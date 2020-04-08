ATR Progress Control

ATR Progress Control

Trading is all about probability, and if you don't know how much range the price has left today, you're trading blind.

This indicator is your dashboard that answers the most important question before a trade: does it make mathematical sense to enter the market right now? It's a tool for professional volatility analysis that helps filter out false entries and avoid trades when the move is already exhausted.

What's the problem?

Imagine that the average daily movement (ATR) of a currency pair is 1,000 pips. By midday, the price has already moved 950 pips higher. A beginner will see strong momentum and buy. A professional will look at ATR Progress Control, see that the daily limit is 95% exhausted, and refrain from buying, as the probability of continued movement is extremely low.

The indicator saves you from entering at the peak of a move and helps you take profits where others are just starting to open positions.

Functionality

Multi-currency monitoring
You don't need to open dozens of charts. The indicator displays data for your selected instruments in one compact table. You can immediately see the overall market picture.

Power Reserve Visualization
The indicator calculates the average volatility (ATR) for a specified period and compares it to the current price movement. You can see a progress bar and the percentage of the daily range completed.

Clear text statuses
Instead of dry numbers, the program provides a clear assessment of the situation:

Start: The day has just begun, the potential for movement is maximum.
Potential: The best time to find an entry point.
Active: Half of the movement has been completed, be careful.
Completion: The daily limit is almost reached.
Excess: The price has moved beyond the average value, high risk of a reversal or flat.
Extreme: Abnormal volatility.
Calculating Remaining Pips
The indicator displays the specific number of pips the price can theoretically move before reaching the average ATR value. This is essential for accurately setting take profits. If there are 200 pips left to the limit, there's no point in setting a target of 500.

Determining the Intraday Trend
Shows the current day's direction relative to the opening price (buyers or sellers control the day).

Indicator Advantages

Support for 11 languages: the interface switches automatically or can be configured manually (including Russian, English, Chinese, and others).
Full customization: you can change the colors, panel position, font size, and the list of displayed pairs.
Educational tooltips: explanations appear when you hover over panel elements, making the tool easy to understand even for beginners.
Speed: The code is optimized and doesn't overload the terminal even with a large list of symbols.
Who is this tool for?

ATR Progress Control is essential for those tired of catching counter-trend reversals or buying at the very top. This isn't a signal generator, but a powerful filter that brings mathematical validity to your trading. Stop guessing and start using statistics to your advantage.


Indicator Settings and Parameters

The indicator has a flexible settings system, allowing it to be adapted to any trading strategy and terminal color scheme.

Language Settings

Interface Language — select the interface language for the panel. Eleven languages ​​are supported, including Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, German, and others. This allows traders from different countries to comfortably use the indicator.

Main Settings

ATR Period (days) — the averaging period for the ATR indicator. This key parameter determines the number of days over which average volatility will be calculated. The default value of 14 is suitable for most strategies. Decreasing the value will make the indicator more sensitive to recent changes, while increasing it will display more global statistics.

Symbols — list of financial instruments to monitor. This line should list the tickers of currency pairs, metals, or indices, separated by semicolons (for example: EURUSD; GBPUSD; XAUUSD). It is important to enter the names exactly as they appear in your Market Watch window.

Show Panel — a toggle to hide or show the information panel on the chart.

Show Hints — enable or disable pop-up text hints below the panel that explain the meaning of each bar.

Panel Location

Panel Corner — select the chart corner to which the panel will be anchored (e.g., upper left or lower right).

Offset X / Offset Y — adjust the horizontal and vertical offset of the panel from the selected corner in pixels. Allows precise positioning of the table so it doesn't overlap other chart elements.

Color Settings

The Colors settings block allows you to completely customize the indicator's appearance. You can customize the background, border, titles, main text, as well as colors for different market conditions:

Bullish Color — color for a bullish trend and the initial phase of a movement.
Bearish Color — color for a bearish trend and overbought/oversold zones.
Neutral Color — color for the middle phase of a movement.
Progress Levels

Level 1 (Normal) — the percentage limit up to which a movement is considered initial (default: 50%).
Level 2 (Active) — the percentage limit beyond which a movement is considered complete or excessive (default: 100%).

Description of Displayed Data

The indicator panel provides the following information in real time for each symbol in the list:

Pair — the name of the financial instrument.
Completed — the percentage of the average daily move (ATR) that the price has already completed today.
Remaining — the percentage of movement that the price can theoretically complete before reaching the average value.
Daily Progress — a visual scale that clearly shows the degree of "fatigue" of a movement.
Status — a text description of the current situation (start, potential, active, completion, overrun).
Trend — the direction of price movement relative to the opening price of the day. An up arrow means the current price is above the opening price, and a down arrow means it is below the opening price. Pips — the exact number of pips remaining until the average daily range reaches 100%.
This dataset allows you to instantly assess the market situation for several instruments simultaneously without having to switch charts.
Produtos recomendados
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Indicadores
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicadores
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.74) Short Description The Integrated Dashboard Scanner monitors multiple symbols and timeframes from a single panel. Version 3.74 features four core scanning modules based on Dariusz Dargo's trading strategy (IB/OB Breakouts, MACD Divergence & Convergence, MACD Pivot, MACD Bias) plus five supplementary modules (Market Structure, Momentum, Daily ATR Usage, Economic News, and Memo). Each module can be configured independently. New in
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicadores
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador mostra padrões harmônicos no gráfico   sem repintar   com o mínimo de atraso possível. A busca por topos de indicadores é baseada no princípio de onda de análise de preços. As configurações avançadas permitem que você escolha parâmetros para seu estilo de negociação. Na abertura de uma vela (barra), quando um novo padrão é formado, uma seta da direção provável do movimento do preço é fixada, a qual permanece inalterada. O indicador reconhece os seguintes padrões e suas variedades: AB
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
Indicadores
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicadores
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Risk Validator
Thiago Chagas Brito
Indicadores
Avalie a viabilidade operacional em cada período e em qualquer instrumento, de acordo com seu respectivo spread e volatilidade percentual, que são essenciais para o gerenciamento correto do risco em suas negociações. Este indicador é essencial tanto para Day Traders quanto para Swing Traders, pois além de avaliar a viabilidade operacional em cada período, também é possível identificar a parada mínima justa para cada período e instrumento. Exemplo no Swing Trade: seu corretor cobra um spread e
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Trend Line Map Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.09 (11)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Line Map é um complemento do Trend Screener Indicator. Ele funciona como um scanner para todos os sinais gerados pelo Trend screener (Trend Line Signals). É um Trend Line Scanner baseado no Trend Screener Indicator. Se você não tiver o Trend Screener Pro Indicator, o Trend Line Map Pro não funcionará. It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator. If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,     the Trend Line Map Pro will not work . Acessando nosso Blog MQ
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilitários
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicadores
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Candle Display AG MT5
Alan Gasperi
Indicadores
Candle Display AG MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Candle Overlay Candle Display AG MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe visual indicator that displays higher-timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to analyze market structure and candle patterns from higher timeframes without switching charts — giving you clearer, faster and more precise trade confirmations.  -  Main Features  Multi-Timeframe Visualization – display candles from any timeframe (e.g. show H4 candles while trading on
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicadores
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Fvg Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
5 (1)
Indicadores
FVG Smart Zones – Edição Gratuita Indicador de Detecção de Gap de Valor Justo para MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Está procurando uma ferramenta de trading real – não apenas mais um indicador qualquer? FVG Smart Zones – Edição Gratuita oferece uma visão profissional do mercado detectando automaticamente Gaps de Valor Justo (FVG) e destacando zonas de trading de alta probabilidade diretamente no seu gráfico. Criado para traders que seguem: Conceitos de Smart Money (SMC) Conceitos de Trading ICT
FREE
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Trade history
Andriy Konovalov
5 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator plots charts of profit taken at the Close of candles for closed (or partially closed) long and short positions individually. The indicator allows to filter deals by the current symbol, specified expert ID (magic number) and the presence (absence) of a substring in a deal comment, to set the start time and the periodicity of profit reset (daily, weekly or monthly) to calculate the profit chart. The indicator also displays the floating (not fixed) profit of the opened positions at th
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Indicadores
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicadores
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Indicadores
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicadores
Auto Optimized RSI   é um indicador de setas inteligente e fácil de usar, projetado para fornecer sinais de negociação precisos. Ele utiliza simulações de trades com dados históricos para identificar automaticamente os níveis de compra e venda de RSI mais eficazes para cada instrumento e período gráfico. Este indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação independente ou como parte da sua estratégia atual. É especialmente útil para traders de curto prazo. Diferente dos níveis fixos tradi
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicadores
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Mais do autor
Sniper Signal
Pavel Malyshko
Indicadores
Данный индикатор не перерисовывает сигналы и это значит , что там, где он нарисует стрелку там она и останется. Сигналы рисуются здесь и сейчас, а не спустя время , когда цена прошла уже далеко. Индикатор отлично подойдёт для трендового рынка.  Индикатор является помощником в торговле, он даёт сигнал на покупку или продажу, а вы принимаете решение использовать рекомендации индикатора или нет. Цена на индикатор минимальна и может вырасти в любое время. Работает на любых инструментах,таймфрейм
Great Breakthrough
Pavel Malyshko
4.53 (17)
Experts
The MT4 and MT5 versions will have different results due to the difference in platforms and the complexity of one-to-one implementation. I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and I will try to help, because I appreciate every client. Without regular updates, the Expert Advisor will work much worse. therefore, if someone tries to sell activation to you, your be
Smart Brain
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Smart Brain passes the test from 2001 to the current day! The system works under any market circumstances and it is almost not afraid of the news! The system works without being tied to a GMT broker, it doesn’t care about the current time! I’ve been working on it for years, but before that I only managed to create the Just Marvel advisor (click to view this product) ! Now we have a slightly different system that can trade around the clock! trades do not open every day! You must be patient, to u
Evolution Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Evolution Marvel was developed for a stable and fast acceleration of the deposit! Evolution Marvel passes the test from 2001 to the current day! The system uses three orders and if the price reaches the second and third orders, then they are doubled! Stop Lossa is invisible to the broker and set on a virtual level! Does not require any adjustments and optimization! Profitability in the risk strategy tester 5 and initial deposit of $ 200 from 2010-2019 07.28 = $ 84.985.504 2010-2019= 84.985.50
Stability EurchfGbpchf
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Advisor Stability EurChf, Gbpchf  works on currency pairs EurChf, Gbpchf timeframe is  m1! In the video below the description of the test with the quality of modeling 99.90%! Please note that the standard quality of modeling on the timeframe is M1 25%!  Expert Stability EurChf, Gbpchf  works in a calm market, which allows you to avoid poor execution of orders!The principle of work of the adviser is scalping from levels in a calm market! Please pay attention to the test that all systems have d
Pro Scalping GBPUSD
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Expert Pro Scalping GBPUSD works at night taking small profits! The system passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The system is long-term and will not give you a sharp increase in the deposit! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading in short-term and long-term trends! Attention, the profitability of the system is not in one year, but in a couple of decades! It is for the patient! Take a test from 2000 to the current day to understand! The price of the adviser will gro
Unbelievable Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Unbelievable Marvel passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the  Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that t
Search flat
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Search flat uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpcad m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only 41 dollars for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products I ask you to pay attent
British Dragon
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpusd m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only $ 50 for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products I ask you to pay attention tha
Evolution Marvel EURCHF
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Evolution Marvel EURCHF Expert Advisor uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Rent for a month is a little. The system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. At the time of loading Evolution Marvel EURCHF to the market, the EA was updated and will now make more transactions than initially on the signal! The EA opens a maximum of 3 positions in one d
Hulk GBPCHF
Pavel Malyshko
5 (1)
Experts
Hulk GBPCHF  passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! trades on the  GBPCHF, GBPCAD  m5  currency pair  by default  ! Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summergmtshift and   wintergmtshift   in its settings,  so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is
Marvel GBPJPY
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! By default, he trades on the GBPJPY m5 currency pair! Transactions are accompanied by invisible stop loss for the broker. Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summergmtshift and   wintergmtshift   in its settings,  so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing i
Testosteron
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Testosteron  uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! by default, trades on the  EURJPY  currency pair  M5 timeframe!  The EA works at night and deals are not opened every day! How often deals are opened can be viewed in the strategy tester!  Test the adviser since 2010 to understand how it works on history. Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summ
Atila
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Atila Expert Advisor passes the test from 1999 to the current day!  The EA works during the night flat on the eurusd currency pair M5 timeframe!  It opens a maximum of 2 positions per day (the second position doubles the lot), transactions are usually less than a day on the market! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread expansion, trading time, maintains and protects open orders, works with a deposit of $ 100 or more! Trading takes place mainly during periods of
Venom from Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Venom from Marvel   Venom From Marvel  works on currency pairs  audusd, gbpchf, eurusd, euraud, eurjpy, usdcad, gbpaud, eurgbp!   Advisor opens deals mainly on Mondays, works on the modified Bollinger Bands indicator.  Each market entry point is analyzed by several indicators, which allows for very accurate market entry.  The adviser works on opening prices, so you can not waste time in the strategy tester using all the ticks, but immediately choose the model of the opening price (just make su
New Scalping System
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Innovative scalping trading system powered by the  eurusd m5 timeframe.  The adviser works  in a calm night market and  does not use  dangerous money management methods such as:  grid, averaging, martingale and others.  The EA closes saddles based on the situation on the market; a trailing stop is used, which is turned on under favorable conditions.  Adjustments of the adviser at the most are simple also to you it will be necessary to adjust only GMT your broker. Please pay attention to my
Balance Controler
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The   adviser was developed for trading in a calm market and the main goal was minimal risk in trading without serious losses in one transaction! Currency was chosen for trading the   eurchf m5   pair due to its calmness and very good working off of the levels. The system does not use averaging and martingale, but can open up to 5 orders maximum. You can evaluate the risks of trading with this advisor by setting a different risk. The adviser is ready to work with a minimum deposit of $ 50 The ad
Stability EURUSD
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This expert works on a unique mathematical formula for determining market entry.  The test runs on the entire available history from 1999-2020! You can look at the performance of the adviser on monitoring. The expert uses hidden support of orders from the broker in the form of an intellectual stop loss, which will not allow you to lose the entire deposit on several transactions. Transactions are closed according to the mathematical algorithm, there is no fixed take profit. An important momen
Without Stepping Back
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The EThe EA does not trade every day.you may not open a deal for several weeks.But the most important thing is not the frequency but the quality of transactions.The EA is designed for round-the-clock trading from strong reversal levels on the AUDCAD M30 currency pair! The EA has a monitoring of the work:   The system showed a stable pass of the test over the entire available testing history in the strategy tester! The system does not use averaging or martingale, but uses many orders!
Great Idea
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it!
Great Idea Reboot
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Oracle
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Resurrection
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Winner
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Calmness
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Pacification
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has  been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The E
Reversal Levels
Pavel Malyshko
Indicadores
The reversal level indicator draws arrows for sell and buy, a   red   arrow for sell, a blue   arrow for buy. But you can also trade the breakdown of these levels, which are drawn not immediately, but after a time after the reversal level has formed. Signals identify possible reversal points on the chart. The indicator works on any instrument and timeframe. The indicator works based on the minimum-maximum for a certain period of time. From the arrows that the indicator draws, you can foc
Rebound against breakdown
Pavel Malyshko
Indicadores
The indicator of support and resistance levels draws the level of a possible price reversal or breakout! If the price touches the level, you can choose, depending on the market situation and the potential for movement in one direction or another, to buy at the end of the level or sell if the price crosses the level. The easiest way to trade pending orders is when you see a level, so as not to wait for the price to reach it or break through it, set pending orders. When the price crosses the l
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Triangle Breakdown
Pavel Malyshko
Indicadores
Индикатор уровней треугольник подскажет в какую сторону может двинуться цена при пробитии одной из них. Если вы сомневаетесь в какую сторону торговать, то этот индикатор вы можете использовать как фильтр на любом инструменте и любом таймфрейме. Индикатор разработан таким образом , чтобы помочь выявлять направление движения цены. Стратегия построения прямоугольника работает по авторскому алгоритму нахождения определённых консолидаций. Цена на индикатор минимальна для первых продаж. Далее цена 99
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário