BreakevenLevelBuySellOverall

The indicator shows separate breakeven levels for short, long, and total positions. It takes into account all current expenses: swap, spread, and commissions (including those incurred upon closing). It has flexible settings for displaying lines, allows the use of Magicnumber, and enables you to set the desired profit level for each level.

Settings list:

Target profit for Buy trades.
Target profit for All trades.
Target profit for overall break-even level.
Show Buy line.
Show Sell line.
Show overall break-even line.
Show labels on chart.
Labels shift.
Number of decimal places.
Color of Buy line.
Color of Cell line.
Color of overall break-even line.
Linetype: Line type (solid, dotted, dashed).
Line thickness: Line thickness (1 to 5 pixels).

Please write reviews and rate if you like the product or find bugs.

