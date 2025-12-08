Highs and Lows 3xTF

This MT5 indicator shows highs and lows of three timeframes (TF) of choice on one chart.

Any correct configuration of your required triple TF highs & lows can aid significantly in your understanding of live and past market structure.



This indicator has the following feautures:

Hierarchical structure of highs and lows in three timeframes of choice

(E.g., if a 5 minute high is a 1 hour high and also a 4 hour high, it is marked as 4 a hour high) Lines for any TF highs or lows, shown as active or taken-out levels Timeframe of choice can be current chart TF or fixed TF; switching between TF's can be insightful with chart dependent TF or stagnant TF highs and lows. Setting to filter double highs & lows (E.g., mark only bullish candle with lower low after bullish candle low that stopped a bear run)