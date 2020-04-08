Highs and Lows 3xTF

This MT5 indicator shows highs and lows of three timeframes (TF) of choice on one chart.
Any correct configuration of your required triple TF highs & lows can aid significantly in your understanding of live and past market structure.

*** UPDATE - NEW CONFLUENCE: BOS DETECTION ***

This indicator has the following feautures:

  1. Hierarchical structure of highs and lows in three timeframes of choice.
    (E.g., if a 5 minute high is a 1 hour high and also a 4 hour high, it is marked as 4 a hour high).
  2. Lines for any TF highs or lows, shown as active or taken-out levels.
  3. Timeframe of choice can be current chart TF or fixed TF; switching between TF's can be insightful with chart dependent TF or stagnant TF highs and lows.
  4. Setting to filter double highs & lows (E.g., mark only bullish candle with lower low after bullish candle low that stopped a bear run).
  5. BOS detection.
    Triple timeframe BOS detection.
    Comes with option to find current TF candle closure beyond higher TF highs or lows, may precede higher TF BOS.

Input variables:

  • Highs and lows can be indicated by arrows or lines.
  • Taken out highs and lows can be neglected in the chart.
  • Highs and lows filtered for specific price range (±% on current price) and/or range from current hour into past.
    (Input per TF)
  • BOS on 1, 2 or 3 timeframes, same as highs & lows TF's.
  • Choose lines or arrows. Every color is customizable.
  • BOS can be shown on price level of swing point or candle closure.

The indicator is useful for the following trading purposes:

  • ICT concepts or strategies (Break of structure / change of character recognition, TJR reversal strategy, etc.)
  • High timeframe liquidity sweep recognition
  • Internal liquidity grab prediction (discount before reversal)
  • Structure shift recognition


Do not hesitate to contact me!

My recommendations:

  1. To save computational hardship: Use hour lookback filter for lower TF highs and lows while using price range filter for higher TF highs and lows.
  2. Enable double high/low filter.
  3. Use arrows for lowest TF highs and lows, or hide reached levels to clear chart.
  4. Use high TF BOS for daily bias.
  5. Think carefully about the wanted results, you do not need every indication that this indicator provides.
  6. Make a chart template with this indicator for indications and still a clean chart that you load within a second.

Produtos recomendados
Stochastic R
Antony Augustine
Indicadores
Stochastic  Reversal  allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago. The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend.  Rules
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
Indicadores
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicadores
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicadores
Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets. With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicato
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Paula Bollinger Bands Strategy
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4 (2)
Indicadores
Setup da Paula A estrategia da Paula foi criada por Joe Ross e muito difundida aqui no Brasil por Rodrigo Cohen Indicador Para você não precisar ficar procurando onde seriam as entradas dela no grafico eu criei esse indicador que mostra com uma seta onde seriam as entradas da Paula. A entrada da Paula A entrada é configurada quando o preço de um candle fecha fora e no candle seguinte fecha dentro, então deve operar na abertura do proximo candle. Comente Me deixe saber se esse indicador que fiz s
FREE
Three Bar Reversal with Supertrend
Mathieu Adams
Indicadores
Three Bar Supertrend combines precise reversal pattern detection with the power of the Supertrend trend filter. Built for intraday and swing traders, it spots high-probability bullish and bearish reversals based on a strict three-bar formation—optionally filtered by an SMA trend condition. Features: Detects 3-bar bullish and bearish reversals Uses Supertrend for directional confirmation Optional SMA Fast vs Slow filter for added precision Plots green/red arrows only on valid reversal patterns Ze
Divergence ONE
Enrico Schmidke
Indicadores
The indicator identifies divergences between chart and RSI, with the possibility of confirmation by stochastics or MACD. A divergence line with an arrow appears on the chart when divergence is detected after the current candle has expired. There are various filter parameters that increase the accuracy of the signals. To identify a divergence, point A must be set in the RSI, then point B Value must be edited, which sets the difference between point A and point B. The indicator can be used for tim
Optimized MACD Divergence Indicator
Dang Cao Tri
Indicadores
The Optimized MACD Divergence indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trading opportunities by detecting divergences between price action and the MACD indicator. It combines classic divergence analysis with candlestick pattern recognition and volume filtering to provide more accurate and reliable signals. How it Works The indicator operates on the following principles: MACD Calculation:   It calculates the MACD indicator using user-defined parameters for fast EMA, slow EMA,
Kagi Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Indicador Kagi Avançado com Adaptação ATR e Alertas Inteligentes Transforme sua análise de preços com este indicador Kagi profissional que filtra o ruído do mercado e destaca mudanças genuínas de tendência. Baseado em métodos tradicionais japoneses de gráficos dos mercados de arroz da década de 1870, esta ferramenta foca puramente em movimentos significativos de preços enquanto ignora flutuações baseadas em tempo. Recursos Principais: Métodos Duplos de Reversão Delta Fixo: defina um limite de pr
OFF Trend Indicator
Yun-seong Jang
Indicadores
The Off Trend MT5 Forex Indicator is a   trend-following tool. Its signals are presented in the cloud. When the cloud is green, the trend momentum is bullish, and traders should take buy opportunities. Conversely, the trend momentum is bearish when the cloud is pink, and traders should take sell opportunities. The Off Trend mt5 Forex Indicator fits all timeframes and mt4 currency pairs.
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Indicadores
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicadores
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Wavetrend for MT5
Antonello Belgrano
Indicadores
Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator OVERVIEW RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using RSI analysis. The indicator identifies momentum shifts that may indicate potential trend changes or continuation patterns. MOMENTUM ANALYSIS Detection Methods - RSI level changes - RSI slope analysis - Momentum acceleration/deceleration - Divergence detection - Overbought/oversold transitions Shift Types Detecte
MACDivergence MTF MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (5)
Indicadores
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT5
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicadores
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT5 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
Doctor Oscillator
Nicholas C Weber
Indicadores
This is similar in it's idea as the Binary Advance/Lite indicator, but this is intended to use as a levels indicator, as well as trend reversal and how ranging the market is. It takes several useful indicators and combines them in such a way as to declutter your charts, yet prove even more useful together, than separate. RSI, RVI, DeMarker, MACD are added together then multiplied by ATR and StdDev to reveal multiple factors: How far the price has changed, and as the price slows down and reverses
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
DYJ SuperTrendWave
Daying Cao
Indicadores
DYJ Super Trend Wave es un sistema de negociación de picos y valles altamente preciso. Este indicador procura os pontos mais altos e mais baixos do fio de velas quando entra e sai do mercado. Os preços de entrada estão perto dos pontos mais altos ou mais baixos. O tipo de notificação do sinal foi adicionado ao dyj supertrend. Quando um sinal multi-espacial é gerado, Os seguintes tipos de sinais de notificação podem ser usados: Alert mailSend, MobilePush. Input InpSignalPeriod = 10 BarDistanc
FXC iDeM DivergencE MT5
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicadores
FXC iDeM-DivergencE MT5 Indicator This is an advanced DeMarker indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the DeMarker and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: DeM Period: The Period size of the DeMarker in
SuperTrend MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
KT SuperTrend is a modified version of the classic SuperTrend indicator with new useful features. Whether its Equities, Futures, and Forex, the beginners' traders widely use the Supertrend indicator.  Buy Signal: When price close above the supertrend line. Sell Signal: When price close below the supertrend line. Features A multi-featured SuperTrend coded from scratch. Equipped with a multi-timeframe scanner. The last signal direction and entry price showed on the chart. All kinds of MetaTrader
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicadores
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
UR Gamma MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicadores
UR Gama (alimentado por cálculos semelhantes encontrados em sistemas de aprendizado de máquina) O UR Gamma é uma ferramenta de análise financeira de ponta que oferece uma visão nova e aprimorada do clássico indicador WaveTrend. Ao incorporar técnicas avançadas de Processamento de Sinal Digital, o UR Gamma aborda algumas das limitações dos algoritmos WaveTrend tradicionais e fornece uma abordagem mais precisa, robusta e dinâmica para identificar e medir tendências na ação do preço. Vantagens d
Angry Alligator
Denis Povtorenko
Indicadores
Технический индикатор Angry Alligator является расширенной авторский интерпретацией индикатора от B. Williams’а. Данный индикатор имеет такие же принципы работы, что и классический индикатор Alligator и основан на тех же параметрах. Ключевым отличием и преимуществом данного индикатора заключается в том, что в нем реализован дополнительный торговой сигнал в виде ещё одной линии. Продолжая тему B. Williams’а сигнал отображает «укус» котировок индикатором - Alligator’s Bite. Дополнительный параметр
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário