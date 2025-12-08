Highs and Lows 3xTF

This MT5 indicator shows highs and lows of three timeframes (TF) of choice on one chart.
Any correct configuration of your required triple TF highs & lows can aid significantly in your understanding of live and past market structure.

This indicator has the following feautures:

  1. Hierarchical structure of highs and lows in three timeframes of choice
    (E.g., if a 5 minute high is a 1 hour high and also a 4 hour high, it is marked as 4 a hour high)
  2. Lines for any TF highs or lows, shown as active or taken-out levels
  3. Timeframe of choice can be current chart TF or fixed TF; switching between TF's can be insightful with chart dependent TF or stagnant TF highs and lows.
  4. Setting to filter double highs & lows (E.g., mark only bullish candle with lower low after bullish candle low that stopped a bear run)

Input variables:

  • Highs and lows can be indicated by arrows or lines
  • Taken out highs and lows can be neglected in the chart
  • Highs and lows filtered for specific price range (±% on current price) and/or range from current hour into past
    (Input per TF)
  • Every color is customizable.

The indicator is useful for the following trading purposes:

  • ICT concepts or strategies (Brake of structure / change of character recognition, TJR reversal strategy, etc.)
  • High timeframe liquidity sweep recognition
  • Internal liquidity grab prediction (discount before reversal)

This indicator currently has 99% accurate recognition.
My recommendations:

  1. To save computational hardship: Use hour lookback filter for lower TF highs and lows while using price range filter for higher TF highs and lows
  2. Enable double high/low filter
  3. Use arrows for lowest TF highs and lows, or hide reached levels to clear chart

