Megalodon EA MT5

🚀 Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading 🤖💼

Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance.

Built for MetaTrader 5, Megalodon EA combines:
✔ High-accuracy scalping logic
✔ Independent Buy/Sell systems
✔ Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing
✔ Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions
✔ Optional martingale and auto-compounding for aggressive growth

💡 Megalodon EA works on any Forex account, and includes an intelligent system that analyzes multiple currency pairs, avoiding correlation, detecting trend signals, and diversifying the trading portfolio, helping reduce exposure and unnecessary risk.

💥 Real results, no filters!
My robot is trading live and you can follow every position, statistic, and performance update in real time.

Live signal 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345937

👉 Join the channel and watch it live:
https://www.mql5.com/es/channels/0267a53ad3bedb01

📌 Download settings:
https://c.mql5.com/31/1616/Megalodon_EA_MT5.set

🧩 MT4 Version:
https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/155326/

Be part of the new wave of algorithmic trading.
Test it, follow it, and see why Megalodon EA is making noise in the market.

