Zigzag Structure

🧠 Core Analysis Systems

🔹 Multi-Level ZigZag (L1 – L4)

  • 4 independent ZigZag levels (L1, L2, L3, L4)

  • Each level has its own:

    • Depth

    • Deviation (points)

    • Backstep

  • AUTO Trading Style presets:

    • Scalping

    • Intraday

    • Intraday Week

    • Swing

    • Position

  • Automatic preset selection based on timeframe

  • Fully customizable CUSTOM mode

🔹 Market Structure Detection

  • HH / HL / LH / LL structures derived from ZigZag swings

  • Suitable for multi-timeframe structure analysis

  • HTF (higher timeframe) structure levels plotted as dynamic support & resistance

  • Nearby levels are automatically merged to keep charts clean

🔹 ABC Correction Pattern

  • Automatic ABC pattern detection

  • Minimum swing size filtering for A–B–C legs

  • BUY / SELL signals triggered on B-level break

  • Two signal modes:

    • Aggressive (early break)

    • Conservative (confirmed bar close)

📊 AVWAP (Anchored VWAP) System

  • Automatic AVWAP anchored from L2 and L3 ZigZag pivots

  • Optional LOW and HIGH anchors

  • AVWAP used as:

    • Dynamic support/resistance

    • Mean reversion & continuation reference

  • Real-time updating on live candle

  • Anti-ghost reset logic prevents old anchor artifacts

📐 MTF Trend Bias (Multi-Timeframe Filter)

  • Trend direction based on EMA slope:

    • Current timeframe (CTF)

    • H1 and optional H4

  • Bias states:

    • UP / DOWN / NEUTRAL

  • ABC signals can be filtered by:

    • Trend alignment

    • Bias strength indication (+ / ++)

📈 Smart Moving Average System

Two adaptive moving averages combined:

🔹 Step MA (ATR-based)

  • Dynamic step size using ATR

  • Adapts to market volatility

🔹 VIDYA (CMO-adaptive)

  • Momentum-weighted smoothing

  • Filters weak or slowing trends

➡️ Smart MA can optionally act as a directional filter for ABC signals.

🧩 Advanced Optional Filters

Users can enable or disable strictness using:

  • AVWAP proximity filter

  • HTF structure (S/R) proximity filter

  • MTF trend alignment filter

  • Smart MA direction filter

👉 All filters are fully optional
👉 Default settings are relaxed to ensure signals are visible

🚨 Signals & Alerts

  • BUY / SELL arrows plotted on chart

  • Text labels (ABC BUY / SELL)

  • Alert options:

    • Popup

    • Sound

    • Push notification

    • Email

  • Built-in anti-spam protection (one signal per bar)

🖥 Real-Time Dashboard

On-chart information panel showing:

  • CTF / H1 / H4 trend bias

  • Smart MA direction

  • Current ATR

  • Daily ATR (D1)

  • Spread

  • Time remaining to candle close

  • Active trading style

⚡ Performance & Professional Architecture

  • No object delete/redraw on every bar (update-only logic)

  • Cached indicator handles

  • HTF structure recalculated only on new HTF candles

  • AVWAP anchor caching

  • Pivot & object limits for performance safety

  • Multi-instance collision protection on the same chart

👤 Who Is This Indicator For?

  • Price Action traders

  • Market structure traders

  • ABC & trend continuation strategy users

  • Scalpers, intraday, and swing traders

  • Manual traders who want structured signal confirmation

⚠️ Important Notice

  • This product is NOT an Expert Advisor (EA)

  • It does NOT place trades automatically

  • Designed strictly for analysis and decision support

  • Risk management is entirely the user’s responsibility

✅ Summary

ZigZag Structure Pro delivers a complete market structure, trend bias, and correction pattern framework in one professional indicator, built for clarity, flexibility, and performance.


