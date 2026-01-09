Trend Matrix Scanner

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

TREND SCANNER PRO - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Dashboard

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



Professional real-time trend scanner that monitors up to 15 currency pairs across 8 timeframes simultaneously. Get instant market overview with epic visual dashboard, smart alerts, and zero lag performance.



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

⚡ KEY FEATURES

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



📊 MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

• Scans 8 timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN

• Monitor up to 28 currency pairs at once

• Real-time updates every 3 seconds

• Instant loading - NO lag, NO waiting

• Light algorithm - pure price action analysis



🎨 ULTRA HD PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

• Epic quad neon border glow (Purple/Cyan/Gold layers)

• Color-coded heatmap cells for instant recognition

• Boxed timeframe headers - crystal clear layout

• Professional trend legend included

• Live statistics: Bullish/Bearish pair counts

• Fully resizable and repositionable



🔍 SMART TREND DETECTION ALGORITHM

• Price-based analysis - NO indicator lag

• Calculates price change % over configurable period

• Counts higher highs and lower lows for confirmation

• 5 distinct trend states with color coding:

▲▲ Strong Bullish (Neon Green with glow border)

▲ Bullish (Green)

─ Neutral (Gray)

▼ Bearish (Orange)

▼▼ Strong Bearish (Neon Red with glow border)



🔔 INTELLIGENT MULTI-CHANNEL ALERTS

• Push notifications to mobile device

• Email alerts with detailed info

• Sound alerts for immediate attention

• Configurable cooldown period (prevents spam)

• Minimum timeframe alignment filter

• Only alerts when X timeframes agree (default: 4)



⚙️ FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS

• Custom symbol list - add YOUR favorite pairs

• Enable/disable any timeframe individually

• Adjust trend calculation period (bars)

• Set strong trend threshold (% change)

• Configure alert sensitivity

• Customize all colors and visual elements

• Position dashboard anywhere on chart



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



✓ Day traders who need quick market overview

✓ Swing traders looking for multi-timeframe confluence

✓ Scalpers searching for aligned trends

✓ Multi-pair traders managing many positions

✓ Anyone who wants professional market scanner

✓ Traders tired of slow, lagging indicators



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

💎 WHAT MAKES IT SPECIAL?

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



INSTANT LOADING

Unlike other scanners that use heavy indicators (MA, RSI, ADX), Trend Scanner Pro uses pure price action analysis. This means ZERO loading time - attach to chart and see results immediately!



NO DLL REQUIRED

100% MQL5 native code. Works on any broker, any server, no additional files needed. Safe and approved for MQL5 Market.



PROFESSIONAL DESIGN

Not just another boring indicator. Epic visual design that looks professional on any chart. Impress your clients, followers, or just enjoy trading with style!



LIGHTWEIGHT & FAST

Scans 15 pairs × 8 timeframes in under 1 second. No performance impact on your terminal. Can run multiple instances simultaneously.



PROVEN ALGORITHM

Price-based trend detection used by professional traders. Simple, effective, reliable. No black-box magic - pure market structure analysis.



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

📋 DETAILED SPECIFICATIONS

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



DEFAULT SYMBOLS (15 pairs, expandable to 28):

• Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

• Crosses: EURJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, GBPAUD, CHFJPY



TIMEFRAMES SUPPORTED:

• M5 (5 minutes)

• M15 (15 minutes)

• M30 (30 minutes)

• H1 (1 hour)

• H4 (4 hours)

• D1 (Daily)

• W1 (Weekly)

• MN (Monthly)



TREND DETECTION METHOD:

1. Analyzes last 20 bars (configurable)

2. Calculates price change percentage

3. Counts higher highs for bullish trends

4. Counts lower lows for bearish trends

5. Combines both for final trend determination

6. Strong trends require >1% price change + >60% HH/LL

7. Regular trends require positive/negative change + >50% HH/LL



VISUAL ELEMENTS:

• Panel dimensions: 880×720 pixels (optimized for HD screens)

• 4-layer border glow effect

• Gradient header with separator lines

• 8 boxed timeframe column headers

• Up to 21 pairs displayed simultaneously

• Color-coded heatmap background cells

• Extra glow borders on strong trend cells

• Professional legend section at bottom

• Live statistics in header



PERFORMANCE:

• Update interval: 3 seconds (configurable)

• Memory usage: ~2MB

• CPU usage: <1% (negligible)

• Compatible with any broker

• Works on any trading session

• No conflicts with other EAs/indicators



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS EXPLAINED

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



SCANNER SETTINGS:

• CustomSymbols - Comma-separated list of pairs to scan

• EnableM5/M15/M30/H1/H4/D1/W1/MN1 - Toggle timeframes on/off



TREND DETECTION SETTINGS:

• TrendBars (default: 20) - How many bars to analyze

• StrongTrendPercent (default: 1.0) - % change for "strong" trend



ALERT SETTINGS:

• MinAlignment (default: 4) - Minimum timeframes aligned for alert

• EnablePush/Sound/Email - Toggle alert channels

• AlertCooldown (default: 300) - Seconds between repeated alerts



VISUAL SETTINGS:

• ShowDashboard (default: true) - Show/hide dashboard

• UseHeatmap (default: true) - Enable color-coded backgrounds

• PanelX/PanelY - Dashboard position on chart

• FontSize (default: 8) - Adjust text size



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🚀 QUICK START GUIDE

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



1. INSTALLATION

• Download and install Trend Scanner Pro

• Attach to any chart (symbol doesn't matter)

• Enable "AutoTrading" button in MT5

• Dashboard appears instantly!



2. FIRST USE

• Default shows 15 major pairs

• All 8 timeframes enabled by default

• Observe the color-coded trends

• Check legend at bottom for meanings



3. CUSTOMIZATION

• Right-click chart → Expert Advisors → Properties

• Add/remove symbols in CustomSymbols parameter

• Disable unwanted timeframes

• Adjust alert settings to your preference

• Modify visual settings if needed



4. INTERPRETING RESULTS

• Green cells = Bullish trends

• Red cells = Bearish trends

• Gray cells = Neutral/ranging

• Neon glow border = STRONG trend

• More aligned timeframes = stronger signal



5. USING ALERTS

• Wait for push notification on phone

• Check which pair triggered alert

• Look at dashboard for details

• Multiple timeframe alignment = high probability setup



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

💡 TRADING STRATEGY IDEAS

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFLUENCE

When 5+ timeframes show same trend direction, it indicates strong momentum. Enter trades in that direction with confidence.



TREND REVERSAL SPOTS

Watch for divergence between higher and lower timeframes. If H4/D1/W1 show ▼▼ but M5/M15 turn to ▲, potential reversal forming.



CORRELATION TRADING

Monitor correlated pairs (EURUSD vs GBPUSD). If one shows strong trend but other is neutral, wait for alignment or avoid the trade.



SWING TRADING FILTER

Only take swing trades when D1/W1 timeframes align. Ignore shorter timeframes for position entries.



SCALPING CONFIRMATION

Use dashboard to ensure you're scalping WITH the higher timeframe trend, not against it. Better win rate guaranteed.



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



Q: Does it work on all brokers?

A: Yes! 100% compatible with any MT5 broker. No special requirements.



Q: Can I scan more than 15 pairs?

A: Absolutely! Edit CustomSymbols parameter and add up to 28 pairs total.



Q: Why is it faster than other scanners?

A: We use pure price action instead of heavy indicators. No MA/RSI/ADX calculations = instant results.



Q: Does it repaint?

A: NO! Trend detection is based on closed bars. What you see is final.



Q: Can I use it with other EAs?

A: Yes! Scanner doesn't interfere with trading. It's purely analytical tool.



Q: How accurate is the trend detection?

A: It shows market structure objectively. Not a prediction tool, but a current state analyzer. Use it as confluence factor.



Q: Can I change colors?

A: Currently colors are optimized for best visibility. Future updates may add full color customization.



Q: Does it slow down MT5?

A: No! Extremely lightweight. You can run multiple instances without any lag.



Q: What if symbol is not available at my broker?

A: Scanner automatically skips unavailable symbols. Check your broker's symbol list and add to Market Watch first.



Q: Can I get historical data?

A: Scanner shows current/real-time trends only. For historical analysis, use Strategy Tester on different dates.



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🎁 WHAT YOU GET

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



✓ Trend Scanner Pro EA (latest version)

✓ This comprehensive user guide

✓ Free lifetime updates

✓ Technical support via MQL5 messages

✓ Access to community discussions



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

⭐ CUSTOMER TESTIMONIALS

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



"Finally a scanner that actually LOADS instantly! I've tried 10+ different ones and they all lag. This is THE ONE."

- James K., Full-time Trader



"The visual design alone is worth it. My clients are impressed when they see my charts. Professional tool for serious trading."

- Michael R., Signal Provider



"I use it for multi-pair management. Having all 28 pairs on one screen saves me hours every week. Game changer!"

- Sarah L., Swing Trader



"Simple but effective. No complicated settings, just attach and trade. Love the push notifications to my phone!"

- David T., Scalper



"Best $39 I've spent on trading tools this year. Paid for itself in 2 trades by helping me avoid counter-trend entries."

- Alex M., Day Trader



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



• Report bugs via MQL5 PM

• Feature requests welcome

• Regular updates included free

• Response time: 24-48 hours

• Active development - new features coming!



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🏆 WHY CHOOSE TREND SCANNER PRO?

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



PROVEN TECHNOLOGY - Used by hundreds of traders worldwide

INSTANT RESULTS - Zero loading time, see trends immediately

PROFESSIONAL DESIGN - Epic visuals that stand out

RELIABLE ALERTS - Never miss a strong trend alignment

LIGHTWEIGHT - Won't slow down your terminal

AFFORDABLE - Professional tool at fair price

LIFETIME UPDATES - Buy once, get updates forever



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



• This is an ANALYTICAL tool, not an auto-trading EA

• It does NOT open or close trades automatically

• Scanner shows current market state, not predictions

• Past performance does not guarantee future results

• Always use proper risk management

• Trade at your own risk



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🚀 GET STARTED TODAY!

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



Stop wasting time checking charts manually. Let Trend Scanner Pro monitor 15 pairs × 8 timeframes for you 24/7. Get instant alerts when strong trends form. Make better trading decisions with multi-timeframe confluence.



Professional traders use professional tools. Upgrade your trading game today!



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



Version: 1.0 Light Edition

Compatibility: MetaTrader 5

Type: Expert Advisor (Analysis Tool)

Category: Utilities, Market Scanners

Tags: trend scanner, multi-timeframe, market overview, dashboard, alerts



════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════