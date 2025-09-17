KurseKategorien
EURSEK
EURSEK: Euro vs Swedish Krona

11.05622 SEK 0.05391 (0.49%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: Euro Gewinnwährung: Swedish Krona

Der Wechselkurs von EURSEK hat sich für heute um 0.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde die Währung mit einem Tief von 10.94786 SEK und einem Hoch von 11.08436 SEK pro 1 EUR gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Euro vs Schwedischer Korne-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Euro-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

EURSEK News

Tagesspanne
10.94786 11.08436
Jahresspanne
10.66084 11.70900
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
11.0023 1
Eröffnung
10.9948 0
Bid
11.0562 2
Ask
11.0565 2
Tief
10.9478 6
Hoch
11.0843 6
Volumen
21.986 K
Tagesänderung
0.49%
Monatsänderung
0.24%
6-Monatsänderung
1.82%
Jahresänderung
-2.27%
19 September, Freitag
09:00
EUR
EZB Präsident Lagarde spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
09:30
EUR
Das EZB-Aufsichtsratsmitglied Tuominen spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
19:30
EUR
CFTC EUR, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
117.8 K
Erw
Vorh
125.7 K