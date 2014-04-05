Astro Composite MT5

Astro Composite – extended description

Astro Composite builds a composite cycle by summing sine waves of selected planetary orbits.
Each planet contributes a cyclic component (0 → 360°), and an optional phase shift allows fine-alignment of the cycle start with market structure.

The result is a smoother, more interpretable wave that highlights dominant market phases rather than short-term noise.

Astro Composite focuses on planets with historically observable market influence and practical cycle lengths.

Commonly used planets

  • Moon – Short cycles, strong timing tool (intraday / short-term).

  • Mercury – Rhythm, transitions, trend changes.

  • Venus – Mean-reversion, balance, market harmony.

  • Mars – Momentum, volatility expansion, impulsive moves.

  • Jupiter – Expansion phases, medium-term trends.

  • Saturn – Structure, contraction, long-term cycle boundaries.

Typical configurations

  • Short-term trading: Moon + Mercury + Mars

  • Swing trading: Venus + Mars + Jupiter

  • Long-term / macro: Jupiter + Saturn

Phase shift (why it matters)
Markets rarely align perfectly with astronomical zero points.
Allowing a small degree shift (e.g. 0–365°) per planet lets the trader:

  • Synchronize cycles with real price pivots

  • Adapt the model to different instruments and timeframes


