THV Rsi Stoch Mt5

Hi Traders,

RSI and Stochastic are among the most popular indicators used to measure momentum and help identify overbought and oversold conditions.

This indicator displays two optional RSI and Stochastic values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized.

You can set your desired upper and lower thresholds for RSI and Stochastic to monitor conditions. If the RSI (or Stochastic) value is between the upper and lower thresholds, the text color will remain your default color. If the value exceeds or falls below the corresponding thresholds, the text will be displayed in the color you’ve chosen.

Happy Trading !

Produtos recomendados
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
Indicadores
Hull Moving Average (HMA) para MT5 – Indicador de tendência rápido, suave e sem atraso O Hull Moving Average (HMA) é um indicador de tendência de alto desempenho para MT5, projetado para fornecer sinais ultra suaves e praticamente sem atraso. Diferente de SMA, EMA ou WMA, o HMA reage imediatamente às mudanças do mercado enquanto filtra o ruído — ideal para scalpers e traders intraday. Construído com um mecanismo eficiente de média móvel ponderada, utiliza a fórmula original de Alan Hull e produ
FREE
RSI Ultimate MTF
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicadores
1. Introduction The CM_Ultimate_RSI_MTF is a powerful and versatile custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance your Relative Strength Index (RSI) analysis. It provides multi-timeframe (MTF) capabilities, visual signals, and customizable alerts, making it an invaluable tool for traders seeking to identify overbought/oversold conditions, trend strength, and potential entry/exit points across various timeframes. 2. Key Features Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Allows you to view RSI from
FREE
Bollinger Bands Advanced Edition For 5
Kaijun Wang
4.4 (5)
Indicadores
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Bandas de Bollinger Avançadas: 1. O trilho Bollinger mudará de cor com a direção " 2. A expa
FREE
FusionAlert StochRSI Master Indicator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
Indicadores
FusionAlert StochRSI Master is an indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, it is a combination of RSI & Stochastic indicator which provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions combined for both indicators, results in more precise and accurate signals to be used as a wonderful tool, in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Jo
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicadores
Você, assim como eu, gosta de operar a favor da tendência? Então este indicador vai te ajudar! Rainbow Trend é um indicador de tendência, no qual utiliza várias Médias Móveis junto do gráfico. Ela mede diferentes zonas de força da tendência para diferentes prazos: muito curto, curto, médio, longo e muito longo. Cada zona tem sua cor, e é possível ter alertas sonoros quando o preço sai de uma zona e entra em outra. Sua configuração é muito simples. Se encontrou alguma falha ou tem alguma sugestão
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicadores
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Multi Symbols In The Same Chart For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicadores
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
FREE
Digital RSI and ADX
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicadores
A lightweight digital indicator that combines the most important momentum tools directly on the chart. It displays real-time values of RSI, ADX, +DI, −DI, and DI Spread in a clean and compact format, without drawing any lines or graphical objects on the chart. Designed to provide fast insight into trend strength and the balance between buyers and sellers, without the need to open additional indicator windows. Fully customizable—font, size, and screen position can be adjusted easily.
FREE
ADXW Cloud
Shahabeddin Baset
4.6 (5)
Indicadores
This is Wilder's ADX with cloud presentation of DI+ & DI- lines. Features 4 standard lines of the ADX indicator: DI+, DI-, ADX, ADXR cloud presentation of DI+/DI- lines with transparent colors applicable to all time-frames and all markets What Is ADX J. Welles Wilder Jr., the developer of well-known indicators such as RSI, ATR, and Parabolic SAR, believed that the Directional Movement System, which is partially implemented in ADX indicator, was his most satisfying achievement. In his 1978 book,
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicadores
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
KTrade Fibo For MT5
Kaijun Wang
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Fibo: from KTrade 1. Automatically calculate and analyze the band. -> Get the desired band 2.
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
Indicadores
SUPERTREND; É um indicador de tendência baseado no SuperTrend ATR criado por Olivier Seban. Ele pode ser usado para detectar mudanças na direção da tendência e localizar paradas. Quando o preço cai abaixo da curva do indicador, ele fica vermelho e indica uma tendência de baixa. Por outro lado, quando o preço se move acima da curva, o indicador fica verde, indicando uma tendência de alta. Como outros indicadores, funciona bem em SuperTrend quando usado em conjunto com outros indicadores como MACD
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (1)
Indicadores
Indicador Heiken Ashi MT5 Eleve sua análise de mercado com o Indicador Heiken Ashi MT5. Esta poderosa ferramenta transforma os dados de preços padrão em velas mais suaves, focadas em tendências, facilitando a identificação de tendências de mercado e potenciais pontos de reversão. Características principais: Identificação clara de tendências: Distingue visualmente entre tendências de alta e baixa com cores de velas distintas. Redução de ruído: Filtra as flutuações de preços, proporcionando uma v
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicadores
Descrição :  estamos felizes em apresentar nosso novo indicador gratuito baseado em um dos indicadores profissionais e populares no mercado forex (PSAR) este indicador é uma nova modificação no indicador SAR parabólico original, no indicador pro SAR você pode ver o cruzamento entre os pontos e o gráfico de preços, este crossover não é sinal, mas fala sobre o potencial de fim de movimento, você pode começar a comprar pelo novo ponto azul e colocar o stop loss um atr antes do primeiro ponto azul
FREE
HTF Candle Display
Nhat Vy Vu
Indicadores
Timeframe Simulator Indicator This indicator redraws candlestick structures from a higher timeframe onto your current chart. It helps visualize higher-period price action without switching timeframes, making it easier to analyze trends and key levels while trading on lower timeframes. Main features: Customizable Candles   – Adjust the appearance of higher timeframe candles (bull/bear colors, wick style, gaps, and history length). Higher Timeframe Lines   – Optionally display dynamic high, low,
FREE
Driver Road Bands
Kenan Ozkarakas
Indicadores
"Driver Road Bands" indicator that is designed to be used in the 1H, 4H and 1D timeframes in the most ideal way. If we compare timeframes to roads and streets; main streets and highways with high traffic volume are similar to high-time timeframes in technical analysis. If you can interpret the curvilinear and linear lines drawn by this indicator on the graphic screen with your geometric perspective and develop your own buy and sell strategies; you may have the key to being a successful trader.
FREE
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
Indicadores
Topos e Fundos Indicator GRATUITO   Topos e Fundos: Um eficaz indicador para suas negociações O indicador de topos e fundos lhe ajuda a perceber as formações de canais ascendentes e descendentes com indicações de topos e fundos ascendentes e/ou descendentes. Além disto ele informa possíveis oportunidades sinalizando com um pequeno círculo amarelo quando o indicador encontrar uma formação de impulso. Com este indicador terás mais segurança e rapidez em suas tomadas de decisão de entradas. Teste
FREE
TrendVigor Index
Lin Lin Ma
Indicadores
TrendVigor Index, as an RVI (Relative Vigor Index) indicator, is a technical analysis tool focusing on the intensity of price movement and trend sustainability. It measures the dynamic relationship among opening price, closing price, and full-cycle range to evaluate bull-bear vigor with 50 as the dividing line: a value above 50 indicates dominant bullish momentum, while a value below 50 signals bearish dominance. Its core functions include:   1. Trend Direction Identification: Determine the mai
FREE
Nameless Stochastic
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (2)
Indicadores
It is the very same classic Stochastic indicator, but with a little twist: NO NAME and data is shown in the sub window. It could be stupid, BUT, if you are running out of space in Micro windows like Mini Charts, where the indicator's name is totally useless, you came to the right place. And that's it! I know it seems stupid but I needed the classical version of Stochastic indicator without that annoying name on my Mini Chart, so I did it that way... The original formula is right from Metaquote's
FREE
DC Donchian Channel Turtle Trade
Emin Ulucanli
Indicadores
DONCHIAN CHANNEL DC É um indicador de tendência desenvolvido pela “Richard Donchian”, composto por 3 camadas, o canal superior, o canal inferior e o canal do meio. Ele é criado no Canal Donchian traçando os preços mais altos e mais baixos alcançados no período passado no gráfico de preços. Também é usado para medir a volatilidade do mercado, pois é um canal de expansão/contração de acordo com o aumento/diminuição da volatilidade dos preços. Method 0; Desenho do indicador do canal Donchian. Sinai
FREE
MiniMACD
Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi Nori
4.8 (10)
Indicadores
This is just a MACD with multi symbols, multi timeframes, and multi colors. features. different symbols and timeframes from the main chart. draw main line, signal line, and histogram. each line can be erased. the ascent and descent can be distinguished.  Due to the above features, this MACD is suitable for multiple lineups in a single chart. This can be used in the same way as MiniCandles.  
FREE
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Indicadores
OmniSignal Navigator – Smart Entries at Key Levels Trade Like a Professional  with this daily/weekly High-Low-Close indicator, designed for   scalping or intraday short term trading   and precision breakout trading. Suggested Timeframes to trade with: M5 |  DONT USE THE INDICATOR ON THE M1 TIMEFRAME!!! Why It Works   Perfect for Scalping/Intraday:   Targets key zones ( PDH/PDL/PDC & PWH/PWL/PWC ) on   M2, M3, M5, M15   timeframes. (Lower Timeframes = More Signals, Higher Timeframes = Le
FREE
FT ROC Histogram
FLEK TRADING s.r.o.
3 (1)
Indicadores
The indicator displays the value of ROC (Rate of change) from the selected price or moving average as a histogram. You can plot the moving average ROC values for smoothing indicator. Displayed Data ExtROC - rate of change ExtMAROC - smoothing line Parameters You can change the price, on which the indicator is calculated. Inputs InpMAPeriod - in case you want to calculate the moving average ROC, enter averaging period. Enter 1 for the calculation of the specified prices. InpMAMethod - smoothin
FREE
Aroon Indicator MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicadores
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 How to use Aroon Indicator? The AroonUp and the AroonDown measure the strength of the uptrend and the strength of the downtrend, respectively. These lines fluctuate between zero and 100. Values close to 100 indicate a strong trend and values near zero indicate a weak trend where the lower the AroonUp, the weaker the uptrend and the stronger the downtrend,
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicadores
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Cross 2 MovingAverage Histogram Signal Alert MT5
Mikhail Sergeev
Indicadores
O indicador mostra a diferença entre as duas médias móveis na forma de um histograma. As médias móveis têm enormes possibilidades de personalização. Notifica por todos os meios quando você muda a cor do histograma: chia no terminal, envia uma notificação para o telefone e uma carta para o correio — agora você definitivamente não perderá um negócio. Indicador totalmente gratuito de cruzamento de médias móveis na forma de linhas no gráfico: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/148478 O seu feedb
FREE
Ichimoku Signals Pro
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicadores
Features All Ichimoku Signals (Selectable) : Display all reliable signals generated by the Ichimoku indicator. You can choose which signals to view based on your preferences. Filter by Signal Strength : Sort signals by their strength—whether they are weak, neutral, or strong. Live Notifications : Receive real-time notifications for Ichimoku signals. Transparent Cloud : Visualize the Ichimoku cloud in a transparent manner. Available Signals Tenkensen-Kijunsen Cross Price-Kijunsen Cross Price-C
Virtual Targets MT5
Hoang Van Dien
4.63 (8)
Indicadores
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. (MT5 version) No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended   Take Profit / Stop Loss   pips for your trade. The indicator will display   Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss   lines for you to easily see if the target is
FREE
MWC Ratio 5
Joerg Hamann
2 (2)
Indicadores
The Commitments of Traders Ratio Indicator is one of these things you never thought about it before you really see the magic behind it. The indicator shows the Ratio of long/short positions released by the CFTC once a week. If you have a look on the Sreenshot you can see two (three) zones of interest. Important note: MAs are not available in version 1.0. Zone 1: The Switches (Red -> Green, Green -> Red) Zone 2: MA cross Zone 3: If you combine this with the COX indicator an additional zone will
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicadores
Gold Entry Sniper – Painel ATR Multi-Tempo Profissional para Scalping e Swing Trading em Ouro Gold Entry Sniper é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 projetado para fornecer sinais de compra/venda precisos para XAUUSD e outros ativos, com base na lógica de Trailing Stop ATR e análise multi-tempo . Ideal tanto para scalpers quanto para swing traders. Principais Recursos e Vantagens Análise Multi-Tempo – Veja a tendência de M1, M5 e M15 em um único painel. Trailing Stop Baseado em ATR – Níveis
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Mais do autor
THV Volume Spike MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicadores
Hi Traders, The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time . This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume . When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market inter
FREE
THV Ema Distance Monitor MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicadores
Hi Traders, The THV EMA Distance Monitor is a lightweight and flexible MT5 indicator designed to display the real-time distance between price and multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) directly on the chart. The indicator allows traders to enable or disable up to five EMAs , each with a customizable period , making it adaptable to different trading strategies and market conditions. For each selected EMA, the distance from the current price is calculated and displayed in a clear on-chart pane
FREE
THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, This EA handle the  TRAILING Buy Stop and/or  TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days: click to download Configurations ( default values are shown in brackets ) : // -   ATR period:  input the ATR period for calculation (14) -  Magic Number:  define the magic number // -   Enable Buy Stop : Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order -  Lot Buy:  volume
THV Info Panel MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicadores
Hi Traders, Info Panel with PnL Coloring is a compact yet powerful on-chart dashboard for MT5. It delivers real-time insights into Buy/Sell volume, symbol-based PnL, overall account performance, margin status, and detailed candle metrics. With dynamic color-coding and a live candle countdown, this panel helps you monitor your essential trading information and market conditions instantly so that you can make decisions with greater clarity and precision. Abbreviations (current candle information)
FREE
THV Chart Object Sync Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicadores
Hi Traders, ChartObjectsSync is a lightweight MT5 indicator that keeps drawing objects synchronized between two charts of the same symbol. When you draw or modify an object on one chart, the indicator automatically mirrors it on the other — maintaining consistent visuals and levels. The indicator currently supports syncing the following objects: - Horizontal lines - Trendlines - Fibonacci retracements - Rectangles - Text labels Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO acco
THV 2 Atr Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicadores
Hi Traders, ATR is one of the most popular indicators used to measure volatility. This indicator displays two optional ATR values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired threshold for each ATR to monitor volatility. If the ATR value is greater than your threshold, the text color will remain your default color; otherwise, it will be displayed in red. Happy Trading !
FREE
THV Avg Stop Out Line Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicadores
Hi Traders, Simple, clear, and essential for every trader. It helps keep your chart clean and informative. // In case you open multiple positions, your chart becomes crowded and messy. Then, you may want to hide "Trade levels" and only concern about the averaging buy or average sell level. // In case you want to know at which price your account would reach the broker’s stop-out threshold (i.e., the price at which your account would be “burned”). //You may also want to get your account's PnL an
FREE
THV 5 Ema Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicadores
Hi Traders, EMA is very popular indicator to determine: trend // support // resistance. Here are the use of this simple yet very powerful Multi-Time Frame indicator: 1- Attach this indicator to your chart .  - Choose the desired time frame ( ex:   Current, M15, H1, H4, D1,...). -  Set your desired EMA periods ( ex:   20, 50, 100, 150, 200,...). - Enable which EMA you want to show by setting the relevant EMA to:   True / False   (you can show 1, 2, 3, 4 or all of 5 EMAs at the same time). - Set c
FREE
THV Easy SLTP Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, This MT5 EA provides you with the following impressive  & powerful features (with easy configurations & smooth operations): 1- Trade directly using your keyboard: open Buy/Sell orders, close profitable orders, close losing orders, close Buy orders, close Sell orders or close all orders instantly (very fast closure). You can define your desired keyboard to each function. 2- Turn on the "SLTP Line" button to draw SL TP Lines on the chart. 3- When you drag the SL line, all orders on t
THV Trailing Buy Sell Limits Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, A powerful pending-order management system designed for precision, automation, and safety in high-volatility markets. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days:   click to download Main Features : Dynamic Pending orders: Auto-place pending Buy/Sell Limit orders with point-based spacing. OCO Mode: Option to choose one or both buy sell direction by activating OCO Mode (ex: if OCO = true: whenever the buy limit is triggerd, the sell limit will be
THV Smart DCA Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, THV Smart DCA EA – Automated Trading with DCA &   Net-Off Logic.   Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days:   click to download THV Smart DCA is an advanced EA designed for automated trading on MT5. It features: Dynamic DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) : Automatically adds positions at optimal price levels for both Buy and Sell trades. Smart Net-Off Logic : Close profitable and selected losing positions automatically based on configurable threshol
THV Swing Matrix Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
THV Swing Matrix MT5 — Smart Swing Reversal, Breakout & Hotkey Trading EA THV Swing Matrix MT5 is a powerful, flexible, and fully automated trading system that combines swing structure analysis , dynamic money management , and manual hotkey trading support . The EA automatically detects Swing High (SWH) and Swing Low (SWL) levels, trades based on Reversal or Breakout logic, and manages risk with smart equity and floating protection . In addition, it allows manual trading directly from your keybo
THV Spike Reversal Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Spike Reversal EA – Smart Candle Entry & Equity Management Spike Reversal EA is a versatile and intelligent trading assistant designed to identify powerful “spike candles” — candles with strong body momentum and short wicks — and open trades based on clear, controlled logic. Whether you’re trading manually or automatically, Spike Reversal gives you full control with dynamic entry rules, advanced risk management, and instant keyboard shortcuts. Link to download fully functional demo version to te
THV Sniper Pro Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
EA Overview — THV Sniper Pro : THV Sniper Pro is a multi-functional, precision trading system designed for both manual and automated scalping strategies . It delivers complete flexibility by combining advanced technical filters , equity management , DCA logic , and fully interactive chart controls — giving traders full control in any market condition. Works with all symbols and timeframes . Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days:   click to downl
THV Smart Limit Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 — Intelligent Pending Order Controller THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage Buy/Sell Limit orders using either manual horizontal lines or automatic logic . It provides full control over pending order placement, spacing, lot scaling, recovery, and risk management — all in a simple and visual way. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days:   click to download ️ Key Features :
THV Keyboard Commander Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
THV Keyboard Commander MT5: Fast, precise, and fully keyboard-driven. Built with a simplicity and speed mindset — your ultimate trading assistant. THV Keyboard Commander MT5 is a powerful and intuitive trading assistant that lets you open, close, or delete orders instantly using keyboard shortcuts — no more wasting time with manual clicking. You can place Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders with one key press, and the EA automatically calculates price levels based on your open or pending trades , en
THV Auto Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicadores
Hi Traders, Distilled from professional traders' experience, this is the only Fibonacci tool you will ever need. Unlock the power of   advanced swing-based Fibonacci analysis   with this custom MT5 indicator. Designed for precision and clarity, it automatically identifies the   nearest Swing High (SH) and Swing Low (SL)   on your selected timeframe and draws   key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels   directly on your chart. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO a
THV Mtf Candle Range with Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicadores
Hi Traders, THV MTF Candle Range with Fibo  is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders clearly identify key price levels, higher-timeframe structure, and high-probability reaction zones directly on the chart without switching time frames. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days:   click to download Key Features: Options to select the number of HTF candles to display  on your lower-timeframe chart Displays  High / Low / Mid / Fibonacci levels  
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário