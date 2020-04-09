Auto RRR Tool
- Utilitários
- Israr Hussain Shah
- Versão: 4.0
Product Description
The RR & Panel Manager v4 is a professional trade management utility designed for MetaTrader 5. It is not an auto-trading bot that opens trades for you; rather, it is a visual assistant that activates as soon as you open a manual trade.
It serves two main purposes:
-
Risk/Reward Visualization: It instantly draws visual boxes on the chart showing your Stop Loss (Risk) and Take Profit (Reward), including intermediate targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) and the monetary value (USD) of those levels.
-
One-Click Management Panel: It provides a button panel on the left side of the chart to perform complex trade actions (like Partial Close, Breakeven, or Reverse) with a single click.
2. Key Features
A. The Control Panel (Left Side GUI)
When a trade is active, a blue control panel appears on the left. It includes the following buttons:
-
Close (x): Instantly closes the entire position.
-
Close & Sell/Buy (Reverse): Closes the current position and immediately opens a position in the opposite direction with the same volume (e.g., Close Buy -> Open Sell).
-
Breakeven + 1: Moves your Stop Loss to the Entry Price + 10 points (approx. 1 pip) to secure a "risk-free" trade.
-
Hide SL TP: Toggles the default MT5 dotted lines for SL and TP on/off to clean up the chart view.
-
Partial Close: Instantly closes a specific percentage of your trade (default is 50%) to lock in profits while leaving the rest running.
-
Trailing Stop: A toggle button. When clicked (turns Teal), it activates a trailing stop that follows price by a fixed number of points.
B. The RR Visualizer (On Chart)
This feature draws graphical overlays directly over the price candles:
-
Profit Box (Green): highlights the area from Entry to Take Profit.
-
Loss Box (Red/Pink): Highlights the area from Entry to Stop Loss.
-
Dynamic TP Levels: Automatically calculates and draws lines for TP1 (25%), TP2 (50%), and TP3 (75%) of the distance to your final Take Profit.
-
Data Badges:
-
Displays the Risk:Reward (RR) Ratio at every level.
-
Displays exactly how much Money (USD) you will make or lose at Entry, SL, and TP levels based on your lot size.
