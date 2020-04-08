Hamzai SR Levels Pro Gold

Hamzai SR Levels Pro Gold Support Resistance is a multi-timeframe MT5 indicator that automatically maps the most reactive support and resistance levels from M5 to H4, designed for discretionary gold trading yet flexible enough for any symbol.
It scans historical price action, isolates swing highs/lows, and clusters them to draw clean horizontal levels while respecting minimum distances per timeframe to avoid clutter.
Integrated arrow alerts highlight breakout and rejection patterns, using blue for buy opportunities and red for sell signals, with an adjustable offset to keep markers visible.
The indicator detects XAU/GOLD symbol variants automatically but adapts to any instrument; it only keeps the levels of the timeframe closest to the active chart to maintain a tidy workspace.
Extensive inputs let you fine-tune lookback depth, clustering sensitivity, color palettes, and toggle levels or arrows with one click; the short name updates dynamically to show the active timeframe.
Ready for immediate use with any MT5 broker, delivering key price levels and price-action cues that support fast, informed trading decisions.
Produtos recomendados
Pivot Points MT5
Igor Semyonov
Indicadores
Pivot Points MT5 is a universal color multicurrency/multisymbol indicator of the Pivot Points levels systems. You can select one of its three versions: Standard Old, Standard New and Fibo . It plots pivot levels for financial instruments in a separate window . The system will automatically calculate the Pivot Point on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. The on
Auto Support and Resistances
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (70)
Indicadores
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicadores
Nosso indicador   Basic Support and Resistance   é a solução necessária para aumentar sua análise técnica.Este indicador permite que você forneça níveis de suporte e resistência no gráfico/   versão MT4 grátis Recursos Integração dos níveis de Fibonacci: Com a opção de exibir níveis de Fibonacci, juntamente com os níveis de suporte e resistência, nosso indicador fornece uma visão ainda mais profunda do comportamento do mercado e possíveis áreas de reversão. Otimização de desempenho: Com a opçã
All Harmonics 26
Alexey Isavnin
3.5 (4)
Indicadores
Harmonic patterns are characteristic series of price movements with respect to Fibonacci levels, which statistically precede price reversals. This indicator searches for harmonic patterns. It is capable of recognising 26 classical and non-classical harmonic patterns : Classical Gartley Butterfly Alternate Butterfly Bat Alternate Bat Crab Deep Crab Three Drives Non-classical Shark Alternate Shark Cypher 5-0 Anti Gartley Anti Butterfly Anti Alternate Butterfly Anti Bat Anti Alternate Bat Anti Crab
Ultimate Supply Demand MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (4)
Indicadores
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
ZOnepross
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicadores
ZonesPro – Advanced Supply  Demand / Support  Resistance Indicator for MT5 ZonesPro is a smart and powerful indicator designed to automatically detect supply and demand zones (also interpreted as support and resistance) directly on your MT5 chart. It uses Fractals to identify key market turning points and filters out weak or broken zones to keep your chart clean and focused on only the strongest levels.
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicadores
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
Pivot RSI Alert Pro
Nils R M Peleman
Indicadores
Detailed Description: The Pivot RSI Alert Pro Indicator is a powerful all-in-one indicator that combines five pivot point methods (Classic, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, DeMark) with a customizable RSI filter. It automatically plots daily pivot levels and midpoints, highlights key reversal zones and sends alerts when price approaches these levels, especially under RSI overbought/oversold conditions. Ideal for intraday and swing traders who rely on dynamic support/resistance and momentum confirm
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicadores
O indicador DYJ BoS identifica e marca automaticamente os principais elementos das alterações na estrutura do mercado, incluindo: Ruptura da Estrutura (BoS): ocorre quando o preço faz um grande movimento, rompendo o ponto anterior da estrutura. Marca possíveis linhas de tendência de alta e de baixa (UP e DN, ou seja, novos máximos e novos mínimos consecutivos) e, quando o preço rompe essas linhas, marca-as com setas vermelhas (de baixa) e verdes (de alta) . Um BoS ocorre normalmente quando o
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicadores
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Easy Indy
Vinutthapon Bumroong
Indicadores
This indicator automatically draws trendlines, Fibonacci levels, support and resistance zones, and identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character) patterns on the chart. Just by placing it on the graph, it handles the essential technical analysis tasks for traders, providing a streamlined, effective trading tool this tools is alway make every one easy for trading.
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (1)
Indicadores
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicadores
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Edge loophole detector
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicadores
Quantitative Session Breakout Profiler & Data Miner Executive Summary: The "London Hunter v18.0" is not merely a buy/sell signal indicator; it is a statistical data mining engine . Its core idea is that market openings (London, NY, Asia) are not random, but distinct "micro-regimes." By measuring the specific "physics" of price movement (speed, pullback, candle size) during these opening windows, the system identifies which specific conditions lead to successful breakouts and which lead to fakeou
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicadores
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.74) Short Description The Integrated Dashboard Scanner monitors multiple symbols and timeframes from a single panel. Version 3.74 features four core scanning modules based on Dariusz Dargo's trading strategy (IB/OB Breakouts, MACD Divergence & Convergence, MACD Pivot, MACD Bias) plus five supplementary modules (Market Structure, Momentum, Daily ATR Usage, Economic News, and Memo). Each module can be configured independently. New in
Imbalance Finder for SMC
Jhoniel Viloria
Indicadores
Imbalance / Fair Value Gap (FVG) , this is a zone / gap created when the price move with force in a given direction. It identify a zone where the price could potentially go back. This gives perfect targets for your trades. Imbalance is created from the high and low of 3 candles. When the wicks the of 1st and 3rd candle does not fully overlap the middle one. This indicator will help you to easily spot mitigated/unmitigated imbalances in your chart. NEW UPDATE: Added Multi-Timeframe feature Ad
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicadores
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
Indicadores
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilitários
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicadores
Versão gratuita do ProEngulfing é o QualifiedEngulfing, com limitação de um sinal por dia e menos funcionalidades. Junte-se ao canal Koala Trading Solution na comunidade mql5 para saber as últimas novidades sobre todos os produtos Koala. Link de adesão: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution A versão MT4 deste produto já está disponível para download no link abaixo: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 Apresentando o ProEngulfing – Seu indicador profissional
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicadores
Descrição Técnica do Indicador – Delta Profile para MetaTrader 5 O Delta Profile é um indicador desenvolvido para o MetaTrader 5 com foco em análise detalhada do fluxo de volume dentro de um intervalo definido de candles. Ele organiza e exibe informações sobre o desequilíbrio de volumes positivos (associados a movimentos de alta) e negativos (associados a movimentos de baixa) em diferentes níveis de preço. O resultado é uma visão clara dos pontos do gráfico onde há maior concentração de negócios
Trend Line Map Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.09 (11)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Line Map é um complemento do Trend Screener Indicator. Ele funciona como um scanner para todos os sinais gerados pelo Trend screener (Trend Line Signals). É um Trend Line Scanner baseado no Trend Screener Indicator. Se você não tiver o Trend Screener Pro Indicator, o Trend Line Map Pro não funcionará. It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator. If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,     the Trend Line Map Pro will not work . Acessando nosso Blog MQ
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicadores
Indicador Support & Resistance é uma modificação do indicador Fractals, padrão Bill Williams. O indicador funciona em qualquer prazo. Ele exibe os níveis de suporte e resistência no gráfico e permite a definição do stop loss e take profit (você pode verificar o valor exato, colocando o cursor do mouse sobre o nível). Linhas tracejadas Azul são nível de suporte. Linhas tracejadas vermelho são nível de resistência. Se você quiser, você pode mudar o estilo e a cor dessas linhas. Se o preço se aprox
Daily Pivots Multi indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicadores
Daily Pivots Multi Indicator Daily Pivots Multi is an exclusive indicator to draw your pivots levels and much more. Most indicators draw daily pivots for the day. Daily Pivots Multi is able to draw levels for different days. The indicator can do the calculation for unlimited number of days backward. It means that you can draw the levels for today but also for the past days. This is very useful if you want to study a strategy with Pivots levels over a period of time. Another problem is that e
A R M Pro Signal
Irvan Trias Putra
Indicadores
Advanced BuySell Signals ATR Enhanced - Professional Trading Indicator Revolutionary Multi-Strategy Signal System with Real-Time Performance Analytics Transform your trading experience with this cutting-edge indicator that combines multiple proven technical analysis methods with advanced ATR-based risk management. Specially optimized for EURUSD H1 timeframe, this indicator delivers precise entry and exit signals with comprehensive performance tracking. Key Features & Advantages Mult
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicadores
O   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe   100% sem repintura   que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos:   forex ,   commodities ,   criptomoedas ,   índices ,   ações .  O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Indicadores
O indicador KT Momentum Arrows é baseado em uma quebra momentânea que é calculada usando a variação das bandas e a volatilidade emergente em determinada direção. Um sinal de compra é gerado quando o preço fecha acima da banda superior, e um sinal de venda é gerado quando o preço fecha abaixo da banda inferior. Um coeficiente de magnitude é utilizado como parâmetro de entrada, influenciando tanto a variação das bandas quanto a medição da volatilidade. O valor desse coeficiente deve ser escolhido
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicadores
AtBot: Como funciona e como usá-lo ### Como funciona O indicador "AtBot" para a plataforma MT5 gera sinais de compra e venda usando uma combinação de ferramentas de análise técnica. Ele integra a Média Móvel Simples (SMA), a Média Móvel Exponencial (EMA) e o índice de Faixa Verdadeira Média (ATR) para identificar oportunidades de negociação. Além disso, pode utilizar velas Heikin Ashi para melhorar a precisão dos sinais. Deixe uma avaliação após a compra e receba um presente especial. ### Princ
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicadores
Preocupado com sua próxima negociação? Cansado de não saber se sua estratégia realmente funciona? Com o CRT Liquidity Pro, você negocia com estatísticas reais, não com emoções. Conheça suas probabilidades, acompanhe seu desempenho e negocie com confiança — baseado no Poder de 3, detecção inteligente de liquidez e confirmações CRT. Gostaria de ver a realidade da estratégia CRT Liquidity? Após sua compra, entre em contato conosco e forneceremos um de nossos outros produtos gratuitamente. Confira
Mais do autor
XagusdHamzai85pattern
Denis Hamza
Indicadores
XagusdHamzai85pattern – Visual Pattern Detector for XAGUSD XagusdHamzai85pattern is a purely visual Expert Advisor designed for advanced technical analysis of Silver (XAGUSD) . It does not open any trades : its purpose is to clearly and instantly display price action patterns directly on the chart , making it ideal for backtesting, pattern study, and manual decision support . Detected Patterns The EA automatically detects and draws signals for the following classic patterns: Bullish & Bearish En
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário