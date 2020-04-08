Sentiment Indicator

🧠 Indicator logic (quick summary)

  • Retail sentiment input:

    • You type in current retail long % from MyFxBook/FXSSI/etc.

    • If > 60% long → contrarian bearish

    • If < 40% long → contrarian bullish

    • Else → neutral

  • Trend bias:

    • EMA(50) vs EMA(200) → primary trend

    • MACD(6,13,5) direction as confirmation

  • Volatility bias:

    • ATR(14) vs ATR(50) → expansion ratio

    • Too low/too high volatility → “AVOID”

  • Session bias:

    • Time-based classification (server time):

      • Asia, London, New York

    • Just a label + “quality factor” (London/NY more important)

  • Composite bias:

    • Combines Trend + Retail Sentiment

    • Then checks Volatility; if volatility bad → bias = 0 (AVOID)

    • Outputs:

      • +1 → Long bias

      • -1 → Short bias

      • 0 → Stay flat / Avoid



🧪 How to use it in practice

  1. Attach to XAUUSD chart (any timeframe; works best M5–H1).

  2. Before each session, update InpRetailLongPercent manually:

    • Get the % from MyFxBook / FXSSI / IG retail sentiment (XAUUSD / GOLD).

  3. Read the Composite bias:

    • +1 → focus on long setups only

    • -1 → focus on short setups only

    • 0 → do not trade (bad volatility / off session / mixed sentiment)

