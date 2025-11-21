PipVenom

PipVenom™ - Advanced ATR Trailing Stop Signal Indicator for MT5

Professional Visual Trading System with Real-Time Dashboard

🎯 OVERVIEW

PipVenom™ is a sophisticated visual trading indicator designed for MT5 that combines ATR Trailing Stop methodology with EMA crossover signals to identify high-probability trade entries. Built with precision and clarity in mind, this indicator provides crystal-clear visual signals with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on your chart.

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders across all timeframes and instruments including Forex pairs, Metals (Gold/Silver), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

KEY FEATURES

Visual Signal System

  • Clear Buy/Sell Arrow Signals - Green arrows for BUY, Red arrows for SELL
  • Automatic SL/TP Lines - Instantly displayed on every signal with exact pip distances
  • Entry Price Line - Shows precise entry level with yellow dotted line
  • ATR Trailing Stop Line - Dynamic yellow trend-following line
  • Smart Labels - All levels labeled with prices and pip distances

Professional Dashboard

  • Last 4 Trades Display - Track recent signal performance
  • Live Statistics - Win Rate, Total Trades, Winners/Losers count
  • Current Signal Info - Entry, SL, TP levels for active signal
  • Real-Time Updates - Dashboard refreshes automatically

Trading Logic

  • Uses ATR (Average True Range) for dynamic stop placement
  • EMA Crossover Detection for precise entry timing
  • Price Action Based SL - Uses previous candle wicks (customizable)
  • Fixed Pip TP - Clear profit targets (default 20 pips)
  • Multi-Timeframe Support - Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN)

🔧 TRADING STRATEGY EXPLAINED

How It Works:

  1. ATR Trailing Stop Calculation
    • Dynamically adjusts based on market volatility
    • Trails price in trending markets
    • Flips direction on trend reversals
  2. Signal Generation
    • BUY Signal: When EMA crosses above ATR Stop + Price above ATR Stop
    • SELL Signal: When EMA crosses below ATR Stop + Price below ATR Stop
    • Signals only trigger on closed bars (no repainting)
  3. Risk Management
    • Stop Loss: Placed at lowest/highest wick of previous N candles
    • Take Profit: Fixed pip distance from entry (customizable)
    • Exact pip distances displayed on chart labels

🎨 WHAT YOU SEE ON CHART

Visual Elements:

When a BUY signal appears:

  • Green arrow pointing UP below the candle
  • Yellow dotted line showing ENTRY price
  • Red solid line showing STOP LOSS level with pip distance
  • Green solid line showing TAKE PROFIT level with pip distance
  • Bold text label "BUY SIGNAL" near the arrow
  • Yellow ATR Trailing Stop line running across chart

When a SELL signal appears:

  • Red arrow pointing DOWN above the candle
  • Yellow dotted line showing ENTRY price
  • Red solid line showing STOP LOSS level with pip distance
  • Green solid line showing TAKE PROFIT level with pip distance
  • Bold text label "SELL SIGNAL" near the arrow
  • Yellow ATR Trailing Stop line running across chart

All lines stay visible on chart and show exact prices with pip calculations.

Dashboard Information:

The dashboard appears in top-left corner showing:

Header:

  • Indicator name: PipVenom Indicator

Current Signal Section:

  • Direction: Shows FLAT, BUY, or SELL
  • Entry: Exact entry price
  • SL: Stop Loss price
  • TP: Take Profit price

Last 4 Trades Section:

  • Shows most recent 4 signals with results
  • Each trade shows: Number, Result (TP HIT/SL HIT/REVERSED), Profit/Loss
  • Example: "1. TP HIT +25.30"

Statistics Section:

  • Win Rate: Percentage of winning trades
  • Total: Total number of signals
  • Winners: Number of profitable signals
  • Losers: Number of losing signals

Dashboard updates automatically with each new signal.

⚙️ CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

ATR Settings:

  • ATR_Multiplier (default: 1.0) - Adjust ATR sensitivity
  • ATR_Period (default: 10) - ATR calculation period
  • Use_Heikin_Ashi - Option to use Heikin Ashi candles

EMA Settings:

  • EMA_Length (default: 1) - EMA period for crossover detection

Risk Management:

  • SL_Candle_Count (default: 2) - Number of previous candles for SL
  • Take_Profit_Pips (default: 20) - Fixed TP distance in pips

Pip Multiplier:

  • Auto_Pip_Multiplier (default: true) - Auto-detects symbol digits
  • Manual_Pip_Multiplier (default: 0.0001) - Manual override option

Display Settings:

  • Show_Dashboard - Toggle dashboard on/off
  • Show_SL_TP_Lines - Toggle line display
  • Show_Labels - Toggle price labels
  • SL_Line_Color (default: Red) - Customizable colors
  • TP_Line_Color (default: Green)
  • Entry_Line_Color (default: Yellow)
  • Label_Font_Size (default: 9) - Adjustable text size

📊 SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS

Forex Pairs - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc. (All majors, minors, exotics)

Metals - XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

Indices - US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40, etc.

Cryptocurrencies - BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.

Commodities - Oil, Natural Gas, etc.

Auto Pip Detection intelligently adjusts for:

  • 2-3 digit symbols (JPY pairs) uses 0.01 multiplier
  • 4-5 digit symbols (Standard Forex) uses 0.0001 multiplier
  • 0-1 digit symbols (Indices) uses 1.0 multiplier
  • Metals (Gold/Silver) uses 1.0 multiplier

🚀 INSTALLATION & USAGE

Installation:

  1. Download PipVenom_Indicator.ex5 file
  2. Copy to: MQL5/Indicators/ folder
  3. Restart MT5 terminal
  4. Drag indicator from Navigator to chart

Usage:

  1. Attach indicator to any chart
  2. Adjust settings in Input Parameters (optional)
  3. Watch for Green arrows (BUY) or Red arrows (SELL)
  4. Use displayed SL/TP levels for manual trading
  5. Monitor dashboard for performance tracking

Trading Tips:

  • Trade in direction of ATR Trailing Stop (yellow line)
  • Wait for arrow signals on closed bars
  • Use displayed SL/TP levels for order placement
  • Consider higher timeframes for trend confirmation
  • Avoid trading during low liquidity periods

📈 STRATEGY EXAMPLES

Scalping (M1-M5):

  • Quick entries on EMA crossovers
  • Tight ATR stops
  • Fast TP targets (10-20 pips)

Day Trading (M15-H1):

  • Balanced risk/reward
  • Standard ATR stops
  • Medium TP targets (20-50 pips)

Swing Trading (H4-D1):

  • Trend following entries
  • Wider ATR stops
  • Larger TP targets (50-100+ pips)

🎯 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)
  • Coding Language: MQL5
  • Indicator Type: Chart Window Overlay
  • Buffers Used: 3 (ATR Stop, Buy Signals, Sell Signals)
  • Repainting: NO - Signals only on closed bars
  • Alerts: Visual on-chart alerts
  • Multi-Timeframe: YES - All timeframes supported
  • Multi-Symbol: YES - All instruments supported

🔍 WHAT MAKES PIPVENOM™ UNIQUE?

  1. No Repainting - Signals only appear on closed bars
  2. Complete Visual System - Everything displayed on chart
  3. Exact Pip Distances - No guesswork on SL/TP placement
  4. Performance Dashboard - Track results in real-time
  5. Universal Compatibility - Works on all symbols and timeframes
  6. Professional Grade - Clean code, optimized performance
  7. Beginner Friendly - Simple visual interface
  8. Experienced Trader Approved - Advanced ATR methodology

📝 NOTES & RECOMMENDATIONS

Important:

  • This is a signal indicator, not an automated EA
  • Requires manual trade execution
  • Always practice proper risk management
  • Test on demo account before live trading
  • Use in combination with fundamental analysis for best results

Pro Tips:

  • Combine with support/resistance levels for confirmation
  • Use multiple timeframe analysis for better accuracy
  • Adjust ATR multiplier based on market volatility
  • Monitor dashboard statistics to refine strategy
  • Consider trading only in trending markets

📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

  • Free Updates - All future improvements included
  • Documentation - Complete user guide included
  • Responsive Support - Questions answered promptly

🏆 PERFECT FOR:

  • Day Traders - Clear entry/exit signals
  • Scalpers - Fast visual confirmations
  • Swing Traders - Trend following entries
  • Beginners - Easy to understand visuals
  • Professionals - Advanced ATR methodology
  • System Builders - Signals for EA development

START TRADING WITH CONFIDENCE

Download PipVenom™ today and experience professional-grade visual trading signals with complete transparency. Every signal shows you exactly where to enter, where to place your stop loss, and where to take profit - all displayed clearly on your chart with precise pip calculations.

No indicators clutter. No confusion. Just clear, actionable trading signals.

📜 DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange, metals, indices, and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is a tool to assist in trading decisions and does not guarantee profits. Always trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Version: 2.00 Rizi: PipVenom Copyright: PipVenom - All Rights Reserved

Transform your chart into a professional trading command center with PipVenom


Produtos recomendados
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Indicadores
Este é o famoso indicador Girassol para Metatrader5. Este indicador marca possíveis topos e fundos nos gráficos dos preços. O indicador identifica topos e fundos no historico de preços do ativo, tenha em mente que o girassol atual, do ultimo candle repinta, pois não é possivel identificar um topo até que o mercado reverta e também não é possivel identificar um fundo sem que o mercado para de cair e comece a subir. Se você estiver procurando por um programador profissional para Metatrader5, entre
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.56 (61)
Indicadores
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Flow Architect
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Flow Architect Lite - Professional Market Structure Toolkit Free Version Features: Core Structure Analysis: Daily VWAP Engine   - Volume-weighted average price for institutional level tracking Standard Deviation Bands (SD1)   - Dynamic support and resistance zones Break of Structure Detection   - Visual markers for market structure shifts Fair Value Gap Identification   - Highlighted imbalance zones on your charts ATR Volatility Context   - Real-time Average True Range measurement Clean Informat
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicadores
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicadores
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
Indicadores
About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicadores
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Indicadores
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicadores
Se você gosta deste projeto, deixe uma revisão de 5 estrelas. Este indicador desenha os preços abertos, altos, baixos e finais para o especificado período e pode ser ajustado para um fuso horário específico. Estes são níveis importantes olhados por muitos institucional e profissional comerciantes e pode ser útil para você saber os lugares onde eles podem ser mais activa. Os períodos disponíveis são: Dia anterior. Semana anterior. Mês anterior. Quarto anterior. Ano anterior. Ou: Dia atual. Seman
FREE
Smart Trend Suite Pro
Morteza Mohammadi
Indicadores
Smart Trend Suite Pro – Advanced Trend Indicator with Dashboard & Alerts Overview: Smart Trend Suite Pro is a powerful trend-detection indicator that offers traders a complete set of tools for accurate trend analysis and actionable insights. Designed for versatility and precision, Smart Trend Suite Pro adapts seamlessly to multiple timeframes and market conditions, making it suitable for various trading styles, including scalping and swing trading. Key Features: Real-Time Trend Detection: Identi
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicadores
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
CurvedSmoothChannelEnhanced
Roman Surmanidze
5 (1)
Indicadores
CurvedSmoothChannel_Enhanced - Enhanced Price Channel Indicator **CurvedSmoothChannel_Enhanced** is a powerful and visually appealing price channel indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that helps you identify trends, potential reversals, and key price levels with precision. This enhanced version combines the power of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) and John Ehlers' Super Smooth Filter, creating a dynamic, adaptive channel that adjusts to market conditions across multiple time frames. #### Key Fea
FREE
Aggression Volume Profile
Edson Cavalca Junior
4.55 (11)
Indicadores
Esse indicador plota no gráfico o perfil de volume por Preço Há 5 formas de visualização: Por Volume Total negociado;  (Premium Version); Volume em Ticks (Forex);  Separado por Compradores e Vendedores;  (Premium Version); Somente Compradores;  (Premium Version); Somente Vendedores e;  (Premium Version); Saldo de negócios (Compradores - Vendedores).  (Premium Version); É possível selecionar quantos dias será calculado os perfis. (Premium Version); No dia atual ele recalcula os dados do histog
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Indicadores
Haven Volume Profile é um indicador multifuncional para análise do perfil de volume que ajuda a identificar níveis chave de preços com base na distribuição do volume de negociação. Foi projetado para traders profissionais que desejam entender melhor o mercado e identificar pontos importantes de entrada e saída nas operações. Outros produtos ->  AQUI Principais características: Cálculo do Point of Control (POC) - o nível de maior atividade comercial, que ajuda a identificar os níveis mais líquido
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicadores
Descrição geral Este indicador é uma versão aprimorada do Canal Donchian clássico, enriquecida com funções práticas para o trading real. Além das três linhas padrão (máxima, mínima e linha do meio), o sistema detecta breakouts e os mostra visualmente com setas no gráfico, exibindo apenas a linha oposta à direção da tendência atual para uma leitura mais limpa. O indicador inclui: Sinais visuais : setas coloridas nos breakouts Notificações automáticas : alerta pop-up, push e e-mail Filtro RSI : pa
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Indicadores
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador   Haven FVG   é uma ferramenta para analisar mercados que permite identificar áreas de ineficiência (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) no gráfico, fornecendo aos traders níveis-chave para a análise de preços e a tomada de decisões comerciais. Outros produtos ->  AQUI Principais características: Configurações individuais de cores: Cor para FVG de alta   (Bullish FVG Color). Cor para FVG de baixa   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualização flexível de FVG: Quantidade máxima de velas para buscar FVG. Exte
FREE
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
Indicadores
Topos e Fundos Indicator GRATUITO   Topos e Fundos: Um eficaz indicador para suas negociações O indicador de topos e fundos lhe ajuda a perceber as formações de canais ascendentes e descendentes com indicações de topos e fundos ascendentes e/ou descendentes. Além disto ele informa possíveis oportunidades sinalizando com um pequeno círculo amarelo quando o indicador encontrar uma formação de impulso. Com este indicador terás mais segurança e rapidez em suas tomadas de decisão de entradas. Teste
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
Indicadores
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicadores
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
Indicadores
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
WaveTrend Plus
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (6)
Indicadores
Introduction WaveTrend Plus is an amazing oscillator that can detect optimal entry points in the market with high precision using complex computations of price and momentum. This version packs many improvements compared to the original WaveTrend such as cleaner visuals, oversold/overbought signals and divergence detection Signal Buy when oversold signal appear (green dot below) or when a bullish divergence is detected (green dashed line) Sell when overbought signal appear (red dot above) or
FREE
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicadores
O indicador VR Grid foi projetado para criar uma grade gráfica com configurações definidas pelo usuário. Ao contrário da grade padrão , a VR Grid é usada para construir níveis circulares . Dependendo da escolha do usuário, o passo entre os níveis de rodada pode ser arbitrário. Além disso, ao contrário de outros indicadores e utilitários, o VR Grid mantém a posição da rede mesmo quando o período de tempo muda ou o terminal é reiniciado. Configurações, arquivos de configuração, versões demo, instr
FREE
Simple QM Pattern MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicadores
Simple QM Pattern   is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential   reversals   by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes d
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
GEN Trend Fib Zones
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicadores
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   GEN (Trend Fib Zones) GEN (Trend Fib Zones) is a professional technical analysis indicator that automatically detects trend structure shifts using swing highs/lows and dynamically plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension zones. Key Features: Automatic Trend Structure Detection Identifies market structure changes using CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) logic. Highlights trend direction based on real swing high/low pivo
FREE
PZ Fibonacci MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.57 (14)
Indicadores
Are you tired of plotting Fibonacci retracements or extensions manually? This indicator displays Fibo retracements or extensions automatically, calculated from two different price points, without human intervention or manual object anchoring. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Manual anchoring is not needed Perfect for price confluence studies The indicator evaluates if retracements or extensions are needed Once drawn, you can manually edit t
FREE
Supply and Demand MTFs
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Indicadores
Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
FREE
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
4 (15)
Indicadores
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (78)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicadores
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299$ para os primeiros 100compradores. O preço final será de 499$ . A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: VWA
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro é um indicator profissional para MetaTrader 5, projetado para auxiliar traders a identificar pontos de entrada e gerenciar risco de forma eficaz. O indicator fornece um conjunto completo de ferramentas de análise incluindo sistema de detecção de sinais, gestão automática de Entry/SL/TP, análise de volume e estatísticas de desempenho em tempo real. Guia do usuário para entender o sistema   |   Guia do usuário para outros idiomas RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS Sistema de detecção
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicadores
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicadores
MetaForecast prevê e visualiza o futuro de qualquer mercado com base nas harmonias nos dados de preços. Embora o mercado nem sempre seja previsível, se houver um padrão nos preços, o MetaForecast pode prever o futuro com a maior precisão possível. Em comparação com outros produtos similares, o MetaForecast pode gerar resultados mais precisos ao analisar as tendências do mercado. Parâmetros de entrada Past size (Tamanho do passado) Especifica o número de barras que o MetaForecast usa para criar
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicadores
Cansado de traçar linhas de suporte e resistência? A Resistência de suporte é um indicador de período múltiplo que detecta e plota automaticamente linhas de suporte e resistência no gráfico com um toque muito interessante: conforme os níveis de preços são testados ao longo do tempo e sua importância aumenta, as linhas se tornam mais espessas e mais escuras. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Melhore sua análise técnica da noite para o d
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicadores
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicadores
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicadores
Próxima geração de zonas automatizadas de oferta e demanda. Algoritmo novo e inovador que funciona em qualquer gráfico. Todas as zonas estão sendo criadas dinamicamente de acordo com a ação do preço do mercado. DOIS TIPOS DE ALERTAS --> 1) QUANDO O PREÇO ATINGE UMA ZONA 2) QUANDO UMA NOVA ZONA É FORMADA Você não recebe mais um indicador inútil. Você obtém uma estratégia de negociação completa com resultados comprovados.     Novas características:     Alertas quando o preço atinge a zona d
Mais do autor
ICT Turtle Soup
Rizwan Akram
5 (2)
Indicadores
ICT Turtle Soup Complete System - MT5 Indicator Overview The ICT Turtle Soup Complete System is an advanced MT5 indicator that combines Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts with the classic Turtle Soup trading pattern. This sophisticated tool identifies liquidity sweep reversals at key levels, providing high-probability trade setups with complete risk management calculations. Key Features 1. Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Detection Tracks Daily, 4H, 1H, and Yesterday's High/Low levels Identifies
FREE
Volumized Order Blocks
Rizwan Akram
5 (1)
Indicadores
VOLUMIZED ORDER BLOCKS [Riz] - MT5 Indicator             Smart Money Order Block Detection with Volume Analysis Volumized Order Blocks is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that automatically detects institutional order blocks with integrated volume analysis. It identifies high-probability supply and demand zones where banks and institutions
FREE
Liquidity Sweeps
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
LIQUIDITY SWEEPS INDICATOR - MT5                           Advanced Smart Money Concept Tool OVERVIEW The Liquidity Sweeps Indicator is a professional-grade MT5 tool designed  to identify institutional liquidity grabs and stop-hunt patterns. Based  on ICT (Inne
FREE
Hull Suite by Riz
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
Hull Suite by Riz | MT5 Indicator Overview: Hull Suite is a premium trend-following indicator that combines three powerful Hull Moving Average variations (HMA, EHMA, THMA) into one versatile tool. Designed for traders who demand clarity and precision, this indicator helps identify trend direction with minimal lag while filtering out market noise. Key Features: Three Hull Variations – Switch between HMA (classic), EHMA (exponential smoothing), and THMA (triple weighted) to match your trading styl
FREE
Divergence Hunter
Rizwan Akram
5 (2)
Indicadores
Divergence Hunter - Professional Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System Overview Divergence Hunter is a professional-grade technical indicator designed to automatically detect and visualize price-oscillator divergences across multiple timeframes. Built for serious traders who understand the power of divergence trading, this indicator combines precision detection algorithms with an intuitive visual interface. Key Features Multiple Oscillator Support: RSI (Relative Strength Index) MACD (Mo
FREE
VWAP Wave
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
VWAP WAVE [Riz] - MT5 Indicator               Advanced VWAP Divergence Detection System VWAP Wave is a professional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price indicator with built-in divergence detection system. It identifies high-probability reversal and continuation signals by analyzing price-VWAP relationships across multiple timeframes.
FREE
Volumized OrderBlocks MTF
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
Volumized OrderBlocks MTF - Multi-Timeframe Volumetric Order Block Indicator OVERVIEW Volumized OrderBlocks MTF is an advanced Multi-Timeframe Order Block indicator that automatically detects, displays, and merges Order Blocks from up to 3 different timeframes on a single chart. Built with institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) method
FREE
Divergence Hunter Pro
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
==============================================================================                     DIVERGENCE HUNTER PRO v2.01          Advanced Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System ============================================================================== OVERVIEW Divergence Hunter Pro is a professional-grade divergence detection indicator  that automatically identifies high-probability trading oppor
ICT Turtle Soup Pro
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
ICT TURTLE SOUP PRO         Advanced Smart Money Concepts Trading System ICT Turtle Soup Pro is a comprehensive trading indicator built on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology, designed to identify high-probability trade setups through liquidity sweep detection and multi-timeframe confluence analysis.
Signal Genius
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
SIGNAL GENIUS - Professional Smart Money Confluence Indicator Signal Genius is a comprehensive trading indicator that combines multiple Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodologies into one powerful tool. It automatically detects high-probability trade setups by analyzing market structure, liquidity sweeps, and institutional order flow. KEY FEATURES Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Detection    • Automatic identi
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário