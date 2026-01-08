Zigzag Structure

🧠 Core Analysis Systems

🔹 Multi-Level ZigZag (L1 – L4)

4 independent ZigZag levels (L1, L2, L3, L4)

Each level has its own: Depth Deviation (points) Backstep

AUTO Trading Style presets : Scalping Intraday Intraday Week Swing Position

Automatic preset selection based on timeframe

Fully customizable CUSTOM mode

🔹 Market Structure Detection

HH / HL / LH / LL structures derived from ZigZag swings

Suitable for multi-timeframe structure analysis

HTF (higher timeframe) structure levels plotted as dynamic support & resistance

Nearby levels are automatically merged to keep charts clean

🔹 ABC Correction Pattern

Automatic ABC pattern detection

Minimum swing size filtering for A–B–C legs

BUY / SELL signals triggered on B-level break

Two signal modes: Aggressive (early break) Conservative (confirmed bar close)



📊 AVWAP (Anchored VWAP) System

Automatic AVWAP anchored from L2 and L3 ZigZag pivots

Optional LOW and HIGH anchors

AVWAP used as: Dynamic support/resistance Mean reversion & continuation reference

Real-time updating on live candle

Anti-ghost reset logic prevents old anchor artifacts

📐 MTF Trend Bias (Multi-Timeframe Filter)

Trend direction based on EMA slope: Current timeframe (CTF) H1 and optional H4

Bias states: UP / DOWN / NEUTRAL

ABC signals can be filtered by: Trend alignment Bias strength indication (+ / ++)



📈 Smart Moving Average System

Two adaptive moving averages combined:

🔹 Step MA (ATR-based)

Dynamic step size using ATR

Adapts to market volatility

🔹 VIDYA (CMO-adaptive)

Momentum-weighted smoothing

Filters weak or slowing trends

➡️ Smart MA can optionally act as a directional filter for ABC signals.

🧩 Advanced Optional Filters

Users can enable or disable strictness using:

AVWAP proximity filter

HTF structure (S/R) proximity filter

MTF trend alignment filter

Smart MA direction filter

👉 All filters are fully optional

👉 Default settings are relaxed to ensure signals are visible

🚨 Signals & Alerts

BUY / SELL arrows plotted on chart

Text labels (ABC BUY / SELL)

Alert options: Popup Sound Push notification Email

Built-in anti-spam protection (one signal per bar)

🖥 Real-Time Dashboard

On-chart information panel showing:

CTF / H1 / H4 trend bias

Smart MA direction

Current ATR

Daily ATR (D1)

Spread

Time remaining to candle close

Active trading style

⚡ Performance & Professional Architecture

No object delete/redraw on every bar (update-only logic)

Cached indicator handles

HTF structure recalculated only on new HTF candles

AVWAP anchor caching

Pivot & object limits for performance safety

Multi-instance collision protection on the same chart

👤 Who Is This Indicator For?

Price Action traders

Market structure traders

ABC & trend continuation strategy users

Scalpers, intraday, and swing traders

Manual traders who want structured signal confirmation

⚠️ Important Notice

This product is NOT an Expert Advisor (EA)

It does NOT place trades automatically

Designed strictly for analysis and decision support

Risk management is entirely the user’s responsibility

✅ Summary

ZigZag Structure Pro delivers a complete market structure, trend bias, and correction pattern framework in one professional indicator, built for clarity, flexibility, and performance.