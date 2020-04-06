Trade Assistant V Doan Vuong Thai ユーティリティ

Do you think that in markets where the price can change in a split second, placing orders should be as simple as possible? In Metatrader, each time you want to open an order, you have to open a window where you enter the opening price, stop loss and take profit, as well as the trade size. EA Trade Assistant V for MT4 is an advanced tool that allows you to easily plan each transaction and manage them effectively. If you are a scalper and need to quickly open and close trades without setting defe