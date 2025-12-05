Auto RRR Tool

Product Description

The  RR & Panel Manager v4 is a professional trade management utility designed for MetaTrader 5. It is not an auto-trading bot that opens trades for you; rather, it is a  visual assistant that activates as soon as you open a manual trade.

It serves two main purposes:

  1. Risk/Reward Visualization: It instantly draws visual boxes on the chart showing your Stop Loss (Risk) and Take Profit (Reward), including intermediate targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) and the monetary value (USD) of those levels.

  2. One-Click Management Panel: It provides a button panel on the left side of the chart to perform complex trade actions (like Partial Close, Breakeven, or Reverse) with a single click.

2. Key Features

A. The Control Panel (Left Side GUI)

When a trade is active, a blue control panel appears on the left. It includes the following buttons:

  • Close (x): Instantly closes the entire position.

  • Close & Sell/Buy (Reverse): Closes the current position and immediately opens a position in the opposite direction with the same volume (e.g., Close Buy -> Open Sell).

  • Breakeven + 1: Moves your Stop Loss to the Entry Price + 10 points (approx. 1 pip) to secure a "risk-free" trade.

  • Hide SL TP: Toggles the default MT5 dotted lines for SL and TP on/off to clean up the chart view.

  • Partial Close: Instantly closes a specific percentage of your trade (default is 50%) to lock in profits while leaving the rest running.

  • Trailing Stop: A toggle button. When clicked (turns Teal), it activates a trailing stop that follows price by a fixed number of points.

B. The RR Visualizer (On Chart)

This feature draws graphical overlays directly over the price candles:

  • Profit Box (Green): highlights the area from Entry to Take Profit.

  • Loss Box (Red/Pink): Highlights the area from Entry to Stop Loss.

  • Dynamic TP Levels: Automatically calculates and draws lines for  TP1 (25%),  TP2 (50%), and  TP3 (75%) of the distance to your final Take Profit.

  • Data Badges:

    • Displays the  Risk:Reward (RR) Ratio at every level.

    • Displays exactly how much  Money (USD) you will make or lose at Entry, SL, and TP levels based on your lot size.


