Hamzai SR Levels Pro Gold Support Resistance is a multi-timeframe MT5 indicator that automatically maps the most reactive support and resistance levels from M5 to H4, designed for discretionary gold trading yet flexible enough for any symbol.

It scans historical price action, isolates swing highs/lows, and clusters them to draw clean horizontal levels while respecting minimum distances per timeframe to avoid clutter.

Integrated arrow alerts highlight breakout and rejection patterns, using blue for buy opportunities and red for sell signals, with an adjustable offset to keep markers visible.

The indicator detects XAU/GOLD symbol variants automatically but adapts to any instrument; it only keeps the levels of the timeframe closest to the active chart to maintain a tidy workspace.

Extensive inputs let you fine-tune lookback depth, clustering sensitivity, color palettes, and toggle levels or arrows with one click; the short name updates dynamically to show the active timeframe.

Ready for immediate use with any MT5 broker, delivering key price levels and price-action cues that support fast, informed trading decisions.