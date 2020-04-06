TradersMarket MACD

The MACD New York Session EA is a structured, rule-based trading system designed to capture high-quality trend and momentum opportunities during the most liquid part of the trading day. It is built around the classic MACD crossover concept, enhanced with session control, volatility-based risk management, and optional price action confirmation for cleaner entries. By focusing exclusively on the New York session, the EA avoids low-liquidity noise and concentrates execution where institutional participation is strongest. Each trade is filtered through clear conditions and strict risk rules, aiming for consistency rather than frequency. The logic has been extensively tested and optimized across major FX pairs and Gold to identify robust parameter zones instead of fragile, curve-fitted settings. This EA is suitable for disciplined retail traders, advanced users, and prop-style traders who value controlled exposure, transparent logic, and a systematic approach over aggressive or speculative automation.

Strategy Logic (Clear, Human-Friendly)

The EA monitors market momentum using the MACD indicator to identify when bullish or bearish pressure is starting to shift. Trades are considered when the faster MACD line crosses the slower signal line, indicating a potential trend continuation or early reversal. To improve signal quality, the system can optionally require a confirming price action pattern, such as an engulfing candle, to ensure price behavior aligns with indicator momentum.

All trades are evaluated only during the New York session, where volatility and follow-through are more reliable. Once a position is opened, risk is managed using an ATR-based stop loss that adapts to current market conditions, while take profit is defined through a configurable risk-to-reward ratio. An optional trailing stop can be enabled to protect profits if the market moves strongly in the trade’s favor. The result is a balanced approach that seeks structured entries and controlled exits rather than reactive or overtrading behavior.

What Makes This EA Different

  • Focused exclusively on New York session liquidity

  • MACD signals filtered by optional price action confirmation

  • Volatility-adaptive risk management using ATR

  • Designed around robust parameter zones, not single optimized values

  • Controlled trade frequency with optional one-trade-at-a-time logic

  • Fully configurable to suit conservative or more active styles

  • Lightweight, stable execution suitable for long-term use

Recommended Settings & Setup

General

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

  • VPS: Recommended for stable session-based execution

  • Allow Only One Trade: Enabled for most conservative setups

EURUSD (Best Overall Stability)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Fast EMA: 6–10

  • Slow EMA: 30–40

  • Signal Period: 8

  • Risk-to-Reward: 4.0–5.0

  • ATR Multiplier: 3.0–4.0

  • Trailing Stop: Enabled

  • Trailing Start: 35–50 pips

  • Trailing Follow Distance: 25–35 pips

GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: M10–M15

  • Fast EMA: 17–20

  • Slow EMA: 35–50

  • Signal Period: 5 (primary) or 14 (secondary)

  • Risk-to-Reward: 3.0–4.5

  • ATR Multiplier: ~2.0

  • Trailing Stop: Disabled (recommended)

XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Fast EMA: 11–17

  • Slow EMA: 30–45

  • Signal Period: 5–11 (8 preferred)

  • Risk-to-Reward: 3.0–3.5

  • ATR Multiplier: 2.5–3.0

  • Trailing Stop: Disabled (recommended)

Position Sizing

  • Use fixed or risk-based lot sizing

  • Recommended risk: 0.5%–1% per trade for balanced setups

What You Get After Purchase

  • Lifetime EA updates

  • Ongoing support when needed

  • Clear setup and usage documentation

  • Tested parameter guidance for major symbols

  • Simple and fast installation process

Important Disclaimers

Trading involves risk, and profits are not guaranteed. Past performance and backtest results do not predict future outcomes. Market conditions change, and no strategy performs well in all environments. Always use responsible position sizing and test on a demo account before trading live capital.


