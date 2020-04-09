Auto RRR Tool

Product Description

The  RR & Panel Manager v4 is a professional trade management utility designed for MetaTrader 5. It is not an auto-trading bot that opens trades for you; rather, it is a  visual assistant that activates as soon as you open a manual trade.

It serves two main purposes:

  1. Risk/Reward Visualization: It instantly draws visual boxes on the chart showing your Stop Loss (Risk) and Take Profit (Reward), including intermediate targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) and the monetary value (USD) of those levels.

  2. One-Click Management Panel: It provides a button panel on the left side of the chart to perform complex trade actions (like Partial Close, Breakeven, or Reverse) with a single click.

2. Key Features

A. The Control Panel (Left Side GUI)

When a trade is active, a blue control panel appears on the left. It includes the following buttons:

  • Close (x): Instantly closes the entire position.

  • Close & Sell/Buy (Reverse): Closes the current position and immediately opens a position in the opposite direction with the same volume (e.g., Close Buy -> Open Sell).

  • Breakeven + 1: Moves your Stop Loss to the Entry Price + 10 points (approx. 1 pip) to secure a "risk-free" trade.

  • Hide SL TP: Toggles the default MT5 dotted lines for SL and TP on/off to clean up the chart view.

  • Partial Close: Instantly closes a specific percentage of your trade (default is 50%) to lock in profits while leaving the rest running.

  • Trailing Stop: A toggle button. When clicked (turns Teal), it activates a trailing stop that follows price by a fixed number of points.

B. The RR Visualizer (On Chart)

This feature draws graphical overlays directly over the price candles:

  • Profit Box (Green): highlights the area from Entry to Take Profit.

  • Loss Box (Red/Pink): Highlights the area from Entry to Stop Loss.

  • Dynamic TP Levels: Automatically calculates and draws lines for  TP1 (25%),  TP2 (50%), and  TP3 (75%) of the distance to your final Take Profit.

  • Data Badges:

    • Displays the  Risk:Reward (RR) Ratio at every level.

    • Displays exactly how much  Money (USD) you will make or lose at Entry, SL, and TP levels based on your lot size.


Produtos recomendados
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicadores
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilitários
Apresentamos o NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker para MT5: Nunca mais perca a definição de StopLoss e TakeProfit com o nosso NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, um assistente indispensável para os traders que navegam no mercado Nasdaq 100 no MetaTrader 5. Esta ferramenta foi concebida para aqueles que procuram uma solução perfeita para automatizar a gestão dos níveis de StopLoss e TakeProfit. Caraterísticas principais: Automação sem esforço: Monitoriza automaticamente as transacções Nasdaq 100 sem StopLoss e/o
FREE
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Utilitários
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicadores
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
TrendLine Manager
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4 (1)
Utilitários
TrendLine Manager - Professional Trading Assistant TrendLine Manager is a smart trading tool that helps you manage your trades using trendlines drawn directly on your charts. Instead of manually watching every line you draw, this Expert Advisor does the monitoring for you. What it does: Converts any trendline you draw into an active trading trigger Automatically closes positions when price hits your stop loss or take profit lines Opens new trades when price crosses your entry lines Works with sl
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilitários
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
QuickClose EA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Utilitários
QuickClose EA: Manage Trades Quickly and Efficiently QuickClose EA is a tool designed to help traders manage orders on the current chart easily and quickly. It provides full control over your trading status with clear feedback. Key Features of QuickClose EA: User-Friendly Control Panel: Clearly displays essential information such as the current symbol name, total profit/loss for Buy and Sell positions, and open lot sizes, giving you an immediate overview of your trading status. Precise Lot Size
FREE
PZ Order History MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Utilitários
Indicador de uso geral que exibe o histórico de negociação/ordem de qualquer gráfico ao vivo, muito parecido com o modo visual do testador de estratégia. Ele permite que você examine o histórico real de negociação de qualquer símbolo específico para fins educativos, de melhoria, de engenharia reversa ou de diagnóstico. Ele pode ser usado com sucesso com a senha mestra e do investidor. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | Perguntas frequentes | Todos os produtos ]
FREE
DynamicTrader 1
Markus Christer Ekengren
Utilitários
Smart Trade Manager EA – Simple, Visual, and Risk-Based Trading Take control of your trades with ease! This free Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want a fast, intuitive, and risk-based way to manage entries directly from the chart. Risk-Based Position Sizing – Just set your preferred % risk in the EA settings, and lot size is calculated automatically. One-Click Trading – Place trades instantly with two simple buttons: BUY or SELL . Interactive SL & TP Lines – Drag and drop stop-
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilitários
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
Bundle Risk Manager Pro
Kai Lim
Utilitários
Bundle Risk Manager Pro EA "Risk Manager Pro EA is an all-in-one trading utility that combines advanced risk management tools, ensuring full control over your trading account while protecting your capital and complying with trading regulations. By bundling Limit Positions , Concurrent Risk Capital , and the newly added Limit Profit , this EA is the ultimate solution for disciplined trading and achieving evaluation goals. Key Features: 1. Limit Positions : Enforces a maximum number of open posi
FREE
Trailinator
Christian Opperskalski
Utilitários
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your settings via Remotecontrol. You configure your Trailing-Stop for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these different Trailing-Stops: Standard : works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points : trailing stop will start after your defined points in p
FREE
Concurent Risk Management
Kai Lim
Utilitários
EA Utility Tool: Risk Consistency Manager The Risk Consistency Manager EA is a simple yet powerful tool that automates risk management across multiple open positions. It dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to distribute a predefined total risk value (e.g., $10,000) evenly among all active trades. Key Features: Dynamic Risk Distribution: Automatically allocates an equal share of risk to each position (e.g. with total risk capital of $10,000, its will be distribute each trade with $3,333.33 risk
FREE
GridShowAverageMT5
Andrei Novichkov
3 (1)
Utilitários
For any number of placed market and pending orders, the utility calculates the "breakeven level" - weighted average price. The calculation is performed individually for buy and sell orders. The weighted average price is marked with a label and colored horizontal line separately as well - one line for the buy price, and the other for sell price. Input Parameters: Include pending. Include the pending orders in calculation. The default value of this parameter is false, and the calculation of the b
FREE
FX Market Snapshot
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilitários
Free for a limited time: master the market with FX Market Snapshot Turn Forex market activity into quantifiable, automated decisions with FX Market Snapshot — the tool designed for serious traders seeking an edge through objective data and fast, reliable actions. Key Features ️ Exportable data for AI : generate custom CSV reports ready to analyze with your favorite AI engine, and get high-probability trade suggestions by combining key market data like strength, volume, volatility,
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicadores
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
Auto Breakeven MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitários
Um utilitário para definir automaticamente os níveis de equilíbrio, transfere as negociações para o equilíbrio ao passar uma determinada distância. Permite que você minimize os riscos. Criado por um trader profissional para traders. O utilitário funciona com quaisquer ordens de mercado abertas por um trader manualmente ou usando consultores. Pode filtrar negociações por número mágico. O utilitário pode trabalhar com qualquer número de pedidos ao mesmo tempo. Versão MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/
PZ Trade Pad MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.41 (22)
Utilitários
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicadores
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Position Size Caculator
Nguyen Van Chien
5 (2)
Utilitários
Calculating the volume of orders every time you create an order is an extremely important thing in risk management Let this tool simplify your work! ----------------------------------------------------- How to use? Attach the indicator to the chart and set its parameters:  Risk size in %  or money and Risk Reward Ratio. Click on the ON button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be StopLoss level. Options: Click on the Pending/Instant button to locate the horizontal line  to your would-b
FREE
Titan Trade Panel
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
Utilitários
Painel de Negociação Personalizado para Trading Manual Eficiente Este Painel de Negociação oferece ferramentas para trading manual no MT5, fornecendo recursos que ajudam a gerenciar suas operações. O painel inclui funções para execução de ordens, gerenciamento de pedidos e monitoramento de posições através de uma interface compacta. Por que escolher este Painel de Negociação? Seja para gerenciar várias operações ou simplesmente otimizar seu processo de trading, este Painel Personalizado oferece
FREE
Cart Indicator MT5
Akira Egashira
Indicadores
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro — Baseado no indicador Trend Catcher, um dos mais queridos pelos traders, e após muitos pedidos, finalmente temos o Trend Catcher EA. Um Expert Advisor de nova geração que combina automação algorítmica com controle manual direto, oferecendo total comando sobre o mercado. Ele é rápido, adaptável e projetado para traders que valorizam clareza, desempenho e liberdade de decisão. Desenvolvido e otimizado especificamente para EURUSD utilizando dados de ticks reais (99,9%), o Tren
FREE
Price Ray
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (7)
Utilitários
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
Utilitários
Esse robô envia notificações no Telegram baseado nas regras de coloração do indicador Platinum Candle. Exemplo de mensagem para venda de ativos: [WING21][M15] PLATINUM DE VENDA 11:45. Exemplo de mensagem para compra de ativos : [PETR4][M15] PLATINUM DE COMPRA 11:45. Antes de habilitar as notificações por Telegram, você precisa criar um bot, obter a API Key e descobrir qual o chatId do seu usuário no Telegram. Não é possível enviar mensagens para grupos ou canais. Você só pode enviar mensagens p
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicadores
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitários
Indicador Chart Sync - projetado para sincronizar objetos gráficos em janelas de terminal. Pode ser utilizado como complemento ao TradePanel . Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão Demo em uma conta demo. Demonstração aqui . Para funcionar, instale o indicador no gráfico do qual deseja copiar os objetos. Os objetos gráficos criados neste gráfico serão copiados automaticamente pelo indicador para todos os gráficos com o mesmo símbolo. O indicador também copiará quaisquer alterações nos obje
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitários
Apresentando o   OrderManager : Uma Ferramenta Revolucionária para MT5 Gerencie suas operações como um profissional com o novo utilitário Order Manager para MetaTrader 5. Projetado com simplicidade e facilidade de uso em mente, o Order Manager permite que você defina e visualize facilmente o risco associado a cada operação, possibilitando tomar decisões informadas e otimizar sua estratégia de trading. Para mais informações sobre o OrderManager, por favor, consulte o manual. [ Manual ] [ Versão M
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Mais do autor
Strong Bull Spike Killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Strong Bull V7 B&C  The ultimate M5 indicator for Boom & Crash indices, providing clear, filtered buy/sell signals to eliminate market noise and enhance your trading precision. Benefit-Focused Master the volatile Boom & Crash markets with Strong Bull V7 B&C . This intelligent indicator provides clear visual arrows and text labels for high-probability setups on the M5 timeframe. Its unique symbol-filtering technology automatically hides conflicting signals (no buys on Crash, no sells on Boom), en
Trend Duration Forecast
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Trend Duration Forecast It utilizes a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect trend direction and statistically forecasts the probable duration of the current move based on historical market behavior. Key Features Smooth Trend Detection:   Uses the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to filter noise while minimizing lag, providing clean Bullish/Bearish signals. Real-Time Duration Counter:   Displays a dynamic label at the start of the current trend showing the   "Real Length"   (number of bars the trend has b
FREE
Buy Sell Range
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
The Range Filter Buy and Sell indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market. It filters out market noise by creating dynamic bands around price movements, generating clear buy and sell signals when price breaks through these bands. Key Features Dynamic Range Filtering : Uses a sophisticated algorithm to calculate adaptive bands that adjust to market volatility Trend Identification : Clearly visualizes the current trend dir
FREE
Auto Fibonacci Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Major Swing Fibonacci Indicator - Professional Trading Tool What It Does Automatically detects major swing points not internal noise Generates buy/sell signals at key Fibonacci levels Displays professional GUI panel with real-time analysis Marks major swings with visual indicators Trading Strategy BUY at 38.2%-61.8% Fibonacci support in uptrends SELL  Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute in
FREE
Spike Blast Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Spike Blaster Pro – The Ultimate Spike Detection Tool Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index , providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals. What makes Spike Blaster Pro powerful is its 5 Core Strategies built into one system, giving traders a multi-layer confirmation before signals appear. This ensures high accuracy and reduces false alerts. 5 Core Strategies B
Spike Box Mitigation
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
FREE
Crash spike mitigation zone pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Crash Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Crash 500/300/1000 with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitigation)
FREE
Trade Like Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
A Smart Price Imbalance Tool with Arrows, Labels, and FVG Zones The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is designed to automatically detect price imbalance zones on the chart – a widely used concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Trading Models (ICT) . These gaps, also known as imbalances or inefficiencies , often highlight areas where price may return to "rebalance" liquidity. Many professional traders consider these levels as high-probability zones for potential reversals, retrace
Auto Analysis
Israr Hussain Shah
5 (1)
Indicadores
FiboPivot TrendLines - Comprehensive Market Analysis Indicator This powerful indicator combines Fibonacci pivot point analysis with automatic trend line detection, providing traders with a complete technical analysis toolkit in a single tool. Key Features : - Fibonacci Pivot Points: Automatically calculates and displays R1-R3, Pivot, and S1-S3 levels using previous day's data - Fractal-Based Trend Lines: Automatically draws channel trend lines based on fractal patterns - Interactive
FREE
Big Bull Scalper
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Big bull scalper Short Description Master market structure with the precision of the popular Big bull scalper  This tool automatically identifies key pivot highs and lows, plotting unique "angling" trend lines that dynamically define market context. It visually confirms Breaks of Structure (BOS) and Changes of Character (CHoCH), removing all guesswork from your analysis. Key Features:    Automatic Pivot Detection Instantly spots significant swing highs and lows.    Dynamic Angling Lines Visual
FREE
Super Trend Live
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
super trend version is to help you to have real time view of market move it will help you to get a live view of current market  buy signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction sell signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction trade what you see not what you think this is an simple and best trading tool for our traders of any market crypto gold 
FREE
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance. Key Features: Dual Signal System Shved S
Smart trend pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Smart Trend pro New - Advanced Trend Indicator with Interactive GUI Professional trend-following indicator with comprehensive visualization and control panel Key Features: Advanced Trend Detection Reliable Half Trend algorithm for precise trend identification Color-coded trend lines (Blue for bullish, Orange for bearish) Customizable amplitude parameter for different trading styles Interactive GUI Panel Real-time market strength visualization (Bulls vs Bears) Current signal display (Buy/Se
FREE
Analysis Professor
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
FiboPivot Dashboard - Professional Pivot Point Indicator What It Does FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action, helping traders anticipate potential price reversal points and breakout levels.   How to Use 1. **Install & Apply**: Simply attach the indicator to any chart (time frames below D1) 2. **
FREE
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Trading Guide MT5 Indicator - Ultimate Trading Psychology Assistant Description The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis guidelines directly on your chart, with vibrant blinking colors to capture your attention and reinforce proper trading habits.  Key Features Real-Time Trading Psychology
FREE
Market Profile With Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide indicator Overview The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure information directly on your chart. This indicator helps traders identify significant price levels, market balance areas, and potential trading opportunities based on market profile theory. Core Components and Features Market Profile Display - Sh
Liquidity Strength pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Liquidity Channels Pro  MT5 VERSION HERE   Liquidity Channels  is a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to automate the identification of     Buy Side Liquidity (BSL)   and     Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) . Unlike standard support and resistance indicators, this tool doesn't just draw lines; it projects     dynamic expanding channels   based on volatility (ATR) from key pivot points. Crucially, it follows the "Mitigation" logic used by institutional traders:     once liquidity i
Risk Control Tool
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Smart Risk Manager – Risk/Reward Ratio & Position Sizing Tool for MT5 Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control over their capital. Full Description Trading without proper risk management is like driving without brakes. The Smart Risk Manager for MT5 gives you full control over your position siz
Volatility Fusion Analyst
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Bollinger Fibo Pro: The Ultimate Fusion of Volatility, Fibonacci, and Trend Analysis Short Description: Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators.   Bollinger Fibo  Pro   is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard Bollinger Bands with precise Fibonacci extension levels and couples them with a non-repainting ZigZag to accurately identify trends, reversals, and key market structu
Deriv Intelligence Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
11 Modules Description & Final Analyzer Trading Guide 1. Reaction Engine 2.0 Purpose : Measures market pressure by analyzing tick movements, volume, and speed within a time window.   How it works : Calculates weighted price changes, considers tick velocity and volatility, and applies EMA smoothing.   Trading use : Strong positive values indicate buying pressure Strong negative values indicate selling pressure Use as confirmation for entry/exit signals 2. Flow Pattern Detector Purpose : Identifie
Color schemes
Israr Hussain Shah
Utilitários
Colors schemes powerful MetaTrader 5 script designed for traders who value speed and a personalized trading environment. With a single click, you can instantly transform your chart's appearance using one of several professional, pre-designed color schemes, including popular styles like ICT/SMC. How to Use: In your MetaTrader 5 terminal, open the Navigator window (Ctrl+N). Find the Colors schemes script under the "Scripts" section. Drag and drop the script onto the chart you want to customize. A
Binary Rise Fall
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Fractals_Price Indicator Description The Fractals_Price indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies fractal patterns on price charts. Fractals are recurring patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuation points. This indicator marks both upward and downward fractals with colored arrows and can display price labels at these points. Key Features  Identifies upward fractals (magenta arrows) marking potential resistance levels Identifies downward fractals (blue arrows)
Trend Analysis Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
The   Trend Analysis Dashboard   is a powerful, all-in-one technical analysis tool designed for traders who need a clear, consolidated view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Instead of cluttering your chart with numerous separate indicators, this tool aggregates signals from four key oscillators (Stochastic, RSI, and dual CCI) into a single, easy-to-read panel. It calculates the directional bias (Buy, Sell, or Neutral) for each enabled timeframe and provides a visual summary of over
Trade Manger
Israr Hussain Shah
Utilitários
You Give an Instruction: When you run the script, a window pops up with a dropdown menu. You choose exactly what you want it to do from the list (e.g., "Close Profit Only" or "Delete Pending Orders"). It Scans Your Positions: The script then reads your instruction and systematically goes through your open trades and/or pending orders on the current chart. It Applies Your Rule: For each trade it finds, it checks if it matches the rule you selected. If you chose "Close Buy Only," it will only clo
Easy Chart Cleaner
Israr Hussain Shah
Utilitários
How the Chart Cleaner Script Works The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean. When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed. The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.
Traders Master pack
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Comprehensive Trading Analysis Tool This tool has four main parts that help traders understand the market and manage risk in a simple way 1 Risk and Reward Visual Tool It shows two boxes on the chart a pink box for risk and a navy blue box for reward It shows the risk to reward ratio You can move and resize the boxes It shows pips and possible money for risk and reward It gives a clear picture of possible profit and loss It helps plan trades before entering It keeps risk levels consistent It hel
Order Blocks Trading
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
What It Does Finds Order Blocks (ANN + SMC) on big and small timeframes. Marks them with clean bullish/bearish zones. Drops arrows (blue = BUY, red = SELL) right inside each block. Shows an info panel on the right with the exact high/low of the newest blocks. Lets you change chart colors (background, bull candle, bear candle) instantly. How To Use It Drop the indicator into MQL5/Indicators → restart MT5. Add it to your chart. In the settings: Pick your background , bull candle , and bear candle
FVG with Volume
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
FVG Volume Profile (Institutional Price Action) Unlock the hidden liquidity inside Market Imbalances. The   FVG Volume Profile   is an advanced Price Action indicator that goes beyond standard Fair Value Gap detection. It looks inside the gap using lower timeframe data to construct a   Volume Profile   specifically for that imbalance. This helps you identify exactly where the "Smart Money" is defending positions. Key Features:   Internal Volume Profile:   Automatically scans lower timeframes
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
1. Tool Description The   Dynamic Liquidity HeatMap Profile   is an advanced technical indicator originally designed by BigBeluga (Pine Script) and ported to MQL5. Unlike a standard Volume Profile which shows where volume   has   occurred, this tool attempts to visualize where liquidity (limit orders and stop losses) is   likely waiting   (resting liquidity). It works by identifying pivots (local highs and lows) weighted by volume and ATR.   Crucially, if price moves through a level, that liquid
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário