Astro Composite MT5
- Indicatori
- Mario Jemic
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 29 dicembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Astro Composite – extended description
Astro Composite builds a composite cycle by summing sine waves of selected planetary orbits.
Each planet contributes a cyclic component (0 → 360°), and an optional phase shift allows fine-alignment of the cycle start with market structure.
The result is a smoother, more interpretable wave that highlights dominant market phases rather than short-term noise.
Astro Composite focuses on planets with historically observable market influence and practical cycle lengths.
Commonly used planets
-
Moon – Short cycles, strong timing tool (intraday / short-term).
-
Mercury – Rhythm, transitions, trend changes.
-
Venus – Mean-reversion, balance, market harmony.
-
Mars – Momentum, volatility expansion, impulsive moves.
-
Jupiter – Expansion phases, medium-term trends.
-
Saturn – Structure, contraction, long-term cycle boundaries.
Typical configurations
-
Short-term trading: Moon + Mercury + Mars
-
Swing trading: Venus + Mars + Jupiter
-
Long-term / macro: Jupiter + Saturn
Phase shift (why it matters)
Markets rarely align perfectly with astronomical zero points.
Allowing a small degree shift (e.g. 0–365°) per planet lets the trader:
-
Synchronize cycles with real price pivots
-
Adapt the model to different instruments and timeframes