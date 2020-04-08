Smart Fair Value Gap Pro

Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market.

Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clean.

This tool is perfect for trading ICT Concepts, Supply & Demand, and Price Action.

Key Features

  • 🚫 Auto-Cleaning (Smart Mitigation): The indicator monitors price action in real-time. Once an FVG is fully mitigated (filled) or invalidated by price, the box is automatically deleted from the chart. No more confusing "ghost zones."

  • 🛡️ Stop Hunt Tolerance: Unique "Validation Mode" allows you to choose between strict invalidation (touch-based) or tolerant invalidation (close-based), allowing for wick rejections and liquidity grabs without deleting the zone.

  • A.I. Filtering:

    • Trend Filter: Built-in EMA filter to show only Bullish FVGs in an uptrend and Bearish FVGs in a downtrend.

    • Volatility Filter (ATR): Ignores insignificant gaps that are too small relative to the current market volatility.

    • Size Filter: Ignores gaps smaller than a fixed point threshold.

  • 📊 Integrated Trend Visualizer: Optionally plots the EMA used for filtering directly on the chart.

How to Use

  1. Trend Trading: Look for Green Boxes when price is above the Red EMA line, and Red Boxes when price is below.

  2. Entry Confirmation: Wait for price to retrace into the FVG box. Look for a reaction (wick rejection) or a lower timeframe confirmation before entering.

  3. Target: Use opposing FVGs or liquidity pools as targets.

Input Parameters Explained

Here is a detailed guide to configuring the indicator to fit your trading style:

1. Validation Logic

  • Validation Mode ( InpExecType ):

    • Strict (Wick Invalidates): Use this for precision entry (Limit Orders). If any wick touches the invalidation level (the other side of the gap), the FVG is immediately deleted.

    • Tolerant (Accepts Stop Hunt): Recommended for manual trading. The FVG remains valid even if a wick pierces through it (liquidity grab), as long as the candle closes respecting the zone. It is only deleted if a candle closes beyond the invalidation level.

2. FVG Filters

  • History Lookback ( InpLookbackBars ): Defines how many bars back the indicator scans.

    • Default: 50. Increase to 200+ for higher timeframes or to see older zones. Keep it lower for day trading performance.

  • Min Height in Points ( InpMinFVGPoints ): Absolute size filter.

    • Example: Set to 50 on Indices to ignore tiny gaps that act as noise.

  • Trend Filter ( InpUseTrend ):

    • true : Only shows Buy FVGs above the EMA and Sell FVGs below the EMA.

    • false : Shows all detected FVGs regardless of trend.

  • EMA Period ( InpEMAPeriod ): The period of the Exponential Moving Average used for the trend filter (e.g., 200).

  • Volatility Filter ( InpUseATR ):

    • true : Uses Average True Range (ATR) to calculate minimum gap size dynamically.

  • ATR Settings ( InpATRPeriod / InpMinATRMult ):

    • Determines the minimum dynamic size. E.g., 0.30 means the gap must be at least 30% of the current candle's average size to be valid.

3. Visuals

  • Buy Color ( InpColorBull ): Color for Bullish Imbalances.

  • Sell Color ( InpColorBear ): Color for Bearish Imbalances.

  • Box Projection ( InpBoxExtend ): How far (in bars) the rectangle extends to the right for visibility.

  • Fill Background ( InpFillBox ): Set to true for solid boxes, or false for outlined boxes.

Take your Price Action trading to the next level with Smart FVG Pro.


Produtos recomendados
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
Indicadores
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
Indicadores
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Antabod Multiplier
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicadores
Antabod Multiplier , the ultimate trading indicator designed to simplify your decision-making process and maximize your trading potential. Built with a robust combination of moving averages and stochastic oscillators, this tool provides clear, actionable signals for both buy and sell opportunities. The Antabod Multiplier stands out with its dynamic trend detection and precision filtering, giving you real-time visual signals to catch trend reversals and optimal entry/exit points with ease. Whethe
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicadores
Você, assim como eu, gosta de operar a favor da tendência? Então este indicador vai te ajudar! Rainbow Trend é um indicador de tendência, no qual utiliza várias Médias Móveis junto do gráfico. Ela mede diferentes zonas de força da tendência para diferentes prazos: muito curto, curto, médio, longo e muito longo. Cada zona tem sua cor, e é possível ter alertas sonoros quando o preço sai de uma zona e entra em outra. Sua configuração é muito simples. Se encontrou alguma falha ou tem alguma sugestão
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicadores
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo é um sistema de gráficos de negociação de tendência que tem sido utilizado com sucesso em quase todos os mercados negociáveis. Ele é único em muitos aspectos, mas seu principal ponto forte é o uso de vários pontos de dados para dar ao trader uma visão mais abrangente e mais profunda no price action. Este ponto de vista mais profundo, e o fato de que Ichimoku é um sistema muito visual, permite que o comerciante possa discernir e filtra rapidamente "num piscar de olhos" as confi
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicadores
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicadores
SlopeChannelB – uma ferramenta de análise técnica que constrói um canal de movimento de preços inclinado, oferecendo oportunidades únicas para avaliar a situação atual do mercado e encontrar sinais de negociação. Características principais do indicador: Canal de movimento de preços inclinado : O indicador ajuda a visualizar os níveis de suporte e resistência, que podem indicar pontos potenciais de reversão ou continuação da tendência. Várias cores de linhas e destaque de fundo : Os níveis d
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicadores
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicadores
Bem-vindo ao HiperCube VIX Código de desconto de 25% na Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM Este indicador fornece uma informação real de mercado de volume de sp500 / us500 Definição  O HiperCube VIX, conhecido como Índice de Volatilidade CBOE, é uma medida amplamente reconhecida do medo ou do stress do mercado. Assinala o nível de incerteza e volatilidade no mercado bolsista, utilizando o índice S&P 500 como proxy para o mercado alargado. O Índice VIX é calculado com base nos preços dos contratos d
FREE
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicadores
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Currency Power Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicadores
Força atual das 8 principais moedas Minha utilidade multifuncional #1:  inclui 66+ funções, incluindo este indicador  |   Entre em contato comigo  se tiver alguma dúvida   |    Versão MT4 O indicador é exibido em uma janela separada, pode ser movido para qualquer lugar do gráfico. Nos ajustes de entrada   você pode ajustar: Tema da interface : escuro / branco; Prefixo e sufixo,  se os pares de moedas do seu corretor os tiverem: (por exemplo, se o símbolo for "EURUSD .pro ", por favor defina " .
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicadores
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Quantum Channel Pro
Teng Fei Zhu
Indicadores
Quantum Channel Pro é uma ferramenta revolucionária de análise de volatilidade multicanal, projetada para identificar tendências, pontos de reversão e ruído do mercado. Com base em canais de desvio padrão adaptativos, ele plota três níveis (interno, médio e externo) para ajudar traders a tomar decisões mais precisas. Principais recursos: Três canais inteligentes (1σ, 2σ, 3σ) Estatísticas de probabilidade em tempo real Filtragem adaptativa de ruído Compatível com todos os timeframes Sinais: Conti
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
Indicadores
Basic Theme Builder: Simplifique a Personalização do Seu Gráfico Transforme sua experiência de negociação com o Basic Theme Builder , um indicador versátil projetado para simplificar a personalização da aparência do seu gráfico no MetaTrader 5. Este indicador intuitivo oferece um painel fácil de usar que permite alternar rapidamente entre vários temas e esquemas de cores, melhorando tanto o apelo visual quanto a funcionalidade do seu ambiente de negociação. Free MT4 version O Basic Theme Builde
FREE
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicadores
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Stochastic Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 é uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para monitorar múltiplos pares de moedas e períodos de tempo utilizando o oscilador Estocástico. Organiza os sinais em um formato de grade, exibindo o status de cada símbolo em períodos de tempo de M1 a MN1. Os traders podem habilitar ou desabilitar períodos de tempo específicos para se adequar às suas estratégias. A versión para MT4 está disponível aqui: Stochastic Oscillator Multicurrency Scanner MT4 Para docume
JAC Trend Color Candle
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicadores
O indicador "JAC  Trend Color Candle" para Meta Trader 5, foi criado para facilitar visualmente a tendência para o trader. Ele tem como base três parâmetros, que identifica a tendência de alta, tendência de baixa e mercado sem tendência. As cores são podem ser configuradas pelo trader, e a média também pode ser configurada pelo trader. os parâmetros de tendência não podem ser configurados, pois, são o diferencial do indicador.
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicadores
Sobre o Indicador Este indicador é baseado em simulações de Monte Carlo nos preços de fechamento de um instrumento financeiro. Por definição, Monte Carlo é uma técnica estatística usada para modelar a probabilidade de diferentes resultados em um processo que envolve números aleatórios com base em resultados previamente observados. Como Funciona? Este indicador gera múltiplos cenários de preços para um ativo, modelando variações de preços aleatórias ao longo do tempo com base em dados históricos
Robotizz Indicator
Renato Takahashi
Indicadores
Robotizz Indicator é um dos mais poderosos indicadores de trade usando price action e médias móveis. O indicador dá os sinais de compra (seta cima) e venda (seta baixo) e alguns pontos de takeprofit e stoploss ou martingales. Usando uma estratégia consistente, permite melhorar a análise de entrada e saída de trades manuais. Experimente um mês para avaliação do indicador!
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Captura Precisa de Tendência para MT5 Surfeie as ondas do mercado com o Moving Average Surfer, criado para traders que exigem precisão, eficiência e gestão de risco automatizada. O EA combina médias móveis rápidas e lentas com filtros avançados para identificar operações de alta probabilidade. Principais recursos: Análise dupla de médias móveis Filtro RSI integrado Gestão dinâmica de risco Controle flexível de direção (compra/venda/ambos) Stops e alvos baseados em ATR Sup
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicadores
Auto Optimized RSI   é um indicador de setas inteligente e fácil de usar, projetado para fornecer sinais de negociação precisos. Ele utiliza simulações de trades com dados históricos para identificar automaticamente os níveis de compra e venda de RSI mais eficazes para cada instrumento e período gráfico. Este indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação independente ou como parte da sua estratégia atual. É especialmente útil para traders de curto prazo. Diferente dos níveis fixos tradi
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
Indicadores
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Indicadores
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicadores
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema profissional de sinais de tendência sem repintar / sem atraso com taxa de acerto excepcional | Para MT4 / MT5 Principais características: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition é um sistema inteligente de sinais desenvolvido especificamente para operações com tendência. Utiliza uma lógica de filtragem em múltiplas camadas para detectar apenas movimentos direcionais fortes sustentados por verdadeiro momentum. Este sistema   não tenta prever topos ou fundos . Ele
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicadores
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicadores
A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do utilizador:   clique aqui Este é o p
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicadores
De forma simples, você pode começar a operar quando o movimento dos números brancos — conhecidos como "pips" — começar a aparecer ao lado do candle atual. Os "pips" brancos indicam que uma operação de compra ou venda está ativa e se movendo na direção correta, conforme indicado pela cor branca. Quando o movimento dos pips brancos para e se transforma em uma cor verde estática, isso sinaliza o fim do momento atual. A cor verde dos números representa o lucro total obtido em "pips", independenteme
Mais do autor
Tick Recorder MT5
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Utilitários
O indicador de gravação de ticks reais para backtesting no MetaTrader 5 é uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para permitir que os traders simulem suas estratégias de negociação com a máxima precisão e realismo. Este indicador captura e armazena os ticks reais do mercado, permitindo que você reproduza condições de mercado passadas com extrema fidelidade, melhorando assim a precisão e confiabilidade dos testes de estratégias. Principais Características: Captura de Ticks em Tempo Real: O indicador r
Speed Indicator for MT5
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicadores
This MQL5 Speed Indicator script calculates the average speed of price movements for a selected financial instrument over a specified period. It uses the arithmetic mean to determine the average speed, which is computed by dividing the distance (change in price) by the time interval. The indicator then displays this value as a histogram in a separate window. Average Speed Calculation : The speed is calculated using the formula v = d t v = \frac{d}{t} v = t d ​ , where d d d is the price differen
Visual Book for MT5
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Utilitários
This MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator script is designed to create a visual book representation of the market order book, displaying buy and sell orders directly on the chart. The indicator uses the following features: Customizable Width and Colors : The width of the visual book can be adjusted, and different colors can be set for buy and sell orders. Market Book Data Handling : It retrieves the current market order book data for the symbol and visualizes this data as rectangles overlaid on the char
Order Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicadores
The "Order Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5" is an advanced trading tool designed to help traders identify key order block zones in the financial markets. Order blocks are areas of institutional buying and selling, often marking significant price levels where market reversals or continuations are likely to occur. This indicator provides a visual representation of these zones directly on the chart, enabling traders to make more informed trading decisions. Key Features: Accurate Order Block Identi
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário