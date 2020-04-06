Buffalo GOLD Scalper MT4
- Experts
- Doan Vuong Thai
- Versão: 3.3
- Ativações: 15
System Overview: This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on XAUUSD using price action and volatility. Combines Martingale strategy, Scalping and Hedging strategy. Works best on M1 timeframe.
in september and october 2025 i test with 20000usd demo account , profit per month reach 25%.
Core Specifications
1. Platform: MetaTrader 4
2. Symbol: XAUUSD
3. Main Timeframe: M1
4. Additional Timeframes: M5, M15, M30
5. Minimum Deposit: 20,000 USD (you can use Cents account)
5. Leverage: 1:100 or higher
6. Works with ECN and STP accounts
7. VPS recommended for continuous operation
Trading Mechanics
1. Each trade is based on pre-installed signals
2. Works in all trading sessions
3. Lot size automatically adjusts according to the strategy
4. Uses martingale, Scalping and Hedging strategies
5. The trade will be closed when the required total profit is reached.
Risk Control
1. Built-in risk management
2. Automatically adjusts to market volatility
4. No external libraries or DLLs required
Installation
1. One-click installation
2. Clear setup instructions included
3. Default settings optimized for XAUUSD
|Variable
|Value
|Magic number
|EA Magic number
|lots
|default is 0.01
|use Auto Lots
|default is False, if True, it will automatically multiply proportionally with the amount in the account.
|use Manager Equity
|use Manager Equity
|Starting Money
|recommended amount to be safe
|Percent Accept Losses (%)
|acceptable loss percentage
|Monney Accept Losses ($)
|acceptable loss amount
|Next Entry Order Distance (point)
|Next Entry Order Distance (point), If your exchange uses 2 decimal places, remove 1 zero at the end
|Total Money WINNINGS (Profit)
|total amount you want to win in each trading cycle
|Period Bollinger Bands
|Period Bollinger Bands Indicators
Disclaimer
1. This tool is fully automated
2. Performance depends on broker conditions and market volatility
3. No guaranteed results
4. Historical data is for reference only
5. Use proper risk management
Support
1. Live support via MQL5 messages
2. Response within 4 hours
3. Regular responses to feedback and questions