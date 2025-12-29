Fox Wave Account Nexus

🔷 Short Description

Fox Wave Account Nexus is a professional dashboard for real-time monitoring of multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts across different terminals from a single chart.

🔷 Full Description 

🔥 Fox Wave Account Nexus

Professional Multi-Account Monitoring Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

Fox Wave Account Nexus is a powerful visual dashboard designed for traders who operate multiple MT5 accounts simultaneously and need instant, centralized control.

The indicator collects live data from all connected MetaTrader 5 terminals and displays them in one clean, high-contrast dashboard.

No external servers.
No cloud.
Only your terminals and local files.

🚀 Key Features

✔ Real-time monitoring of multiple MT5 accounts
✔ Supports multiple terminals and brokers
✔ Account balance, equity and profit overview
✔ Per-account and per-currency summaries
✔ Clear visual profit / loss indicators
✔ Automatic data synchronization via Common Files
✔ Works in background using timer-based updates
✔ Optimized for 24/7 monitoring setups
✔ Designed for professional traders and portfolio managers

🧠 Who Is This Indicator For?

  • Traders running multiple funded or personal accounts

  • Portfolio and money managers

  • Prop firm traders

  • Traders using several MT5 terminals at once

  • Anyone who needs a command center, not another indicator

💡 How It Works

  1. Attach Fox Wave Account Nexus to any chart on each MT5 terminal

  2. Each terminal automatically writes account data to a shared folder

  3. One terminal (main monitor) reads all data and displays the dashboard

  4. All updates are synchronized in real time

No configuration headaches.
No manual exporting.
Just plug and monitor.

⚙️ Technical Notes

  • Uses MetaTrader 5 Common Files system

  • No DLLs

  • No external connections

  • Safe and compliant with MQL5 Market rules

  • Lightweight and performance-friendly

💎 Licensing Recommendation

Monthly rent is ideal for testing.
Unlimited license is recommended for traders running long-term multi-account setups, saving money after a few months of use.

📌 Final Note

Fox Wave Account Nexus is not a trading signal.
It is a professional control panel for serious MT5 traders.

If you trade with more than one account, this tool quickly becomes essential.


Video Fox Wave Account Nexus
