Megalodon EA MT5

Megalodon EA – Smart Scalping for Forex

Megalodon EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for high-precision scalping on major currency pairs. It combines trend filters, range analysis, and professional risk management to deliver fast and reliable trades.

 Efficient trading with independent logic for buys and sells
 Automatic risk management with dynamic lot sizing and daily limits
 Smart filters by session, weekday, and market conditions
 Advanced options such as martingale and auto-compounding

Recommended for: EURUSD on ECN accounts with low latency.

Megalodon EA is powerful, safe, and flexible – the ideal tool for traders seeking speed, control, and consistency.


MT4 VER:https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/155326/


💥 Real results, no filters!
My robot Megalodon EA is already live and I share all its statistics and trades 📊🤖
👉 Join the channel and watch its performance in real time: https://www.mql5.com/es/channels/0267a53ad3bedb01

⚡️ Don’t stay out — follow the progress of an EA designed to generate capital with precision and control. 💼
