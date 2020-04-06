Vertex Trading

Expert Advisor Vertex Trading is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on Forex and Gold pairs. Developed with a proprietary blend of advanced algorithms, the EA precisely analyzes market conditions by combining price action analysis, tick pattern recognition, and a time-based monitoring algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The Vertex Trading Strategy employs a scalping methodology - focusing on capturing small yet consistent profits by swiftly entering and exiting the market during periods of favorable volatility. This approach is particularly suited for traders seeking frequent trading opportunities with disciplined risk control.

Each position is safeguarded by robust risk management features, including customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop parameters, ensuring an optimal balance between performance and capital preservation.

EA has been optimized for simplicity in installation and use. Users just need to start with default settings.

Settings: 

 Max Spread  = 10 to 50 (value higher than the average spread of the currency pair)
 Fixed Lot *  = 0.0 (Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your lot size)
 Auto Lot *  = 2.0 to 5.0 (= 2.0 mean auto lot size = 2.0 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.02 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 200 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 400 (points)
 Trailing  = 6 to 15 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 15 to 45 (points)
 Max Trades  = 5
 Magic Number  your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Time frame: M5 time frame or any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms). 

Pairs: currency pairs with low spreads (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD...) and Gold.

Min Balance: 200 USD (per pair and 0.01 lot).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts. Currency pairs should have an average spread < 10 points, Gold has a spread < 30 points.

