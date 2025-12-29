Astro Composite MT5

Astro Composite – extended description

Astro Composite builds a composite cycle by summing sine waves of selected planetary orbits.
Each planet contributes a cyclic component (0 → 360°), and an optional phase shift allows fine-alignment of the cycle start with market structure.

The result is a smoother, more interpretable wave that highlights dominant market phases rather than short-term noise.

Astro Composite focuses on planets with historically observable market influence and practical cycle lengths.

Commonly used planets

  • Moon – Short cycles, strong timing tool (intraday / short-term).

  • Mercury – Rhythm, transitions, trend changes.

  • Venus – Mean-reversion, balance, market harmony.

  • Mars – Momentum, volatility expansion, impulsive moves.

  • Jupiter – Expansion phases, medium-term trends.

  • Saturn – Structure, contraction, long-term cycle boundaries.

Typical configurations

  • Short-term trading: Moon + Mercury + Mars

  • Swing trading: Venus + Mars + Jupiter

  • Long-term / macro: Jupiter + Saturn

Phase shift (why it matters)
Markets rarely align perfectly with astronomical zero points.
Allowing a small degree shift (e.g. 0–365°) per planet lets the trader:

  • Synchronize cycles with real price pivots

  • Adapt the model to different instruments and timeframes


Mais do autor
Trend Stop
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Trend Stop   Introduction Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 4. It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes. The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag. Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the marke
Fractal Pivot Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview  Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does C
Reverse Engineered RSI MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
Reverse MACD MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
Projected Moving Average MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Projected Moving Average  A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction. The Projected Moving Average shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle. This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values. Key Features Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend pro
Weinstein Stage Analysis MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator This indicator implements   Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis   in a clean, modern, and fully   MTF-correct   way for MetaTrader 5. It automatically identifies the four classical market stages: Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation Stage 2 – Advancing Trend Stage 3 – Distribution Stage 4 – Declining Trend Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator: Calculates the trend   on a higher timeframe moving average Projects the correct
Bollinger Trend Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines   is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds   trailing trend lines   using Bollinger Bands: In an   uptrend , the   lower band trails price and can only rise In a   downtrend , the   upper band trails pri
Astro Composite MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Astro Composite – extended description Astro Composite builds a   composite cycle   by summing sine waves of selected planetary orbits. Each planet contributes a cyclic component (0 → 360), and an optional   phase shift   allows fine-alignment of the cycle start with market structure. The result is a smoother, more interpretable wave that highlights   dominant market phases   rather than short-term noise. Astro Composite focuses on planets with   historically observable market influence   and p
Trend Stop MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Trend Stop  Introduction Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 5. It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes. The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag. Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the market
Fractal Pivot Lines
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview   Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does
Reverse Engineered RSI MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
Reverse MACD MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
Projected Moving Average MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Projected Moving Average  A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction. The   Projected Moving Average   shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle. This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values. Key Features Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend
Weinstein Stage Analysis MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator This indicator implements Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis in a clean, modern, and fully MTF-correct way for MetaTrader 5. It automatically identifies the four classical market stages: Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation Stage 2 – Advancing Trend Stage 3 – Distribution Stage 4 – Declining Trend Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator: Calculates the trend on a higher timeframe moving average Projects the correct stage onto
Bollinger Trend Lines MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands: In an uptrend , the lower band trails price and can only rise In a downtrend , the upper band trails price and can only
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário