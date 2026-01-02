TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner AiPrompt

TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner (NOWCAST built-in)

TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner is a discretionary MT5 market-filtering tool built on triangular parity (AB×BC≈AC). It helps you compress your watchlist and quickly identify high-quality “aftershock” regimes—short-lived distortion setups that can appear on lower timeframes after interbank correction flows.

✅ Important: This is NOT triangular arbitrage execution. Triangular arbitrage requires near-simultaneous 3-leg execution, ultra-low latency, and tiny spreads—typically out of reach for retail execution. TriParity focuses on the tradable aftershock that can remain after parity correction (time-lag / overshoot → convergence).

Pricing (Step-Up Model)

Launch price starts at $180. The price increases by $10 for every 10 copies sold, capped at $280.

What this Scanner does

Scans Triads × timeframes and grades the current regime with NOWCAST (A / B / C / NG)

(start with A/B) Highlights where distortion is “worth attention” right now, so you don’t waste time monitoring everything

NEW (v5.1+): One-click AI Prompt Export

On the Scanner grid, click a NOWCAST cell for your target Triad × timeframe:

The Scanner outputs an “AI prompt.”

Paste it into ChatGPT (or compatible AI) to get a short report : Fundamentals summary (policy / rates / events / flows) Alignment check vs the technical regime (NOWCAST / distortion) Overall A/B/C/NG + up to 3 “additional checks”

✅ This is not market prediction. It’s a fast blind-spot check to avoid technical-only tunnel vision.

Recommended trading workflow

TriParity trading is designed to complete in 3 steps:

Scanner (NOWCAST) → filter and pick A/B candidates AI check (prompt → short report) → quick alignment / blind-spot check Catcher → execute with structured Entry / TP / SL / Stats

Cross-sell (recommended):

👉 For execution and trade management, use TriParity AfterShock PRO Catcher (sold separately).

The Scanner is the fastest way to find candidates; the Catcher is where execution becomes repeatable.

LiveGAP (sold separately, optional)

LiveGAP is a separate low-cost visualization tool to verify that distortion exists:

SYN (synthetic) − AC (actual) = GAP (pips)

✅ LiveGAP is for learning/verification and is NOT part of trade decision-making.

Who this is for

Traders who want speed + structure , not predictions

, not predictions Traders overwhelmed by multi-pair monitoring

Traders who want a repeatable filtering system before executing

Not ideal if you want:

Fully automated trading

Guaranteed profits / “always returns” claims

Notes / Disclaimer