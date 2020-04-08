THV Info Panel MT5

Hi Traders,

Info Panel with PnL Coloring is a compact yet powerful on-chart dashboard for MT5.
It delivers real-time insights into Buy/Sell volume, symbol-based PnL, overall account performance, margin status, and detailed candle metrics.
With dynamic color-coding and a live candle countdown, this panel helps you monitor your essential trading information and market conditions instantly so that you can make decisions with greater clarity and precision.

Abbreviations (current candle information):

  • OHLC: Open – High – Low – Close

  • AH: Ask–High distance

  • BL: Bid–Low distance

  • UW: Upper wick length

  • LW: Lower wick length

  • BD: Body length

  • RG: Candle Range

Simple and effective — just attach it to your chart and enjoy (almost no setup needed) !

Happy Trading!

