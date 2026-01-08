Zigzag Structure
- Indicadores
- Hasan Mecit
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
🧠 Core Analysis Systems
🔹 Multi-Level ZigZag (L1 – L4)
-
4 independent ZigZag levels (L1, L2, L3, L4)
-
Each level has its own:
-
Depth
-
Deviation (points)
-
Backstep
-
-
AUTO Trading Style presets:
-
Scalping
-
Intraday
-
Intraday Week
-
Swing
-
Position
-
-
Automatic preset selection based on timeframe
-
Fully customizable CUSTOM mode
🔹 Market Structure Detection
-
HH / HL / LH / LL structures derived from ZigZag swings
-
Suitable for multi-timeframe structure analysis
-
HTF (higher timeframe) structure levels plotted as dynamic support & resistance
-
Nearby levels are automatically merged to keep charts clean
🔹 ABC Correction Pattern
-
Automatic ABC pattern detection
-
Minimum swing size filtering for A–B–C legs
-
BUY / SELL signals triggered on B-level break
-
Two signal modes:
-
Aggressive (early break)
-
Conservative (confirmed bar close)
-
📊 AVWAP (Anchored VWAP) System
-
Automatic AVWAP anchored from L2 and L3 ZigZag pivots
-
Optional LOW and HIGH anchors
-
AVWAP used as:
-
Dynamic support/resistance
-
Mean reversion & continuation reference
-
-
Real-time updating on live candle
-
Anti-ghost reset logic prevents old anchor artifacts
📐 MTF Trend Bias (Multi-Timeframe Filter)
-
Trend direction based on EMA slope:
-
Current timeframe (CTF)
-
H1 and optional H4
-
-
Bias states:
-
UP / DOWN / NEUTRAL
-
-
ABC signals can be filtered by:
-
Trend alignment
-
Bias strength indication (+ / ++)
-
📈 Smart Moving Average System
Two adaptive moving averages combined:
🔹 Step MA (ATR-based)
-
Dynamic step size using ATR
-
Adapts to market volatility
🔹 VIDYA (CMO-adaptive)
-
Momentum-weighted smoothing
-
Filters weak or slowing trends
➡️ Smart MA can optionally act as a directional filter for ABC signals.
🧩 Advanced Optional Filters
Users can enable or disable strictness using:
-
AVWAP proximity filter
-
HTF structure (S/R) proximity filter
-
MTF trend alignment filter
-
Smart MA direction filter
👉 All filters are fully optional
👉 Default settings are relaxed to ensure signals are visible
🚨 Signals & Alerts
-
BUY / SELL arrows plotted on chart
-
Text labels (ABC BUY / SELL)
-
Alert options:
-
Popup
-
Sound
-
Push notification
-
-
-
Built-in anti-spam protection (one signal per bar)
🖥 Real-Time Dashboard
On-chart information panel showing:
-
CTF / H1 / H4 trend bias
-
Smart MA direction
-
Current ATR
-
Daily ATR (D1)
-
Spread
-
Time remaining to candle close
-
Active trading style
⚡ Performance & Professional Architecture
-
No object delete/redraw on every bar (update-only logic)
-
Cached indicator handles
-
HTF structure recalculated only on new HTF candles
-
AVWAP anchor caching
-
Pivot & object limits for performance safety
-
Multi-instance collision protection on the same chart
👤 Who Is This Indicator For?
-
Price Action traders
-
Market structure traders
-
ABC & trend continuation strategy users
-
Scalpers, intraday, and swing traders
-
Manual traders who want structured signal confirmation
⚠️ Important Notice
-
This product is NOT an Expert Advisor (EA)
-
It does NOT place trades automatically
-
Designed strictly for analysis and decision support
-
Risk management is entirely the user’s responsibility
✅ Summary
ZigZag Structure Pro delivers a complete market structure, trend bias, and correction pattern framework in one professional indicator, built for clarity, flexibility, and performance.