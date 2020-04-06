Tradzor AI EA MT4

AI-Powered Trading Intelligence Enhanced with Next-Gen Language Models

Tradzor AI is a highly advanced trading Expert Advisor engineered for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and AUDCAD. It is built with a strong focus on safety, steady performance, and long-term profitability. Unlike many EAs that depend on high-risk approaches such as grids or martingale, Tradzor AI utilizes a disciplined, precision-based scalping system powered by neural intelligence, pattern recognition, and modern AI analytics delivered through the latest language-model technology—designed to elevate your trading experience to a professional level.

Features

  • Implements an AI-enhanced scalping engine optimized for accuracy.
  • Integrated with next-generation language models for adaptive market interpretation.
  • Continuously improves its performance through real-time machine learning and data processing.
  • Built with strict risk-control measures, including predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters to safeguard capital and secure gains.
  • Utilizes deep candlestick and price-action analysis to pinpoint high-probability trade setups.
  • Fully compatible with prop-firm trading requirements.
Promo Price: $599 for first 5 purchases | Next Price: $799 | Final Price: $3999

Recommendations

  • Minimum Capital: $900.
  • Timeframe: Any.
  • Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, AUDCAD.
  • Brokers: Best with low-spread brokers such as ICMarkets, Tickmill, FPMarkets, RoboForex, etc.
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation.
  • Settings: Pre-configured and optimized—no manual adjustment required. Simply load and trade.

About the Developer

With extensive experience in forex and metals trading, the developer behind Tradzor AI has spent years creating intelligent trading systems suitable for traders of every level. The mission is to deliver automated solutions that are stable, efficient, and consistently profitable in the long run.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past results of Tradzor AI do not guarantee future performance. Always ensure you understand all trading risks and only invest funds you can afford to lose.

Produtos recomendados
Scalper Gold Reborn
Zahidin Zainal Zulkornain
Experts
Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too. The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average . Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669 Recommendations Timeframe : M1 Pairs : GOLD/Currencies Settings: Default Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents Leverage: 1:1000 or higher Contact me in private for more setfiles. Setup Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency. Atta
Experts Advisors Yudistira
David Antonius
Experts
Yudistira – Intelligent Trend-Following Trading Robot Yudistira is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on strong market trends using a disciplined and strategic approach. Named after the wise and noble warrior from the Mahabharata, Yudistira embodies patience, precision, and strength in trading decisions. Built for MetaTrader 4, this EA utilizes a powerful combination of technical indicators including the 50 EMA , 200 EMA , MACD , and ATR to identify high-probability trend-fol
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
EtherFibe
Igor Dorn
Experts
Este é um expert adivisor para operações no par Etherium / Usd em 1H, com uma operação por vez com SL e TP, seguindo pradões de fibonacci. Ether Fibe Bem-vindo!   Estamos entusiasmados em apresentar o nosso   Expert Advisor , uma ferramenta inovadora projetada para otimizar suas operações no mercado financeiro. Este sistema é particularmente focado em duas áreas cruciais: O Poder de   Fibonacci Fibonacci : Utiliza sequências de   Fibonacci   para identificar níveis de suporte e resistência, pe
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
Golden Wings
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Golden Wings is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2015-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large initial deposit.  + Alway
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
Gold Scalping Zig Zag Pattern
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
Introducing our state-of-the-art Gold Trading Robot, a revolutionary tool designed to navigate the complexities of the gold market with precision and efficiency. Engineered using advanced algorithms and cutting-edge machine learning techniques, this autonomous software operates tirelessly to capitalize on market fluctuations and deliver optimal trading outcomes. Key Features: Advanced Algorithmic Trading: The Gold Trading Robot employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze vast amounts of market d
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Sonata MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor's strategy is based on proactive forecasting of the most likely price movement. The method for determining this movement is the calculation and ratio of such factors as: short-term OHLC candlestick patterns, the direction of the microtrend, the rate of price change. Only 1 deal on one trading instrument can be opened at a time. Support:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter No hazardous trading methods are used. The Expert Advisor has minimal settings, which allow
Anti Scalping Trader mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
"ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA" - é um sistema avançado de negociação automática baseado nas mais recentes pesquisas de ação do preço! Este é um Expert Advisor "configure e esqueça" que faz todo o trabalho de negociação para você! 14 arquivos Set_file disponíveis! Baixe os arquivos Set_file do EA para teste e negociação: XAUUSD Set_file EURUSD Set_file NZDCAD Set_file CHFJPY Set_file CADJPY Set_file EURGBP Set_file GBPJPY Set_file GBPCAD Set_file CADCHF Set_file AUDCHF Set_file EURAUD Set_file GBPU
Gold Mastery EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
GOLD MASTERY EA 1. OVERVIEW  The Gold Mastery EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) specially designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) based on Double Top/Bottom patterns with Neckline confirmation. This EA integrates ATR-based stop loss and takes profit levels, ensuring an optimal risk-reward ratio.  2. Unique Features   Double Top/Bottom Pattern Detection: Uses historical price action to identify strong reversal signals. Neckline Confirmation (Optional): Ensures pattern validity before placin
NP Fincone
Mikita Borys
Experts
NP (Night Pirate) - Este consultor é um Scalper baseado em indicadores proprietários.    Sistema de negociação automatizado para os pares de moedas mais populares GBPUSD.EURUSD.USDCAD.   O consultor captura os rompimentos de volatilidade, usando o impulso do mercado a seu favor.    Este consultor de várias moedas possui um algoritmo exclusivo para processamento de pedidos.    Características:  Alta% de negociações vencedoras  Passa nos testes de estresse em todo o histórico disponível.  Depósit
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Experts
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
Power Fusion Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Power Plus XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Power Plus XAU/USD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It combines the precision of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator with the directional strength of the ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. This EA utilizes a highly optimized mean-reversion strategy, leveraging overbought and oversold l
The king Hedging Forex 2R
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the grea
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Team Trading Eurusd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Ichimoku Trade
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the most probable direction of the price based on the divergence of volumes and consolidation of prices in the overbought/oversold areas. Filtering for opening trades is carried out by using a unique formula for calculating the price level - "magnet" (based on the Ichimoku indicator), where the price is highly probable to come within a few bars in the future. The EA contains a minimum of settings, which facilitates its usage. Recommended symbols: EURUSD 15m ; GBPUSD
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
MartiX
Henry Sumariyono
Experts
This EA uses a martingale trading style. The recommended trading capital is 10,000 USD or 10,000 US Dollars, or 10,000 in the balance (in any currency). The initial lot size is 0.01 for 10,000. This EA also has trading hour restrictions based on server time (not local time). This EA also includes a fund security feature that you can flexibly configure to suit your individual risk profile and risk management. Enjoy using this EA. We hope it helps you grow your trading account. IMPORTANT! After
Gaodong Balanced hedging system MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
Gaodong Balanced Hedging System MT4 EA — Intelligent Balanced Hedging System Product Introduction Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It adopts a framework of "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" to find stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments. This system has undergone long-term testing, demonstrating rigorous logic, robustness, and reliability. It features
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO é uma das três irmãs ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) baseada em KonokaSystem com uma nova personalidade e é uma EA original. O estilo de negociação é a negociação diurna, visando a meia-noite ao meio-dia, hora do Japão. O par cambial é "USDJPY" e a entrada é feita ao preço de abertura de M5. Cada uma das três irmãs tem uma lógica diferente e está equipada com dois tipos de entradas e dois tipos de saídas. Não é utilizada qualquer lógica de grelha ou de martingale. A lógica interna repete o lu
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping em M1   (DAX, XAU, etc) Inspirado pela disciplina e precisão da era romana, ThraeX é um Expert Advisor (EA) especializado para MetaTrader 4 , desenvolvido especificamente para operações de alta frequência no gráfico de 1 minuto (M1) . Foi projetado para lidar com rápidas flutuações do mercado, buscando identificar e reagir a movimentos de preço de curto prazo com alta velocidade e adaptabilidade. Principais características: ️ Lógica de scalping para M1 – Desenvolvido para tom
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: O Primeiro Sistema de Trading Autoaprendizado do Mercado Permita-me apresentar o EvoTrade, um consultor de trading único desenvolvido com tecnologias de ponta em visão computacional e análise de dados. Este é o primeiro sistema de trading autoaprendizado no mercado, operando em tempo real. O EvoTrade analisa as condições do mercado, ajusta estratégias e se adapta dinamicamente às mudanças, oferecendo precisão excepcional em qualquer ambiente. O EvoTrade utiliza redes neurais avançadas,
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
O       Opening Range Breakout Master   é um sistema de negociação algorítmica profissional projetado para capitalizar conceitos de negociação institucional, como       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e estratégias baseadas em liquidez   . Este consultor especialista automatiza a detecção e execução de       rompimentos de intervalo de abertura (ORB)       nas principais sessões globais de Forex, incluindo       Londres, Nova York, Tóquio e Midnight Killzones   , permitindo
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Forjado a partir da perda. Aperfeiçoado com dor. Lançado com propósito. ️ ESTRUTURA. NÃO ESPECULAÇÃO. O Three Little Birds EA não é apenas mais um robô de negociação. É um motor forjado em batalha, criado ao longo de anos de fracassos reais e projetado para uma missão:   proteger, recuperar e aumentar seu patrimônio — quando o mercado se torna cruel. Ele combina   três estratégias poderosas   em perfeita sincronia: Grade de Perdas com Martingale   : absorve perdas e constrói em dir
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experts
Candle Power EA Carteira de 5 Estratégias de Mean-Reversion para o S&P 500 Por favor, escreva-me após a Compra para receber o Manual em PDF e um link para um Vídeo Explicativo detalhado!!! ¡Ponga siempre en funcionamiento el EA con un ajuste! Descarregue aqui o SETFILE e as instruções   Com medo do próximo Crash? Com o Candle Power EA não precisa. O EA reúne cinco Estratégias complementares de Mean-Reversion ( 5 Definições com diferentes Métodos de Filtro ) sobre o S&P 500 . Ele trata Excessos —
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
O Natal e o Ano Novo chegaram — qual é o seu plano de trading para 2026 ? 40% DE DESCONTO no Dynamic Pips EA — agora apenas $799 com 8 ativações incluídas. E isso não é tudo: Boring Pips EA (MT4 ou MT5) grátis se você ainda não tiver. Mais 10% de desconto extra se você já for cliente. Aja rápido! Esta oferta é limitada aos primeiros 5 compradores ou até 7 de janeiro de 2026 — o que acontecer primeiro. Para mais detalhes ou para participar da oferta, basta me enviar uma me
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Extratores para XAUUSD Extractors for XAUUSD é um Expert Advisor de nível profissional desenvolvido para traders que valorizam precisão, risco controlado e lógica de negociação adaptável ao negociar com ouro (XAUUSD). Ele integra duas estratégias avançadas integradas e cinco modos flexíveis de abordagem de mercado, dando aos traders controle total sobre como o sistema interpreta, insere e gerencia negociações em diferentes estruturas de mercado. Desenvolvido com base em ampla pesquisa e desenv
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Mais do autor
Tradzor AI EA MT5
Akshit Bhayana
Experts
AI-Powered Trading Intelligence Enhanced with Next-Gen Language Models Tradzor AI is a highly advanced trading Expert Advisor engineered for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and AUDCAD. It is built with a strong focus on safety, steady performance, and long-term profitability. Unlike many EAs that depend on high-risk approaches such as grids or martingale, Tradzor AI utilizes a disciplined, precision-based scalping system powered by neural intelligence, pattern recognition, and modern AI analytics delivered thr
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário