KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Kulvinder Singh
- Version: 1.0
💡 Trading Strategies SMT Indicator for invert BAR or Candles
- Correlation Trading - EUR/USD vs GBP/USD comparison
- Dollar Index Inverse - Inverted DXY with EUR confirmation
- Pattern Recognition - Find hidden patterns
- Multi-Timeframe - D1 trend with H1 entries
- Hedge Monitoring - Watch hedge positions live
- Cross-Market Analysis - Forex + indices correlation
🎯 Key Features Explained
Mode 1: Invert Current Chart
- Flips your chart upside down
- Mathematical inversion (multiply by -1)
- Same data, opposite view
- Optional color swap
- Zero lag, instant
- ✅ Use for: Pattern recognition, contrarian analysis, new perspectives
Mode 2: External Symbol Display
- Shows completely different symbol
- Any symbol from your broker
- Same or different timeframe
- Optional inversion
- Real-time synchronization
- ✅ Use for: Correlation trading, DXY inverse, multi-timeframe, cross-market analysis