Golden Quatro is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). The system is built on the synergy of four carefully selected technical indicators, combining trend analysis with momentum confirmation to create a stable, rule-based trading framework adapted to the unique behavior of the gold market.





The EA is designed for traders who value clarity, disciplined execution, and full automation—without the need to manually adjust complex strategy parameters.





STRATEGY LOGIC – FOUR PILLARS OF ANALYSIS





Golden Quatro is based on a proprietary mix of four indicators:





MA (Moving Average) – defines the primary market trend





DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) – provides faster reaction to price changes





TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) – reduces market noise and improves entry precision





CCI (Commodity Channel Index) – evaluates momentum and overbought/oversold conditions





Only when conditions from all four indicators align does the EA execute a trade, ensuring that entries are filtered by both trend direction and market momentum.





CORE TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS





Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

Trading Style: Intraday / Trend–Momentum Strategy

Minimum Balance: 300 USD

Minimum Leverage: 1:30 or higher

Timeframe: H4





POSITION SIZING – DYNAMIC OR FIXED LOT MODE





Golden Quatro offers two position-sizing modes, selectable in the EA settings:



Dynamic Lot Growth





The user defines a numeric value that specifies how much account balance increase is required to raise the lot size by 0.01





Example:

If the value is set to 500, the lot size will increase by 0.01 for every 500 units of balance growth





This creates a progressive growth curve, automatically scaling position size as the account grows





Dynamic lot mode works only on USD or EUR denominated accounts





For accounts in other currencies:





an appropriate conversion factor must be applied,

or





the fixed lot mode should be used instead





Fixed Lot Mode





Disable the dynamic lot option





Enter a specific lot size manually (e.g. 0.01, 0.05, 0.10)





Recommended for accounts using non-USD or non-EUR base currencies





TRADE AND RISK MANAGEMENT





Every trade is opened with an individual Stop Loss and Take Profit





No grid trading





No martingale





No loss averaging





Each position is treated as a standalone trade, based solely on current market conditions and confirmation from all four indicators.





THE GOLDEN QUATRO PHILOSOPHY – SIMPLICITY WITH CONTROL





Golden Quatro does not require:





manual indicator optimization





strategy parameter tuning





advanced trading experience





The trader makes one key decision:

choosing the lot mode and its value





All trade execution and management are handled automatically by the algorithm.





FINAL OVERVIEW





Golden Quatro is a robust Expert Advisor for gold trading that combines:





classic moving averages





advanced exponential smoothing





momentum-based confirmation





flexible position sizing





With its clean logic, absence of aggressive money-management techniques, and straightforward setup, Golden Quatro is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a structured and automated approach to trading gold.