TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner AiPrompt
- Indicateurs
- Kazutaka Yamamoto
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner (NOWCAST built-in)
TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner is a discretionary MT5 market-filtering tool built on triangular parity (AB×BC≈AC). It helps you compress your watchlist and quickly identify high-quality “aftershock” regimes—short-lived distortion setups that can appear on lower timeframes after interbank correction flows.
✅ Important: This is NOT triangular arbitrage execution. Triangular arbitrage requires near-simultaneous 3-leg execution, ultra-low latency, and tiny spreads—typically out of reach for retail execution. TriParity focuses on the tradable aftershock that can remain after parity correction (time-lag / overshoot → convergence).
Pricing (Step-Up Model)
Launch price starts at $180. The price increases by $10 for every 10 copies sold, capped at $280.
What this Scanner does
- Scans Triads × timeframes and grades the current regime with NOWCAST (A / B / C / NG)
- Helps you decide what to watch vs what to ignore (start with A/B)
- Highlights where distortion is “worth attention” right now, so you don’t waste time monitoring everything
NEW (v5.1+): One-click AI Prompt Export
On the Scanner grid, click a NOWCAST cell for your target Triad × timeframe:
- The Scanner outputs an “AI prompt.”
- Paste it into ChatGPT (or compatible AI) to get a short report:
- Fundamentals summary (policy / rates / events / flows)
- Alignment check vs the technical regime (NOWCAST / distortion)
- Overall A/B/C/NG + up to 3 “additional checks”
✅ This is not market prediction. It’s a fast blind-spot check to avoid technical-only tunnel vision.
Recommended trading workflow
TriParity trading is designed to complete in 3 steps:
- Scanner (NOWCAST) → filter and pick A/B candidates
- AI check (prompt → short report) → quick alignment / blind-spot check
- Catcher → execute with structured Entry / TP / SL / Stats
Cross-sell (recommended):
👉 For execution and trade management, use TriParity AfterShock PRO Catcher (sold separately).
The Scanner is the fastest way to find candidates; the Catcher is where execution becomes repeatable.
LiveGAP (sold separately, optional)
LiveGAP is a separate low-cost visualization tool to verify that distortion exists:
SYN (synthetic) − AC (actual) = GAP (pips)
✅ LiveGAP is for learning/verification and is NOT part of trade decision-making.
Who this is for
- Traders who want speed + structure, not predictions
- Traders overwhelmed by multi-pair monitoring
- Traders who want a repeatable filtering system before executing
Not ideal if you want:
- Fully automated trading
- Guaranteed profits / “always returns” claims
Notes / Disclaimer
- Educational tool and discretionary workflow support only. No investment advice.
- Trading involves risk. Results depend on broker conditions, spreads, execution, and market regime.
- AI features require external tools/services (e.g., ChatGPT). The Scanner outputs the prompt; the AI generates the report.