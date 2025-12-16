Highs and Lows 3xTF
- Indicators
- Laurens Martijn Jacques
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 16 December 2025
- Activations: 5
This MT5 indicator shows highs and lows of three timeframes (TF) of choice on one chart.
Any correct configuration of your required triple TF highs & lows can aid significantly in your understanding of live and past market structure.
*** UPDATE - NEW CONFLUENCE: BOS DETECTION ***
This indicator has the following feautures:
- Hierarchical structure of highs and lows in three timeframes of choice.
(E.g., if a 5 minute high is a 1 hour high and also a 4 hour high, it is marked as 4 a hour high).
- Lines for any TF highs or lows, shown as active or taken-out levels.
- Timeframe of choice can be current chart TF or fixed TF; switching between TF's can be insightful with chart dependent TF or stagnant TF highs and lows.
- Setting to filter double highs & lows (E.g., mark only bullish candle with lower low after bullish candle low that stopped a bear run).
- BOS detection.
Triple timeframe BOS detection.
Comes with option to find current TF candle closure beyond higher TF highs or lows, may precede higher TF BOS.
Input variables:
- Highs and lows can be indicated by arrows or lines.
- Taken out highs and lows can be neglected in the chart.
- Highs and lows filtered for specific price range (±% on current price) and/or range from current hour into past.
(Input per TF)
- BOS on 1, 2 or 3 timeframes, same as highs & lows TF's.
- Choose lines or arrows. Every color is customizable.
- BOS can be shown on price level of swing point or candle closure.
The indicator is useful for the following trading purposes:
- ICT concepts or strategies (Break of structure / change of character recognition, TJR reversal strategy, etc.)
- High timeframe liquidity sweep recognition
- Internal liquidity grab prediction (discount before reversal)
- Structure shift recognition
Do not hesitate to contact me!
My recommendations:
- To save computational hardship: Use hour lookback filter for lower TF highs and lows while using price range filter for higher TF highs and lows.
- Enable double high/low filter.
- Use arrows for lowest TF highs and lows, or hide reached levels to clear chart.
- Use high TF BOS for daily bias.
- Think carefully about the wanted results, you do not need every indication that this indicator provides.
- Make a chart template with this indicator for indications and still a clean chart that you load within a second.