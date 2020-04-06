Tradzor AI EA MT4

AI-Powered Trading Intelligence Enhanced with Next-Gen Language Models

Tradzor AI is a highly advanced trading Expert Advisor engineered for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and AUDCAD. It is built with a strong focus on safety, steady performance, and long-term profitability. Unlike many EAs that depend on high-risk approaches such as grids or martingale, Tradzor AI utilizes a disciplined, precision-based scalping system powered by neural intelligence, pattern recognition, and modern AI analytics delivered through the latest language-model technology—designed to elevate your trading experience to a professional level.

Features

  • Implements an AI-enhanced scalping engine optimized for accuracy.
  • Integrated with next-generation language models for adaptive market interpretation.
  • Continuously improves its performance through real-time machine learning and data processing.
  • Built with strict risk-control measures, including predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters to safeguard capital and secure gains.
  • Utilizes deep candlestick and price-action analysis to pinpoint high-probability trade setups.
  • Fully compatible with prop-firm trading requirements.
Promo Price: $599 for first 5 purchases | Next Price: $799 | Final Price: $3999

Recommendations

  • Minimum Capital: $900.
  • Timeframe: Any.
  • Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, AUDCAD.
  • Brokers: Best with low-spread brokers such as ICMarkets, Tickmill, FPMarkets, RoboForex, etc.
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation.
  • Settings: Pre-configured and optimized—no manual adjustment required. Simply load and trade.

About the Developer

With extensive experience in forex and metals trading, the developer behind Tradzor AI has spent years creating intelligent trading systems suitable for traders of every level. The mission is to deliver automated solutions that are stable, efficient, and consistently profitable in the long run.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past results of Tradzor AI do not guarantee future performance. Always ensure you understand all trading risks and only invest funds you can afford to lose.

추천 제품
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
제작자의 제품 더 보기
