euro fällt am zweiten Tag, während der US-Dollar aufgrund der Fed und starker Daten gewinnt
- EUR/USD Prognose: Positive US-Daten steigern die Nachfrage nach dem US-Dollar
- EUR/USD Analysis 18/09: Technical Corrections (Chart)
- EUR up modestly vs. USD on mixed second-tier data – Scotiabank
- EUR/GBP ticks up to 0.8680 after BoE’s decision, remains in range
- Wann sind die US-Erstanträge auf Arbeitslosenhilfe und wie könnten sie EUR/USD beeinflussen?
- EUR/USD: Likely to consolidate between 1.1785 and 1.1865 – UOB Group
- EUR: Cheap below 1.180 – ING
- EUR/USD Forecast 18/09: Pulls Back Before FOMC (Video)
- EZB-Mitglied de Guindos: Sollte angesichts der hohen Unsicherheit einen "sehr vorsichtigen" Ansatz verfolgen
- EUR/USD bounces up as the US Dollar's recovery loses steam
- Euro hält sich über 1,1800 vor der EZB-Rede von Lagarde
- Euro holds steady above 1.1800 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
- Forex Today: BoE wird erwartet, dass sie ihren Leitzins hält
Handelsanwendungen für EURSEK
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indikator Unterstützung und Widerstand sind wichtige Konzepte im Handel. Fx Levels Premium wurde entwickelt, um wichtige Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus für den aktiven Trader leicht einzeichnen zu können. Der Indikator zeigt Ihnen alle wichtigen Niveaus (Unterstützung/Widerstand) an, die Sie für eine breite Palette von Vermögenswerten beobachten können. Ohne diese Niveaus auf Ihrem Chart zu handeln, ist so, als ob Sie ein Auto auf einer langen Reise ohne Straßenkarte
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
Der DYJ Tradays Wirtschaftskalender ist ein Kalender mit Indikatoren für makroökonomische Ereignisse für die fundamentale Marktanalyse. Darin finden Sie Finanznachrichten und Indikatoren für die größten Volkswirtschaften der Welt - von den USA und der EU bis hin zu Australien und Japan, insgesamt 23 Volkswirtschaften, mit mehr als 60 Währungspaaren. Mehr als 800 makroökonomische Indikatoren und Ereignisse werden in Echtzeit aus öffentlichen Quellen gesammelt. Für jeden Indikator sind historische
DollarAndEuroIndex
Sergio D. Rocha
4.67 (3)
This is an extension of the previous published DollarIndex with the addition of the function for calculating EURO Index under ICE Formula. Note that the broker should provide the following data: For Dollar Index formula, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK and USDCHF are needed. For Euro Index formula, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURSEK and EURCHF are needed. Now in this version if the SEK (the most uncommon) is not provided, the formula still works, since it adds 0.0001 to its value, but the index will
FREE
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Möchten Sie Ihr EA mit echten Tick-Daten backtesten? Dann ist Real Tick Data Creator genau das Richtige für Sie. Die Tick-Daten im Strategietester sind nicht echt und spiegeln nicht wider, wie sich der Preis tatsächlich bewegt hat, sondern sind lediglich eine Simulation. Mit dieser Software können Sie jedoch Ihre Strategien mit echten Tick-Daten backtesten. "Real Tick Data Creator" ist eine innovative Software, die entwickelt wurde, um Händlern, die die Metatrader 4-Plattform nutzen, genaue und
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Email Mobile RSI Alert
Jose Luis Lominchar
Simple indicator designed to send alerts to email and/or mobile (push notifications) if the RSI exceeds the overbought/oversold limits configured. Explore a series of timeframes and preset FOREX symbols , take note on those crosses where limits are exceeded, and send grouped notifications with the following customizable look: RSI Alert Notification Oversoldl! EURUSD PERIOD_M15 14.71 Overbought! EURTRY PERIOD_MN1 84.71 Overbought! USDTRY PERIOD_MN1 82.09 Works for the following periods : M15, M3
Tagesspanne
10.94786 11.08436
Jahresspanne
10.66084 11.70900
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 11.0023 1
- Eröffnung
- 10.9948 0
- Bid
- 11.0562 2
- Ask
- 11.0565 2
- Tief
- 10.9478 6
- Hoch
- 11.0843 6
- Volumen
- 21.986 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.49%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.24%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.82%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.27%
19 September, Freitag
09:00
EUR
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
09:30
EUR
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
19:30
EUR
- Akt
- 117.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 125.7 K