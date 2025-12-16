Highs and Lows 3xTF

This MT5 indicator shows highs and lows of three timeframes (TF) of choice on one chart.
Any correct configuration of your required triple TF highs & lows can aid significantly in your understanding of live and past market structure.

*** UPDATE - NEW CONFLUENCE: BOS DETECTION ***

This indicator has the following feautures:

  1. Hierarchical structure of highs and lows in three timeframes of choice.
    (E.g., if a 5 minute high is a 1 hour high and also a 4 hour high, it is marked as 4 a hour high).
  2. Lines for any TF highs or lows, shown as active or taken-out levels.
  3. Timeframe of choice can be current chart TF or fixed TF; switching between TF's can be insightful with chart dependent TF or stagnant TF highs and lows.
  4. Setting to filter double highs & lows (E.g., mark only bullish candle with lower low after bullish candle low that stopped a bear run).
  5. BOS detection.
    Triple timeframe BOS detection.
    Comes with option to find current TF candle closure beyond higher TF highs or lows, may precede higher TF BOS.

Input variables:

  • Highs and lows can be indicated by arrows or lines.
  • Taken out highs and lows can be neglected in the chart.
  • Highs and lows filtered for specific price range (±% on current price) and/or range from current hour into past.
    (Input per TF)
  • BOS on 1, 2 or 3 timeframes, same as highs & lows TF's.
  • Choose lines or arrows. Every color is customizable.
  • BOS can be shown on price level of swing point or candle closure.

The indicator is useful for the following trading purposes:

  • ICT concepts or strategies (Break of structure / change of character recognition, TJR reversal strategy, etc.)
  • High timeframe liquidity sweep recognition
  • Internal liquidity grab prediction (discount before reversal)
  • Structure shift recognition


Do not hesitate to contact me!

My recommendations:

  1. To save computational hardship: Use hour lookback filter for lower TF highs and lows while using price range filter for higher TF highs and lows.
  2. Enable double high/low filter.
  3. Use arrows for lowest TF highs and lows, or hide reached levels to clear chart.
  4. Use high TF BOS for daily bias.
  5. Think carefully about the wanted results, you do not need every indication that this indicator provides.
  6. Make a chart template with this indicator for indications and still a clean chart that you load within a second.

