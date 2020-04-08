Projected Moving Average MT5

Projected Moving Average 

A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction.

The Projected Moving Average shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle.
This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values.

Key Features

  • Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend projection

  • Real-time updating forecast area

  • Minimal lag compared to classic SMA

  • Simple, clean, and easy to interpret

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Lightweight, optimized, and fast

How It Works

The indicator calculates a standard Simple Moving Average but displays it ahead of price, creating a “future” segment equal to half the input period.
This projected part updates every candle and helps traders visually estimate upcoming trend direction, slope, and potential turning points.

Use Cases

  • Trend confirmation

  • Visual projection of moving-average direction

  • Identifying early trend slowdowns

  • Enhancing discretionary trading systems

No signals. No arrows. No trading rules.

Just a clean, forward-shifted SMA for traders who prefer clarity over complexity.


Produtos recomendados
ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicadores
O   Indicador ATR Baseado em Heiken Ashi   é uma ferramenta única de análise de volatilidade que combina o   Average True Range (ATR)   com os cálculos das   velas Heiken Ashi , proporcionando uma medição mais estável e confiável da volatilidade do mercado. Ao contrário do ATR tradicional, que usa velas padrão, este indicador aplica a fórmula Heiken Ashi para filtrar o ruído do mercado e fornecer sinais mais claros. Principais recursos: •   Cálculo do ATR baseado em Heiken Ashi   – oferece uma
FREE
Contraction Breakout MT5
Darko Licardo
Indicadores
The indicator to trade price consolidation is designed to identify price contraction and alerts us on formation. It does this by analyzing historical price data and identifying price action patterns. The algorithm then uses this information to mark the zone , potential targets and liquidity lines, giving us valuable insights into market behavior.  Traders can adjust parameters such as colors ,alerts types and how many  previously formed zones to display on chart . Furthermore, the indicator can
Renko Graph
Iurii Tokman
Indicadores
Renko Graph   Gráfico de Renko O indicador Renko na janela do gráfico principal no local com o preço atual. O indicador exibe as mudanças de preço na forma de retângulos ("tijolos") contra o fundo de um gráfico de cotação regular. O movimento ascendente do preço, pelo número de pontos especificado nas configurações, é marcado pela adição acima do próximo retângulo anterior e movimento descendente - abaixo do retângulo anterior. O indicador é projetado para identificar visualmente a tendência pri
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicadores
Trend Direction ADX indicator Trend Direction ADX is part of a serie of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator. Tre
Classic Renko Indicator
Denis Kislicyn
Indicadores
This MT5 indicator provides real-time updates of classic Renko charts. Renko charts focus on price movement, filtering out noise and highlighting trends. What are Renko candles? Renko charts display price movement using "bricks" of equal size, ignoring time. A new brick is drawn only when the price moves by a specified amount. They help visualize trends by removing time-based noise. Parameters - BrickSizePoints  (20): Renko brick size in points - HistoryDepthSec  (3600): Historical data to ini
FREE
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicadores
Com o Renko Plus você consegue utilizar os recursos na funcionalidade Indicador, basta adicioná-lo ao gráfico do Metatrader5.             O gráfico Renko é um tipo de gráfico, desenvolvido pelos japoneses, que é construído usando o movimento de preços em vez de preços e intervalos de tempo padronizados, como a maioria dos gráficos. Acredita-se que tenha o nome da palavra japonesa para tijolos, "renga", já que o gráfico se parece com uma série de tijolos.             Um novo tijolo
Mario Order Blocks
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Indicadores
Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
Gino Renko
Stephane, Andr Valette
1 (1)
Indicadores
Another renko-based indicator. It returns different usable values ​​for an EA, and is directly displayed on the main chart. Its setting is very simple: The size of the renko The number of bars taken into account The falling color The color on the rise Returned values: Buffer 0 : Value of the middle Buffer 1 : Value of the Top Buffer 2 : Value of the Bottom Buffer 3 : Direction of renko (0.0 for top ; 1.0 for bottom) Buffer 4 : Ratio of the renko, for example, if it is twice, 3 times, ro more of
Spread and Price Tracker
Fernando Carreiro
Indicadores
(Foi utilizada tradução automática para gerar este texto a partir do texto original em inglês.) Os gráficos no MetaTrader mostram apenas as barras/velas com base nos preços de cotação Bid (ou preços de cotação Last para determinados tipos de símbolos). No entanto, este não é o panorama completo, pois há também os preços de cotação Ask a considerar e o Spread entre eles. Todo o trader principiante já descobriu esta armadilha ao começar a negociar, apenas para perceber que algo parece errado. Dep
Renko Chart
Marcin Konieczny
3.56 (9)
Indicadores
This indicator allows to display Renko charts in the indicator window. Renko charts show only price movements that are bigger than the specified box size. It helps to eliminate noise and allows to focus on main trends. Time is not a factor here. Only price movements are taken into account. That's why Renko chart is not synchronized with the main chart it is attached to. Indicator works in two modes: CLOSE - only close prices are taken into account while building the chart HIGH_LOW - only high/l
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Mathematical predictionn
Mikhail Bilan
Indicadores
This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph. It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering. Applicable for all currencies. Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и
Reversal Pattern AI MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Reversal Pattern AI — an absolute breakthrough in the world of indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical methods of technical analysis. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals. Thanks to a hybrid model that uses price action analysis, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.              
CandleStick MT5
Du Zhi Shan Tian
5 (1)
Indicadores
What you can do with CandleStick CandleStick is a useful indicator for doing MTF analysis. This indicator displays the CandleStick of another time frame on the chart . By understanding the information in multiple time charts at the same time, it is easier to understand the overall market view. It is also a useful tool for validating and studying past quotes and trades. There are similar products made by others, but I designed and developed it so that it is easy for me to use. Features of Candle
Trend Stop MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Trend Stop  Introduction Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 5. It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes. The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag. Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the market
Trend Bands 5
Leonid Basis
Indicadores
Bands are a form of technical analysis that traders use to plot trend lines that are two standard deviations away from the simple moving average price of a security. The goal is to help a trader know when to enter or exit a position by identifying when an asset has been overbought or oversold. This indicator will show upper and lover bands. You can change input parameters nPeriod and  nMethod to calculate those bands for each timeframe. Aqua clouds represent up or down trends.
AdvancedForecasterPro
Le Parquet Trading Floor
Indicadores
Visão Geral O Advanced Key Levels Predictor EA é um Robô (Expert Advisor) sofisticado para MetaTrader 5 que combina análise técnica avançada com algoritmos preditivos para identificar níveis-chave do mercado e prever movimentos futuros de preço. Este EA oferece recursos completos de gráficos com indicadores visuais claros para ajudar os traders a tomar decisões informadas. Principais Funcionalidades Detecção de Níveis-Chave Níveis de Suporte e Resistência : Detecta automaticamente níveis sign
Astra TMA Channels
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicadores
Astra TMA Channels – Adaptive Multi-Timeframe Trading Bands Astra TMA Channels is a next-generation indicator that builds intelligent adaptive channels around price using the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) . Unlike common Bollinger or Keltner Bands, Astra’s channels are tighter, smoother, and directly mapped to price closes – ensuring the middle line always hugs price action. This makes Astra an excellent tool for trend following, reversal trading, and multi-timeframe confluence strategies
Alpha Striker Smc King MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
Alpha Striker SMC KING is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Alpha Striker series of  expert advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker SMC KING is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended EURUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2022-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used,
Bollinger Trend Lines MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands: In an uptrend , the lower band trails price and can only rise In a downtrend , the upper band trails price and can only
Fractal Pivot Lines
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview   Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Smooth Patterns
Roman Vashchilin
Indicadores
Trading patterns on Forex is considered to be the highest level of trading, since it usually requires years of mastering various patterns (shapes and candle combinations) and the ways they affect the price. Patterns are different combinations of Japanese candles on a chart, shapes of classical technical analysis, as well as any regularities of the market behavior repeating many times under the same conditions. After the patterns appear on a chart, the price starts behaving in a certain way allow
Renko Charts Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicadores
Filtre pequenos movimentos de preço e concentre-se na tendência geral . O indicador de gráfico Renko ajudará você a filtrar pequenos movimentos de preço para que possa se concentrar na tendência geral. O preço deve se mover uma quantidade especificada para criar um bloco Renko. Isso facilita identificar a direção atual da tendência em que o preço está se movendo. Utilitário multifuncional : inclui 66+ funções  |   Entre em contato comigo  se tiver alguma dúvida  |    Versão para MT4 Nas configu
Renko Builder GLX1
Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage
Utilitários
GLX1 Renko Builder   Expert Advisor (EA) can create the Renko bar charts on any symbol. The Renko charts are generated as real-time custom symbol charts which can be further used for technical analysis with any MT5 compatible indicator.  Find the free   GLX1 Renko Euro   Expert Advisor from here.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115074 Included Features: Truly responsive Renko Charting on a custom symbol chart Accurate automatic live chart update Ability to attach any MT5 indicator Abi
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicadores
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Day Direction Scanner
Efren Hernandez Partida
5 (3)
Indicadores
O Day Direction Scanner é um indicador que utiliza a direção do candlestick atual nos períodos de 1 dia, 4 horas, 1 hora, 15 minutos e 5 minutos para determinar a direção do mercado. Quando todos os candlesticks convergem em uma única direção, o indicador indica se o dia é de alta ou baixa, ou se não há uma direção clara. É útil para obter facilmente uma ideia da direção do mercado ao longo do dia. Características: - Funciona com todos os pares de moedas, índices e commodities. - Facilita a
FREE
Smart Renko MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicadores
Introduction to Smart Renko The main characteristics of Renko Charting concern price movement. To give you some idea on its working principle, Renko chart is constructed by placing a brick over or below when the price make the movement beyond a predefined range, called brick height. Therefore, naturally one can see clear price movement with less noise than other charting type. Renko charting can provide much clearer trend direction and it helps to identify important support and resistance level
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Mais do autor
Trend Stop
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Trend Stop   Introduction Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 4. It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes. The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag. Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the marke
Fractal Pivot Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview  Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does C
Reverse Engineered RSI MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
Reverse MACD MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
Projected Moving Average MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Projected Moving Average  A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction. The Projected Moving Average shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle. This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values. Key Features Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend pro
Weinstein Stage Analysis MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator This indicator implements   Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis   in a clean, modern, and fully   MTF-correct   way for MetaTrader 5. It automatically identifies the four classical market stages: Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation Stage 2 – Advancing Trend Stage 3 – Distribution Stage 4 – Declining Trend Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator: Calculates the trend   on a higher timeframe moving average Projects the correct
Bollinger Trend Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines   is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds   trailing trend lines   using Bollinger Bands: In an   uptrend , the   lower band trails price and can only rise In a   downtrend , the   upper band trails pri
Trend Stop MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Trend Stop  Introduction Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 5. It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes. The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag. Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the market
Fractal Pivot Lines
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview   Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does
Reverse Engineered RSI MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
Reverse MACD MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
Weinstein Stage Analysis MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator This indicator implements Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis in a clean, modern, and fully MTF-correct way for MetaTrader 5. It automatically identifies the four classical market stages: Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation Stage 2 – Advancing Trend Stage 3 – Distribution Stage 4 – Declining Trend Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator: Calculates the trend on a higher timeframe moving average Projects the correct stage onto
Bollinger Trend Lines MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicadores
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands: In an uptrend , the lower band trails price and can only rise In a downtrend , the upper band trails price and can only
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário