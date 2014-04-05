NeonTrend

Neon Trend – Advanced Trend & Momentum System

Neon Trend is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system condensed into a single, elegant window. Designed for modern traders who demand clarity, this tool combines a Normalized Momentum Oscillator with a powerful Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Dashboard.

Stop trading against the trend. Let Neon Trend illuminate the market structure for you.

🔥 Why Neon Trend?

Trading becomes difficult when you lose track of the "Big Picture." Neon Trend solves this by ensuring every trade you take is aligned with the global market direction.

  1. All-in-One Dashboard: Forget about switching charts. The built-in panel automatically scans M15, H1, and H4 timeframes in real-time using a trend-following algorithm. It gives you an instant bias: UP (Bullish) or DN (Bearish).

  2. Smart Noise Filtering: The histogram uses a sophisticated normalization algorithm to filter out flat markets.

    • 🟦 Deep Sky Blue: Strong Bullish Momentum (Buying Zone).

    • 🟥 Hot Pink: Strong Bearish Momentum (Selling Zone).

    • Silver: Neutral/Noise (Stay aside).

  3. Precision Entries: The dotted Signal Line acts as a trigger. It helps you catch reversals early and filters out false breakouts.

  4. 100% Non-Repainting: Neon Trend is professional-grade software. It never repaints or back-paints. Once a candle closes, the signal is permanent.

  5. Performance Optimized: Built with lightweight code and handle caching, it ensures zero lag even when running on multiple charts simultaneously.

📊 Trading Strategy

The system relies on Confluence—aligning the higher timeframe trend with short-term momentum.

✅ BUY Setup (Long):

  1. Check the Dashboard: Ensure at least two higher timeframes (e.g., H1 and H4) show "UP".

  2. Wait for Momentum: The histogram bar must turn Blue.

  3. Trigger: The histogram bar crosses above the dotted Signal Line.

❌ SELL Setup (Short):

  1. Check the Dashboard: Ensure at least two higher timeframes show "DN".

  2. Wait for Momentum: The histogram bar must turn Pink.

  3. Trigger: The histogram bar crosses below the dotted Signal Line.

🚪 Exit Rule: Consider closing your position or taking partial profits when the histogram turns Silver, indicating the trend is losing power.

⚙️ Parameters (Inputs)

The indicator is plug-and-play, but fully customizable:

  • RSI Period: Adjust the sensitivity of the oscillator (Default: 14).

  • Smoothing: Adjust the smoothness of the Signal Line (Default: 5).

  • Show Dashboard: Toggle the MTF panel ON or OFF.

  • Dashboard Colors: Customize Up/Down colors and background to fit your chart theme perfectly.

  • Font Size: Adjust text size for 4K or standard screens.

🚀 Improve Your Win Rate Today

Don't guess where the market is going. Visualizing the trend across multiple timeframes is the key to consistency. Neon Trend gives you that professional edge in a stunning, easy-to-read package.

    Önerilen ürünler
    Three Bar Reversal with Supertrend
    Mathieu Adams
    Göstergeler
    Three Bar Supertrend combines precise reversal pattern detection with the power of the Supertrend trend filter. Built for intraday and swing traders, it spots high-probability bullish and bearish reversals based on a strict three-bar formation—optionally filtered by an SMA trend condition. Features: Detects 3-bar bullish and bearish reversals Uses Supertrend for directional confirmation Optional SMA Fast vs Slow filter for added precision Plots green/red arrows only on valid reversal patterns Ze
    DYJ SuperTrendWave
    Daying Cao
    Göstergeler
    DYJ süper eğilim dalgaları çok kesin bir dalga ve dalga ticareti sistemidir Bu işaretçi piyasadan çıktığında mum hattının en yüksek ve en düşük noktasını arar Giriş fiyatı en yüksek veya en düşük noktaya yakın Sinyal uyarı türü dyj supertrend'e eklendi Çok boyutlu bir sinyal oluşturduğunuzda Aşağıdaki türden uyarı sinyalleri kullanılabilir: Alert mailSend, MobilePush Receive Input InpSignalPeriod = 10 BarDistance = 24 InpIsAlert = true
    Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa
    Rahele Rastaghi
    Göstergeler
    Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets. With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicato
    VolumeBasedColorsBars
    Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
    Göstergeler
    VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
    FREE
    Pivot Points Signals
    Oeyvind Borgsoe
    Göstergeler
    Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
    FREE
    Trend Duration Forecast MT5
    Cao Minh Quang
    Göstergeler
    The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
    MACDivergence MTF MT5
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
    Automatic Trendlines
    Pasi Hakamaki
    4.69 (48)
    Göstergeler
    The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
    FREE
    PZ Divergence Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.71 (7)
    Göstergeler
    Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
    Fibaction
    Abdelkhalek Orabi
    Göstergeler
    Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
    Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
    Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
    4.33 (6)
    Göstergeler
    This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
    FREE
    PZ Mean Reversion MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (2)
    Göstergeler
    Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
    Half ma
    Artem Svistunov
    Göstergeler
    The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
    Follow The Line MT5
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    4.6 (35)
    Göstergeler
    This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
    FREE
    RSI Momentum Shift Detector
    German Pablo Gori
    Göstergeler
    RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator Maximize your accuracy: Divergences are powerful, but they are even stronger when combined with professional volume analysis. If you like the logic behind this indicator, you will love the Volume Structure Nexus , which identifies where the big players are entering. For fast-paced traders, pair these divergences with Accuracy M1 Scalper to catch explosive moves in lower timeframes. RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator desi
    FREE
    Drawing Assistance MT5
    Sopheak Khlot
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    As an ICT or SMC trader you must do top-down analysis, and you struggle to make template of drawing object on Metatrader just like you normally do on Tradingview. Well, Drawing Assistance indicator will make your top-down analysis much easier on Metatrader. Allow to design template for 3 timeframes. (HTF, MTF and LTF). Each objects drawn on chart will have the color, style and visibility individually by the timeframe it was drawn on. Save time as all analyzing is done on Metatrader chart. Shortc
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
    Fabio Albano
    Göstergeler
    The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
    Visual Aroon Cross Signal Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Göstergeler
    Visual Aroon Cross Signal Indicator Price: $65 Discover the power of trend identification and reversal points with the Visual Aroon Cross Signal Indicator! Designed to assist traders in recognizing key market movements, this indicator focuses on the Aroon oscillator’s signal crossing to detect market trends and shifts, offering insights into potential trade setups. Note to Buyers: This indicator is not optimized. It’s a powerful tool crafted for traders to adjust and customize according to thei
    ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis
    Josue De Matos Silva
    4 (1)
    Göstergeler
    ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis - FREE   An effective indicator for your negotiations The toolbot indicator brings the calculation of candles and a probabilistic analysis so that you have more security on your own. Also test our  FREE tops and bottoms indicator: :   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52385#description Also test our  FREE (RSI, ATR, ADX, OBV) indicator:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/53448#description Try our EA ToolBot for free:   https://www.mql5.com/market/prod
    FREE
    MACD Divergence on MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Göstergeler
    KT MACD Divergence, fiyat ile osilatör arasında oluşan düzenli ve gizli uyumsuzlukları gösterir. Eğer ticaret stratejinizde trend dönüşü bekleniyorsa, potansiyel dönüş noktalarını belirlemek için MACD’nin düzenli uyumsuzluğunu kullanabilirsiniz. Trendin devamına dayalı stratejilerde ise MACD’nin gizli uyumsuzluğu daha uygun bir tercih olacaktır. KT MACD Divergence'nın Sınırlamaları MACD uyumsuzluğunu tek başına giriş sinyali olarak kullanmak riskli olabilir. Her uyumsuzluk mutlaka bir trend dö
    MACDwithColoredDiffHistogram
    Guan Hua He
    Göstergeler
    The Macd Signal with DIF line, DEA line and colored Macd Histogram. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) is both a trend–seeking and momentum indicator which uses several exponential moving averages set to closing prices to generate trading signals. The Gray Line is the DIF line. The Blue Line is the DEA line. Version 2.0: New features are added: The indicator can show Classical bearish divergence, Classical bullish divergence, Reverse bearish divergence and Reverse bullish
    Japanese Candlestick Indicator
    Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
    Göstergeler
    Simple Japanese candlestick indicator Contains 3 patterns: - bearish engulfing - bullish engulfing - doji Only contains these 3 because after rigorous testing and trading (data) these seem to be the most efficient. Also contains: - alerts if enabled  When japanese candlestick is detected it is colored with relevant color depending on bias, and also shows label next to it. Labels: - BEG = Bearish engulfing - BE = Bullish engulfing - DO = Doji
    FlatBreakout MT5
    Aleksei Vorontsov
    Göstergeler
    FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
    FREE
    Wavetrend for MT5
    Antonello Belgrano
    Göstergeler
    Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
    KT Renko Patterns MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Göstergeler
    KT Renko Patterns, Renko grafiğini tuğla tuğla tarayarak, farklı finansal piyasalarda yatırımcılar tarafından sıkça kullanılan popüler grafik formasyonlarını tespit eder. Zaman tabanlı grafiklerle karşılaştırıldığında, Renko grafiklerinde işlem yapmak daha kolay ve belirgindir çünkü grafik sade ve temiz bir yapıya sahiptir. KT Renko Patterns birçok Renko formasyonunu içerir ve bunların çoğu Prashant Shah'ın “Renko Grafikleriyle Karlı Ticaret” adlı kitabında ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Bu g
    KT Pin Bar MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Göstergeler
    KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
    SMC FiboRe Source Code
    Jing Bo Wu
    Göstergeler
    This indicator automatically identifies market structure and plots Fibonacci retracement levels in real time. It detects key swing highs and lows to mark structural points such as higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, and lower lows, helping traders quickly understand trend direction and structural shifts. Based on the detected structure, the indicator dynamically draws Fibonacci levels, allowing traders to easily spot potential retracement, pullback, and entry zones without manual drawing.
    Best SAR MT5
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    4.33 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Acıklama:  Forex piyasasında (PSAR) Profesyonel ve populate göstergelerden Birine Dayanan Yeni ücretsiz göstergemizi tanıtmaktan mutluluk duyuyoruz (PSAR) drank gösterge orijinal Parabolik SAR göstergesinde Yeni bir değişikliktir pro SAR göstergesinde noktalar ve Fiyat tablosu arasındaki geçişi görebilirsiniz, drank crossover bir sinyal değil, hareketin sonu potansiyeli hakkında konuşun, yeni mavi nokta ile satın almaya başlayabilir ve ilk mavi noktadan bir atr önce stop loss koyabilirsiniz ve
    FREE
    Titan SuperTrend Pro
    Ilkay Ozsoy
    Göstergeler
    Stop Guessing the Trend. See it Clearly. The SuperTrend is one of the most popular and reliable trend-following indicators in the world for a reason: it works. But standard versions can be hard to read in real-time. Titan SuperTrend Pro takes this classic algorithm and upgrades it for the modern trader. It provides crystal-clear visual signals on your chart and instant alerts to your phone, ensuring you never miss a major trend reversal again. It is built on the robust ATR (Average True Range) c
    Nova AC Trader
    Anita Monus
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Nova AC Trader is a modern automation of the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — a Bill Williams momentum tool designed to detect shifts in market acceleration before trends fully form. This EA transforms the indicator’s early-warning nature into a structured trading system that reacts only when momentum changes are clear and consistent. Instead of waiting for the trend to be obvious, Nova AC Trader identifies when market acceleration starts to turn — offering opportunities at the earliest stage of mo
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.68 (59)
    Göstergeler
    Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Power Candles – Tüm Piyasalar İçin Güce Dayalı Giriş Sinyalleri Power Candles , Stein Investments’ın kanıtlanmış güç analizini doğrudan fiyat grafiğinize taşır. Sadece fiyata tepki vermek yerine, her mum gerçek piyasa gücüne göre renklendirilir. Bu sayede momentum birikimleri, güç hızlanmaları ve net trend geçişleri anında görülebilir. Tüm Piyasalar İçin Tek Mantık Power Candles tüm işlem sembollerinde otomatik olarak çalışır. Gösterge, mevcut sembolün Forex mi yoksa Forex dışı bir piyasa mı old
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.9 (80)
    Göstergeler
    Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.92 (36)
    Göstergeler
    *** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.64 (11)
    Göstergeler
    Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Göstergeler
    Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    SuperScalp Pro – Gelişmiş Çoklu Filtreli Scalping Gösterge Sistemi SuperScalp Pro, klasik Supertrend ile çok sayıda akıllı onay filtresini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping gösterge sistemidir. Gösterge M1’den H4’e kadar tüm zaman dilimlerinde verimli çalışır ve özellikle XAUUSD, BTCUSD ve ana Forex pariteleri için uygundur. Bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret stratejilerine esnek şekilde entegre edilebilir. Gösterge, hız ve yavaş EMA’lar, trend belirleyen üç EMA, EMA e
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (100)
    Göstergeler
    Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (29)
    Göstergeler
    FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Göstergeler
    Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için 1 dakika, 5 dakika ve 15 dakika gibi daha düşük zaman dilimlerinde en iyi şekilde çalışır. Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır.
    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    Divergence In Chaos Environment
    Arief
    Göstergeler
    ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluk
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Göstergeler
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    Trend Forecaster
    Alexey Minkov
    5 (7)
    Göstergeler
    The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Göstergeler
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Göstergeler
    Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (4)
    Göstergeler
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Göstergeler
    SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
    ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
    Abdullah Alrai
    Göstergeler
    MT4 / MT5 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda:   Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenl
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (12)
    Göstergeler
    FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.5 (8)
    Göstergeler
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro, trader'ların giriş noktalarını belirlemesine ve riski etkili bir şekilde yönetmesine destek olmak için tasarlanmış MetaTrader 5 için profesyonel bir göstergedir. Gösterge, sinyal tespit sistemi, otomatik Entry/SL/TP yönetimi, hacim analizi ve gerçek zamanlı performans istatistikleri içeren kapsamlı bir analiz araçları seti sunar. Sistemi anlamak için kullanım kılavuzu   |   Diğer diller için kullanım kılavuzu ANA ÖZELLİKLER Sinyal tespit sistemi Gösterge, price action a
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.74 (19)
    Göstergeler
    TPSproTrend PRO, piyasanın yön değiştirdiği anı belirler ve hareketin başlangıcında bir giriş noktası oluşturur. Piyasaya, fiyat hareketi henüz yeni başladığı anda girersiniz, hareket gerçekleştikten sonra değil.   Gösterge       Sinyalleri yeniden çizmez ve giriş noktalarını, Zarar Durdurma ve Kar Al seviyelerini otomatik olarak göstererek alım satımı net, görsel ve yapılandırılmış hale getirir. RUSÇA TALİMATLAR   -   MT4 SÜRÜMÜ Başlıca avantajlar Yeniden çizim yapılmadan sinyaller.   Tüm sinya
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Göstergeler
    Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    Göstergeler
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    Göstergeler
    Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
    Golden Spike Premium
    Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    VertexAlgo
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1 Precision. Speed. Exponential Growth. Are you looking for a trading system that respects the market rather than fighting it? VertexAlgo is a sophisticated engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . Launch Special: Only $195 Current Price: $195  (Standard Price: $1099) Secure your license now before the price adjusts to its true value. BONUS: After purchasing, please send a private message to receive the VertexAlgo recommended
    AurumCore EA MT5
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AurumCore EA - Professional Gold Trading Solution PERFECT FOR PROP FIRMS & RISK-CONSCIOUS TRADERS AurumCore EA is a sophisticated, low-risk trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe . This Expert Advisor combines proven technical indicators with advanced risk management to deliver consistent, profitable results while maintaining minimal drawdown - making it the ideal choice for prop firm challenges and live accounts . KEY ADVANTAGES LOW DRAWDOWN DE
    Golden Strike Pro x30 for Prop Firm
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GOLDEN STRIKE PRO X30 FOR PROP FIRMS - XAUUSD M15 PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM WITH EXTRAORDINARY RESULTS PROVEN PERFORMANCE - $528,436.25 PROFIT ON $200K FUNDED ACCOUNT! Transform your XAUUSD trading with this elite algorithmic system that has consistently delivered exceptional returns with minimal risk. OUTSTANDING STATISTICS THAT SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES: TOTAL PROFIT : $528,436.25 on $200K funded account MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN : Only 6.87% - Ultra-low risk! PROFIT FACTOR : 2.77 - Near
    Advanced Strike System x100
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    XAUUSD Advanced Strike System x100 - Premium MT5 Expert Advisor GOLD Trading Specialist - M15 Timeframe Professionally designed Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. Laser-focused specialization delivers superior performance through dedicated market analysis. Outstanding Backtesting Performance Total Return : 4,913.38% over 6 years Gross Profit : $10,026,760.49 Profit Factor : 5.82  Sharpe Ratio : 2.02 (Excellent risk-adjusted return
    GoldenMind EA
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
    ScalpFusion
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System Professional Edition Trading Bot ScalpFusion  is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities. Backtest Results Analysis Test Period : 2020-2025 (5 years) Initial Deposit : $5,000 Final Result : $651,397.32 Total Return : +13,027.95% History Quality : 99% Key Performance Metri
    PipSniper
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PipSniper - Advanced Market Precision System Professional Edition Trading Bot for MT5 Overview PipSniper  is a sophisticated, multi-strategy automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with professional-grade algorithms and adaptive risk management, this Expert Advisor delivers consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Initial Investment: $500.00 Final Balance: $102,442.76 Total Net Profit: +20,388% ROI Profit Factor: 4.12 Recovery Fact
    Dynamic Structure EA
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Dynamic Structure EA – Professional XAUUSD System Turn market volatility into stable growth. Master Gold. Are you looking for a trading tool that combines powerful profit potential with rigorous risk management? Dynamic Structure EA is not just another risky Martingale or Grid bot that puts your account in danger. It is a sophisticated algorithm based on pure Price Action and dynamic market structure, engineered specifically to dominate XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . This tool is designed f
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt